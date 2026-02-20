Fantasy football is a sprint. Fantasy baseball is a marathon. As the snow begins to thaw, pitchers and catchers are ready begin Spring Training for the 2026 season. As the pros get ready for 162 games in pristine sunshine, you can get ready by browsing the top fantasy players entering the season. That’s basically the same thing, right?
From the MVP candidates to top prospects to the starting pitchers battling for a rotation spot to start the year, this is your guide to surviving the dog days of summer and claiming a title of your own.
Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Players Heading into the 2026 Season
As the 2026 MLB season approaches, these are the players that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. The ones who will define the game and dominate headlines. The ones you definitely want on your fantasy roster.
From generational talents to emerging stars, here’s our ranking of the top 10 players in Major League Baseball.
1. Shohei Ohtani – DH – Los Angeles Dodgers
There aren’t enough hyperbolic words in the English language to convey Ohtani’s talent on the diamond. Ohtani has won three straight MVPs and four in the last five years. He’s led the National League in slugging percentage and OPS two straight seasons. He had the league’s first 50-50 season in history and followed it up with 55 home runs and an MLB-best 146 runs.
He is also the only player in baseball that can be on your fantasy team twice, both as one of the league’s best starting pitchers and as a superstar slugger. Ohtani hopes to take the mound for the Dodgers this season after missing pitching duties for much of last year due to injury.
2. Aaron Judge – OF – New York Yankees
Aaron Judge has won two straight MVPs and three in the last four seasons, but even that accolade doesn’t properly encapsulate how good he is.
He’s led the majors in wins above replacement two times running and led all of Major League Baseball in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. He’s hit 50-plus home runs in three of the last four seasons, including in an injury-shortened campaign in 2023 where he played just 106 games and still had 37 home runs. He is the premier power hitter in the MLB and one of the all-time best hitters in Major League Baseball history.
He’ll once again be at the center of a Yankees lineup that will be battling for the American League East and, ideally, the World Series.
3. Bobby Witt Jr. – SS – Kansas City Royals
In just four seasons, Bobby Witt Jr. has made two All-Star games, won two Gold Gloves, won two Silver Sluggers and finished top five in the MVP race twice.
Witt has racked up 30 stolen bases in every season in his career and scored at least 80 runs. The 2024 American League batting champion led the majors in doubles and hits a year ago. It was the second straight year of leading the league in hits and it has left no doubt about Witt’s place in baseball’s best.
He will once again find himself in the middle of the American League MVP conversation as he tries to help the Royals get back into the playoffs.
4. Juan Soto – OF – New York Mets
One of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball, Soto came on a little slow for the Mets in his first season before ripping it up in the second half and shockingly leading the National League in stolen bases.
It can be tough to stand out in an era with Ohtani and Judge, but Soto’s superpower is his vision. He led the major leagues in walks last year with 127, something which he’s done four times in his career. He’s been in the league for eight season, he has walked more than he struck out in seven of them.
For the second straight year, he scored 120 runs. For the third straight year, he had 150 or more hits. And last season, he set a new career high with 43 home runs. That landed him third in the MVP race for the second straight season and earned his third straight Silver Slugger.
5. José Ramírez – 3B – Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez remains the most underappreciated superstar in Major League Baseball.
In 2025, he made his fifth straight All-Star game. He hit 30 doubles, 30 home runs and stole 40 bases for the second straight season. He finished top five in the MVP race for the second straight year and the fourth time in the last six seasons, and won his sixth Silver Slugger.
The third baseman is the catalyst for this Cleveland offense and one of the best all-around players in Major League Baseball. And you should take it as a personal mission to elevate the JR brand he if you’re lucky to get him on your squad.
6. Ronald Acuña Jr. – OF – Atlanta Braves
The 2023 National League MVP has missed significant time over the last two seasons, playing just 49 games in 2024 and 95 games in 2025.
But when he’s healthy, he is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. After missing the first month, his June was so strong it was enough to make his fifth All-Star team. On the year he put up 21 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .290 average.
If Acuña can stay healthy, he is likely to be right in the thick of the MVP conversation once again and trying to elevate the Braves back into the playoffs.
7. Tarik Skubal – SP – Detroit Tigers
Skubal is fresh off his second straight Cy Young. He once again led the league in wins above replacement and ERA, and he led the major leagues with one shutout.
After winning unanimous Cy Young back in 2024, Skubal pitched more innings and struck out more batters and he allowed fewer hits, fewer earned runs and fewer walks. He remains the most dominant pitcher in Major League Baseball and is nearly single-handedly the reason Detroit finds itself in contention in the American League Central.
