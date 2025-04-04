DIRECTV support icon

WATCH LET’S MAKE A DEAL FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Get ready for the excitement of Let’s Make a Deal, where costumed contestants compete for cash and prizes in a fun-filled, high-energy environment. Hosted by the charismatic Wayne Brady, this game show is sure to entertain viewers of all ages.

Now, you can watch Let’s Make a Deal anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

How to Watch Let’s Make a Deal on DIRECTV 

You can watch Let’s Make a Deal 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4337.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing Let’s Make a Deal is quick and simple! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4337 and join the fun!

No credit card, no contracts—just free game show entertainment at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on the excitement. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Let’s Make a Deal for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Let’s Make a Deal on TV?

You can watch Let’s Make a Deal 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4337.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

