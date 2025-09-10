Wondering who to start in fantasy football for Week 2? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a few of the players at each position that have the potential to go off this week to help guide your fantasy football start sit decision-making!

Fantasy Football Starts & Sits by Position — Week 2, 2025

Here are our top picks for who to start in fantasy football for Week 2 of the 2025-26 NFL season.

We’ll be focusing mostly on players who aren’t clear-cut must-starts every week — no matter their matchup — to help you make the best decisions for your squad. Don’t forget to check your league’s waiver wire for some of these players!

Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Fields – New York Jets (vs Buffalo Bills) – After putting together one of his best overall games as a pro against the Steelers, Fields and the Jets host Buffalo’s defense that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens just carved up. Always a threat on the ground, Fields finished top 10 in QBR in week 1.

Start ‘Em

Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys (vs New York Giants) – Prescott’s performance was perfectly mediocre in Week 1. He didn’t turn the ball over, but he didn’t wow either. He and the rest of the offense get a ripe opportunity to find their groove against a Giants defense that gave up more than 200 yards on the ground and through the air.

C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans (vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – With Nico Collins bottled up and two rookie receivers in the lineup, Stroud and the Texans couldn't find a rhythm offensively. Stroud is another strong bounce-back candidate in Week 2 against Tampa Bay's poor pass defense.

Sit ‘Em

Drake Maye – New England Patriots (at Miami Dolphins) -Yes, Miami’s defense had a brutal Week 1, but Maye didn’t have a stellar one himself. He turned 46 pass attempts into just 16.78 fantasy points. He may bring fantasy relevance to his receivers (see above), but the absence of his rushing ability in Week 1 demotes him to fantasy benches for the time being.

Caleb Williams – Chicago Bears (at Detroit Lions) – Williams had a solid Week 1 with a touchdown through the air and on the ground, no turnovers and just two sacks. But he heads into a road matchup against a Detroit team looking to bounce back.

Running Backs

Start of the Week

Breece Hall – New York Jets (vs Buffalo Bills) – Yeah, another Jet and we’re not even done yet. Whatever concerns about snap count and timeshares were thrown out the window in Week 1. Hall carried 19 times for 107 yards and added two receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. He gets a Bills defense that gave up 238 yards rushing against the Ravens.

Start ‘Em

Tony Pollard – Tennessee Titans (vs Los Angeles Rams) – Pollard turned 19 touches into 89 yards against the league’s best defense. With a firm hold on the Titans backfield, he’s a volume play in a more favorable matchup against the Rams.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt – Washington Commanders (vs Green Bay Packers) – He scoffed at his RB4 designation on the Commanders Week 1 depth chart to the tune of 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He gets a tougher matchup against Green Bay, but he appears to be the guy in Washington.

James Conner/Trey Benson – Arizona Cardinals (vs Carolina Panthers) – Benson ripped off a 52-yard run to lead the Cardinals backfield in fantasy points, but both running backs benefit from a matchup against a defense that yielded 200 yards in Week 1.

Sit of the Week

Isiah Pacheco – Kansas City Chiefs (vs Philadelphia Eagles) – After receiving just five carries and totaling 28 yards, Pacheco gets an Eagles defense with Jalen Carter back on the field.

Sit ‘Em

Jerome Ford – Cleveland Browns (at Baltimore Ravens) – Ford’s carry total was doubled up by Dylan Sampson, his longest run went for just two yards and both backs are merely biding their time until presumptive starter Quinshon Judkins gets up to speed.

Ashton Jeanty – Las Vegas Raiders (vs Los Angeles Chargers) – After finding no running room against the Patriots, things don't look much better for Jeanty who faces a Chargers defense that held Kansas City running backs to 41 yards rushing.

Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs Houston Texans) – With Mike Evans poised to command the attention of Derek Stingley, Jr., Egbuka has a great chance to build off his stellar debut of four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Start ‘Em

Garrett Wilson – New York Jets (vs Buffalo Bills) – Despite a tough matchup against the Steelers, Wilson rekindled his connection with quarterback Justin Fields to help spark one of the best Jets performances in recent memory. In Week 2, he and the Jets get the Bills who were just gashed by the Ravens offense.

Ricky Pearsall – San Francisco 49ers (vs New Orleans Saints) – Pearsall was the 49ers leading receiver in Week 1 with four catches on seven targets for 108 yards. With George Kittle out of an already thin receiving corps, Pearsall stands to see a bump in his target share.