8. Julio Rodríguez – OF – Seattle Mariners
One of Major League Baseball’s young stars, Rodríguez burst onto the scene in his rookie year with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases, winning Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and making the All-Star game.
In four seasons, he’s made three All-Star games, won two Silver Sluggers and finished top 10 in the MVP three times. Last year, he posted his second 30-30 season and helped Seattle get all the way to the American League Championship Series.
Just 25, Rodríguez will remain a centerpiece of the Seattle lineup and one of the faces of the league for years to come.
9. Elly De La Cruz – SS – Cincinnati Reds
One of the most electric players in all of Major League Baseball, De La Cruz made his second All-Star team in 2025 and set a career high in batting average. He had Cincinnati on the cusp of playoff contention up until the end and it feels like he is just scratching the surface.
The 6’5″ shortstop is one of the most captivating players in the league and one of the best all-around fantasy prospects available.
10. Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates
Few pitchers have entered the major leagues with more expectations than Paul Skenes, and even fewer have lived up to the bill.
In two seasons, Skenes has yet to post an ERA north of 1.97 and finished 2025 with 216 strikeouts. After winning Rookie of the Year and finishing third in the Cy Young race his rookie season, Skenes won the National League Cy Young and was named to his second All-Star team in 2025. There’s every indication that will be an annual occurrence.
Full Fantasy Baseball Rankings for the 2026 Season
Here are the full list of players you’ll likely see on your draft board come draft day:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Average ADP
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|DH
|1.1
|2
|Aaron Judge
|New York Yankees
|OF
|1.8
|3
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Kansas City Royals
|SS
|3.2
|4
|Juan Soto
|New York Mets
|OF
|4.1
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|Cleveland Guardians
|3B
|5.7
|6
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Atlanta Braves
|OF
|7.1
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|Detroit Tigers
|SP
|8.8
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|Seattle Mariners
|OF
|9.3
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|Cincinnati Reds
|SS
|9.5
|10
|Paul Skenes
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SP
|11.1
|11
|Corbin Carroll
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|OF
|12.7
|12
|Kyle Tucker
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|OF
|12.7
|13
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|San Diego Padres
|OF
|12.9
|14
|Garrett Crochet
|Boston Red Sox
|SP
|13.1
|15
|Gunnar Henderson
|Baltimore Orioles
|SS
|13.3
|16
|Junior Caminero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|3B
|15.4
|17
|Cal Raleigh
|Seattle Mariners
|C
|18.2
|18
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Toronto Blue Jays
|1B
|18.2
|19
|Nick Kurtz
|Oakland Athletics
|1B
|18.7
|20
|Jackson Chourio
|Milwaukee Brewers
|OF
|19.7
|21
|Kyle Schwarber
|Philadelphia Phillies
|DH
|20.8
|22
|Francisco Lindor
|New York Mets
|SS
|21.4
|23
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|New York Yankees
|2B
|22.3
|24
|Pete Alonso
|Baltimore Orioles
|1B
|24.5
|25
|Trea Turner
|Philadelphia Phillies
|SS
|27.1
|26
|Ketel Marte
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|2B
|27.1
|27
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SP
|30.0
|28
|Yordan Alvarez
|Houston Astros
|OF
|30.3
|29
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Philadelphia Phillies
|SP
|31.0
|30
|Bryce Harper
|Philadelphia Phillies
|1B
|33.8
|31
|Matt Olson
|Atlanta Braves
|1B
|34.1
|32
|Manny Machado
|San Diego Padres
|3B
|34.1
|33
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Chicago Cubs
|OF
|35.0
|34
|Zach Neto
|Los Angeles Angels
|SS
|35.9
|35
|James Wood
|Washington Nationals
|OF
|36.0
|36
|Rafael Devers
|San Francisco Giants
|1B
|37.0
|37
|Logan Gilbert
|Seattle Mariners
|SP
|37.3
|38
|Hunter Brown
|Houston Astros
|SP
|37.8
|39
|Chris Sale
|Atlanta Braves
|SP
|38.1
|40
|Mookie Betts
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SS
|41.1
|41
|Bryan Woo
|Seattle Mariners
|SP
|41.8
|42
|Jacob deGrom
|Texas Rangers
|SP
|44.0
|43
|Logan Webb
|San Francisco Giants
|SP
|45.6
|44
|Brent Rooker
|Oakland Athletics
|OF
|46.1
