WATCH FAMILY FEUD WITH STEVE HARVEY FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Join the fun with Family Feud hosted by the hilarious Steve Harvey! This exciting game show pits two families against each other as they answer survey questions for a chance to win cash and prizes. Get ready for laughter and surprises as they try to guess the most popular answers!

Now, you can watch Family Feud anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch Family Feud on DIRECTV

You can watch Family Feud 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4336.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to Family Feud is quick and easy! Just follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. Enter your email. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. Tune in to Channel 4336 and enjoy the competition!

No credit card, no contracts—just free family entertainment at your fingertips.

Don’t miss a moment of the fun. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Family Feud for free!