A.J. Brown – Philadelphia Eagles (at Kansas City Chiefs) – After just one target in Week 1, Brown is poised command more attention in a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Stefon Diggs – New England Chiefs (at Miami Dolphins) – Eased back into action on a snap count in Week 1, Diggs still reeled in six catches and in Week 2 he gets a matchup against a Miami defense that was carved up by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.

Sit ‘Em

Chris Olave – New Orleans Saints (vs San Francisco 49ers) – Despite a high target share, quarterback Spencer Rattler gets a much tougher matchup against the experienced 49ers unit. Olave is poised to suffer as a result.

Michael Pittman Jr. – Indianapolis Colts (vs Denver Broncos) – Pittman and the Colts offense had a surprisingly strong Week 1 and are rewarded by Patrick Surtain II and Denver's pass rush.

Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Houston Texans) – Evans struggled to get much going against the Falcons and he will be the focal point of Derek Stingley Jr.'s stingy coverage.

Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Brenton Strange – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs Cincinnati Bengals) – The Bengals gave up 100 receiving yards to tight ends in Week 1. Strange caught four passes on four targets for 59 yards and gets a juicy matchup in Week 2.

Start ‘Em

Travis Kelce – Kansas Chiefs (vs Philadelphia Eagles) – Kelce made a meal of his two catches turning one of them into a 37-yard touchdown. He gets a tough matchup against the Eagles he rendered him invisible in the Super Bowl, but he’s one of the few receiving threats still healthy for the Chiefs.

– Kelce made a meal of his two catches turning one of them into a 37-yard touchdown. He gets a tough matchup against the Eagles he rendered him invisible in the Super Bowl, but he’s one of the few receiving threats still healthy for the Chiefs. Harold Fannin, Jr. – Cleveland Browns (vs Baltimore Ravens) – The rookie tight end turned nine targets into seven catches for 63 yards. Praised throughout training camp, Fannin lined up all over the formation and became an instant safety valve for Joe Flacco. He’s a must add for fantasy managers.

Sit of the Week

David Njoku – Cleveland Browns (vs Baltimore Ravens) – There’s only room for one Browns tight end to shine. The Ravens defend tight ends well and with short underneath routes sure to be aplenty, Fannin has the upper hand over Njoku.

Sit ’em

Juwan Johnson – New Orleans Saints (vs San Francisco 49ers) – Despite eight catches on 11 targets for 76 yards in Week 1, Johnson gets a much stiffer matchup against Fred Warner and the 49ers linebacking core in Week 2.

Zack Ertz – Washington Commanders (vs Green Bay Packers) – Ertz reeled in a touchdown in Week 1 against a lowly Giants squad. Green Bay will be a much tougher test.

Kickers

Start of the Week

Tyler Loop – Baltimore Ravens (vs Cleveland Browns) – Loop’s Ravens debut saw him account for 10 points. While the Ravens might move the ball against the Browns, they might get restricted in the red zone against a stingy Browns defense.

Start ‘Em

Brandon Aubrey – Dallas Cowboys (vs New York Giants) – One of the best kickers in the game gets a great matchup against a Giants team that got run over by the commanders in week 1.

Jesse Bates – Detroit Lions (vs Chicago Bears) – An underwhelming Lions offensive attack didn't leave Bates many opportunities, but he gets a nice rebound matchup against the Bears.

Sit of the Week

Chase McLaughlin – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Houston Texans) – Shaky in week 1, the Bucs offense gets an even tougher matchup against the Texans.

Sit ‘Em

Spencer Shrader – Indianapolis Colts (vs Denver Broncos) – Spencer and the Colts surprised with a dominant week 1 win. But they get the NFL’s best defense from a year ago.

D/ST

Start of the Week

San Francisco 49ers (vs New Orleans Saints) – After stifling the Seahawks, the 49ers get a Saints team still struggling to find an identity.

Start ‘Em

Arizona Cardinals (vs Carolina Panthers) – The Cardinals get a Panthers team that struggled to move the ball against the Jaguars.

Denver Broncos (vs Indianapolis Colts) – Almost always a start, they get a Colts offense that might be too big for its britches.

Sit of the Week

Seattle Seahawks (vs Pittsburgh Steelers) – Aaron Rodgers lit up the Jets in Week 1 and has the Steelers flying high against a Seahawks defense that gave up 384 yards against the 49ers.

Sit ‘Em

Buffalo Bills (vs New York Jets) – It only makes that if the entire Jets offense is a start, the opposing defense must be a sit.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs Philadelphia Eagles) – Shredded by Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Brazil, Kansas City gets an even tougher matchup against the defending champs.

Frequently Asked Questions How many weeks are in a fantasy football season? Typically, the fantasy football regular season is 14 weeks, with weeks 15-18 reserved for the playoffs in most leagues.