|45
|Hunter Greene
|Cincinnati Reds
|SP
|46.5
|46
|Cole Ragans
|Kansas City Royals
|SP
|47.8
|47
|Max Fried
|New York Yankees
|SP
|48.5
|48
|Wyatt Langford
|Texas Rangers
|OF
|52.1
|49
|Roman Anthony
|Boston Red Sox
|OF
|52.4
|50
|Freddie Freeman
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|1B
|55.8
|51
|Brice Turang
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2B
|56.1
|52
|Austin Riley
|Atlanta Braves
|3B
|56.3
|53
|Josh Naylor
|Seattle Mariners
|1B
|56.3
|54
|Riley Greene
|Detroit Tigers
|OF
|56.9
|55
|Joe Ryan
|Minnesota Twins
|SP
|58.9
|56
|George Kirby
|Seattle Mariners
|SP
|60.3
|57
|Mason Miller
|San Diego Padres
|RP
|60.8
|58
|Freddy Peralta
|New York Mets
|SP
|61.3
|59
|Cody Bellinger
|New York Yankees
|OF
|61.5
|60
|Jarren Duran
|Boston Red Sox
|OF
|61.7
|61
|Jackson Merrill
|San Diego Padres
|CF
|61.8
|62
|Edwin Diaz
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|RP
|61.9
|63
|William Contreras
|Milwaukee Brewers
|C
|62.1
|64
|CJ Abrams
|Washington Nationals
|SS
|62.7
|65
|Dylan Cease
|Toronto Blue Jays
|SP
|68.7
|66
|Jesus Luzardo
|Philadelphia Phillies
|SP
|70.2
|67
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Kansas City Royals
|1B
|72.5
|68
|Andres Munoz
|Seattle Mariners
|RP
|72.6
|69
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|SS
|72.7
|70
|Corey Seager
|Texas Rangers
|SS
|73.8
|71
|Kyle Bradish
|Baltimore Orioles
|SP
|74.1
|72
|Ben Rice
|New York Yankees
|1B
|74.9
|73
|Jhoan Duran
|Philadelphia Phillies
|RP
|75.2
|74
|Shea Langeliers
|Oakland Athletics
|C
|76.1
|75
|George Springer
|Toronto Blue Jays
|OF
|76.7
|76
|Byron Buxton
|Minnesota Twins
|CF
|76.8
|77
|Maikel Garcia
|Kansas City Royals
|2B
|77.6
|78
|Framber Valdez
|Detroit Tigers
|SP
|78.5
|79
|Bo Bichette
|New York Mets
|SS
|78.9
|80
|Jeremy Pena
|Houston Astros
|SS
|79.7
|81
|Seiya Suzuki
|Chicago Cubs
|OF
|80.8
|82
|Hunter Goodman
|Colorado Rockies
|C
|82.1
|83
|Randy Arozarena
|Seattle Mariners
|OF
|84.7
|84
|Blake Snell
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SP
|84.8
|85
|Nick Pivetta
|San Diego Padres
|SP
|86.5
|86
|Cade Smith
|Cleveland Guardians
|RP
|89.6
|87
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Oakland Athletics
|1B
|90.3
|88
|Michael Harris II
|Atlanta Braves
|OF
|94.5
|89
|Eury Perez
|Miami Marlins
|SP
|95.1
|90
|Alex Bregman
|Chicago Cubs
|3B
|95.2
|91
|Nolan McLean
|New York Mets
|SP
|96.3
|92
|Eugenio Suarez
|Cincinnati Reds
|3B
|96.5
|93
|Oneil Cruz
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|CF
|96.7
|94
|Spencer Strider
|Atlanta Braves
|SP
|101.7
|95
|Tyler Glasnow
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SP
|101.8
|96
|Nico Hoerner
|Chicago Cubs
|2B
|102.2
|97
|Michael Busch
|Chicago Cubs
|1B
|104.0
|98
|Trevor Story
|Boston Red Sox
|SS
|105.3
|99
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|SP
|105.5
|100
|Yandy Diaz
|Tampa Bay Rays
|1B
|106.0
|101
|Kyle Stowers
|Miami Marlins
|OF
|106.1
|102
|Jose Altuve
|Houston Astros
|2B
|107.7
|103
|Salvador Perez
|Kansas City Royals
|C
|110.0
|104
|Willy Adames
|San Francisco Giants
|SS
|110.3
|105
|Christian Yelich
|Milwaukee Brewers
|OF
|110.7
|106
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|OF
|111.5
|107
|Brandon Woodruff
|Milwaukee Brewers
|SP
|112.5
|108
|Sonny Gray
|Boston Red Sox
|SP
|112.7
|109
|Pablo Lopez
|Minnesota Twins
|SP
|113.6
|110
|Jordan Westburg
|Baltimore Orioles
|2B
|114.2
|111
|David Bednar
|New York Yankees
|RP
|115.9
|112
|Aroldis Chapman
|Boston Red Sox
|RP
|116.0
|113
|Trey Yesavage
|Toronto Blue Jays
|SP
|120.6
|114
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Milwaukee Brewers
|SP
|122.3
|115
|Cam Schlittler
|New York Yankees
|SP
|122.5
|116
|Will Smith
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|C
|122.7
|117
|Agustin Ramirez
|Miami Marlins
|C
|123.3
|118
|Devin Williams
|New York Mets
|RP
|123.4
|119
|Jo Adell
|Los Angeles Angels
|OF
|124.8
|120
|Drake Baldwin
|Atlanta Braves
|C
|125.4
|121
|Josh Hader
|Houston Astros
|RP
|125.9
|122
|Luke Keaschall
|Minnesota Twins
|2B
|126.5
|123
|Brandon Nimmo
|Texas Rangers
|OF
|127.1
|124
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Texas Rangers
|SP
|129.3
|125
|Andy Pages
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|OF
|129.9
|126
|Chase Burns
|Cincinnati Reds
|SP/RP
|129.9
|127
|Zack Wheeler
|Philadelphia Phillies
|SP
|130.8
|128
|Michael King
|San Diego Padres
|SP
|132.7
|129
|Ozzie Albies
|Atlanta Braves
|2B
|132.8
|130
|Sandy Alcantara
|Miami Marlins
|SP
|134.1
|131
|Luis Robert Jr.
