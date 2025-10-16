It’s true, that to win in fantasy basketball, you need to accumulate the most points possible. But as fantasy managers will tell you, there’s a game within the game in your fantasy league, and that’s coming up with the cleverest or funniest fantasy team name. It’s almost as important as coming up with a fitting fantasy basketball punishment for your last-place finisher.

The best fantasy team names blend puns on the names of NBA players, player nicknames, movie characters, historical references, pop culture references and the most melodious terms in the basketball glossary.

Having trouble coming up with a clutch name for your team? Here are tons of possible fantasy basketball team names based on NBA stars and player nicknames that might provide some comedic inspiration.

Fantasy Basketball Team Name Ideas

Taking inspiration from some of the most popular NBA players or names swimming with syllables, here are some favorites you can use for your fantasy basketball team’s name.

The Curry Flurry

Steph Curry is known for changing on a game on a dime with a barrage of three-pointers. As far as team names go, this may be the most literal. Also earning points “Yes, Chef” in honor of his moniker Chef Curry.

Gilgeous-Alexander the Great

Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meets the Macedonian king. You’re not trying to be funny here, you’re trying to set a tone.

Jokic and the Pussycats

A throwback to Josey and the Pussycats. It’s also fun to imagine that Nikola Jokic might be a huge fan of the beloved early 00s flick.

The Biid’s Knees

Maybe a positive spin on Joel Embiid’s notoriously fragile knees will conjure a full, healthy season for the Philadelphia 76ers big man.

Booker T. and the M.G.’s

For jazz-loving, Devin Booker fans.

Lil’ Brow Wow

Anthony Davis is known for his trademark unibrow and with Lil Bow Wow’s place in basketball history after starring in Like Mike, this name is a slam dunk.

The French Dispatch

For those who own Nicolas Batum and/or Victor Wembanyama of France.

Trey Young

Even the low-hanging fruit needs to be picked. If you have Trae Young and even better Trey Murphy III, you’ve got a name that’s good from distance.

Walker Texas Ranger

If you’ve got Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, you’ve on your way to a classic Chuck Norris-inspired team name that roundhouse kicks butt.

Not All Herros Wear Capes

A meme’d team name for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Ball Don’t Lie

A fantasy team name with conviction for anyone who has LaMelo Ball or brother Lonzo Ball.

The Hart of a Champion

Not only is New York Knicks forward Josh Hart stuff the stat sheet as a valuable fantasy basketball player, his surname lends itself to all sorts of team name possibilities.

Knecht Four

The Lakers second-year forward may not light up the stat sheet every night, but he’ll probably earn a roster spot in most fantasy leagues and he’s a walking great fantasy team name.

The Amazing Spida Man

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell can turn into a fantasy superhero at the right time. Pair him with Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards and you’re on your way to The Avengers.

What Can Brown Do for You?

If you’ve got Jaylen Brown on the squad, you and Celtics fans will be asking this very question as he steps in to the lead role for the injured Jayson Tatum.

The Wizard of Naz

For the Minnesota Timberwolves fans, we have two words: Naz Reid.

Popular NBA Player Nicknames for Your Fantasy Team

For further fodder, player nicknames can create even more impressive fantasy basketball team names. Here are some of the most popular:

Kevin Durant – The Slim Reaper, Easy Money Sniper

Anthony Edwards – Ant Man

LeBron James – King James

Chris Boucher – Slimm Duck

Mikal Bridges – Brooklyn Bridges

Jimmy Butler – Jimmy Buckets

Alex Caruso – Carushow

Steph Curry – Chef Curry

Aaron Gordan – Air Gordon

Paul George – PG-13, Podcast P, Playoff P

Rudy Gobert – The Stifle Tower, The French Rejection

Draymond Green – The Dancing Bear

James Harden – The Beard

Kyrie Irving – Uncle Drew

Kawhi Leonard – The Claw

Brook Lopez – Splash Mountain

Gary Payton II – The Mitten (son of Gary Payton aka The Glove)

Chris Paul – CP3, The Point God

D’Angelo Russell – DLo

Karl-Anthony Towns – KAT

Trae Young – Ice Trae

Joel Embiid – The Process

Nikola Jokic – Joker

Devin Booker – Book

