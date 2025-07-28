Fantasy football has long had a tradition of players trying to out-do their league mates by coming up with the cleverest, funniest or, yes, raunchiest name for their team. More often than not, we draw inspiration from how our rosters shake out, stitching players name together to craft a pun worthy of a winning season.
Having trouble thinking of funny fantasy football team names for the coming season? We’re here to help. Here are 100 clever fantasy football team names inspired by the current pool of active NFL players to inspire your own team’s name this year.
100 Funny Fantasy Football Names for Your 2025 Team
Ready to make your entire league laugh out loud during your fantasy draft? Here are some clever names to use this season, based on eligible players to draft in fantasy football.
See if you can guess which players inspired each name!
- Don’t Go Chase-in’ Waterfalls
- Justin Time
- Sun God Squad
- Rashee Rice Cooker
- McConkey Kong Country
- Gibbs Me Some More
- Smile for the Cam-era
- Rice to the Occasion
- Ridley Me This, Bateman
- Can You Diggs It
- DJ, Play Us Some Moore
- Olave Garden
- Pickens Your Poison
- DK MetcaFreak
- WaddleVision
- Breece’s Pieces
- World Ward III
- SaQuon the Warpath
- Spicy Bijan Mustard
- King Henry’s Court
- Rachaad to Redemption
- The Lombardi is Mahomesick
- Hurts So Good
- Tua Fast, Tua Furious
- Lamar the Merrier
- Brock and Roll
- Come to the Dak Side
- Dak Side of the Force
- Allen the Family
- Fields of Screams
- Maye I Have This Dance?
- On Stroud Nine
- Captain Kirk
- Kelce Grammar Police
- Kittle Corn
- LaPorta-Potty
- Hockenson Thing Up
- We’re Not Worthy
- Chase-ing Jeffersons
- Mahomes Alone
- Bijan & the Jets
- Waddle You Do Without Me
- Game of Jones
- Taylor Swifties
- Bowers to Me
- High-Speed Chase
- When in Rome
- Bucky Strike
- Over the Hill
- Stroud Computing
- Maye Day! Maye Day!
- McLaurin Racing
- Feel the Love
- In the Hunt
- I Might Fant
- Catchin’ Some Flacco
- He’s a Shough In
- Ow, That Ertz!
- On Burrowed Time
- Collins My Name
- Half-Stafford
- Father of the McBride
- The Addams Family
- Aiyuk-yuk-yuk
- Good Nabers
- Cooks in the Kitchen
- Cookin’ It Up
- The Pitts Stop
- Etienne My Dust
- Tank You, Next
- Walker Texas Touchdown
- Worthy or Not?
- Ladd Up Those Points
- Cooper Troopers
- King Coopa
- Now You See Me, Najee Don’t
- Ain’t That Just Purdy
- You Feelin’ Bucky, Punk?
- Rodger That!
- Throwin’ a Dart
- Mike’d Up Evans
- Mixon Things Up
- The Hopkins Hypothesis
- Pacheco Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself
- The Belt Sanders
- Ladies and Jeanty-men
- Orange S(Herbert)
- Bowers Castle
- Dobbins & Weavin’
- Touchdown With the Sickness
- The Goff-father
- Welcome to the Nabers-hood
- Breece’d Lightning
- Kupp Half Full
- CeeDee’s TDs
- Gettin’ Jeanty With It
- Bijan Wick
- Fields of Dreams
- Zay It Ain’t So
- Purdy Mouth
- You Winston, You Lose Some
