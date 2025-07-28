Fantasy football has long had a tradition of players trying to out-do their league mates by coming up with the cleverest, funniest or, yes, raunchiest name for their team. More often than not, we draw inspiration from how our rosters shake out, stitching players name together to craft a pun worthy of a winning season.

Having trouble thinking of funny fantasy football team names for the coming season? We’re here to help. Here are 100 clever fantasy football team names inspired by the current pool of active NFL players to inspire your own team’s name this year.

And don’t forget: You can watch NFL football every day and track your team’s progress during the 2025-26 season on DIRECTV! Sign up today.

Or, interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports with ESPN+ included?

Check out DIRECTV’s MySports Genre pack today.

100 Funny Fantasy Football Names for Your 2025 Team

Ready to make your entire league laugh out loud during your fantasy draft? Here are some clever names to use this season, based on eligible players to draft in fantasy football.

See if you can guess which players inspired each name!

Don’t Go Chase-in’ Waterfalls

Justin Time

Sun God Squad

Rashee Rice Cooker

McConkey Kong Country

Gibbs Me Some More

Smile for the Cam-era

Rice to the Occasion

Ridley Me This, Bateman

Can You Diggs It

DJ, Play Us Some Moore

Olave Garden

Pickens Your Poison

DK MetcaFreak

WaddleVision

Breece’s Pieces

World Ward III

SaQuon the Warpath

Spicy Bijan Mustard

King Henry’s Court

Rachaad to Redemption

The Lombardi is Mahomesick

Hurts So Good

Tua Fast, Tua Furious

Lamar the Merrier

Brock and Roll

Come to the Dak Side

Dak Side of the Force

Allen the Family

Fields of Screams

Maye I Have This Dance?

On Stroud Nine

Captain Kirk

Kelce Grammar Police

Kittle Corn

LaPorta-Potty

Hockenson Thing Up

We’re Not Worthy

Chase-ing Jeffersons

Mahomes Alone

Bijan & the Jets

Waddle You Do Without Me

Game of Jones

Taylor Swifties

Bowers to Me

High-Speed Chase

When in Rome

Bucky Strike

Over the Hill

Stroud Computing

Maye Day! Maye Day!

McLaurin Racing

Feel the Love

In the Hunt

I Might Fant

Catchin’ Some Flacco

He’s a Shough In

Ow, That Ertz!

On Burrowed Time

Collins My Name

Half-Stafford

Father of the McBride

The Addams Family

Aiyuk-yuk-yuk

Good Nabers

Cooks in the Kitchen

Cookin’ It Up

The Pitts Stop

Etienne My Dust

Tank You, Next

Walker Texas Touchdown

Worthy or Not?

Ladd Up Those Points

Cooper Troopers

King Coopa

Now You See Me, Najee Don’t

Ain’t That Just Purdy

You Feelin’ Bucky, Punk?

Rodger That!

Throwin’ a Dart

Mike’d Up Evans

Mixon Things Up

The Hopkins Hypothesis

Pacheco Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself

The Belt Sanders

Ladies and Jeanty-men

Orange S(Herbert)

Bowers Castle

Dobbins & Weavin’

Touchdown With the Sickness

The Goff-father

Welcome to the Nabers-hood

Breece’d Lightning

Kupp Half Full

CeeDee’s TDs

Gettin’ Jeanty With It

Bijan Wick

Fields of Dreams

Zay It Ain’t So

Purdy Mouth

You Winston, You Lose Some

Watch NFL Football on DIRECTV

You can watch every catch, fumble and touchdown of the 2025 NFL season and root for your fantasy squad on every drive with DIRECTV. Sign up today and get ready for every kickoff.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.