|New York Mets
|OF
|134.3
|132
|Lawrence Butler
|Oakland Athletics
|OF
|135.1
|133
|Luis Castillo
|Seattle Mariners
|SP
|135.3
|134
|Nick Lodolo
|Cincinnati Reds
|SP
|136.6
|135
|Jakob Marsee
|Miami Marlins
|OF
|139.0
|136
|Taylor Ward
|Baltimore Orioles
|OF
|139.9
|137
|Ryan Pepiot
|Tampa Bay Rays
|SP
|140.3
|138
|Matt Chapman
|San Francisco Giants
|3B
|140.8
|139
|Robbie Ray
|San Francisco Giants
|SP
|141.2
|140
|Bubba Chandler
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SP
|141.8
|141
|Gavin Williams
|Cleveland Guardians
|SP
|141.9
|142
|Trevor Rogers
|Baltimore Orioles
|SP
|145.1
|143
|Emmet Sheehan
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SP
|146.1
|144
|Jacob Wilson
|Oakland Athletics
|SS
|146.6
|145
|Raisel Iglesias
|Atlanta Braves
|RP
|147.3
|146
|Steven Kwan
|Cleveland Guardians
|OF
|149.4
|147
|Ranger Suarez
|Boston Red Sox
|SP
|150.1
|148
|Dansby Swanson
|Chicago Cubs
|SS
|154.3
|149
|Ian Happ
|Chicago Cubs
|OF
|155.0
|150
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Boston Red Sox
|OF
|156.5
|151
|MacKenzie Gore
|Texas Rangers
|SP
|158.2
|152
|Drew Rasmussen
|Tampa Bay Rays
|SP
|159.1
|153
|Carlos Estevez
|Kansas City Royals
|RP
|159.2
|154
|Shota Imanaga
|Chicago Cubs
|SP
|159.5
|155
|Jurickson Profar
|Atlanta Braves
|OF
|160.5
|156
|Ryan Helsley
|Baltimore Orioles
|RP
|161.2
|157
|Brandon Lowe
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|2B
|162.3
|158
|Willson Contreras
|Boston Red Sox
|1B
|163.3
|159
|Xavier Edwards
|Miami Marlins
|SS
|163.3
|160
|Spencer Torkelson
|Detroit Tigers
|1B
|164.4
|161
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|OF
|164.6
|162
|Jonathan Aranda
|Tampa Bay Rays
|1B
|164.9
|163
|Tanner Bibee
|Cleveland Guardians
|SP
|165.1
|164
|Ivan Herrera
|St. Louis Cardinals
|C
|165.7
|165
|Noelvi Marte
|Cincinnati Reds
|3B
|165.9
|166
|Shane Bieber
|Toronto Blue Jays
|SP
|166.2
|167
|Jackson Holliday
|Baltimore Orioles
|2B
|166.5
|168
|Adley Rutschman
|Baltimore Orioles
|C
|168.2
|169
|Jeff Hoffman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|RP
|168.9
|170
|Yainer Diaz
|Houston Astros
|C
|169.0
|171
|Edward Cabrera
|Chicago Cubs
|SP
|174.1
|172
|Dylan Crews
|Washington Nationals
|OF
|175.2
|173
|Pete Fairbanks
|Miami Marlins
|RP
|175.5
|174
|Cade Horton
|Chicago Cubs
|SP
|175.9
|175
|Carlos Rodon
|New York Yankees
|SP
|176.5
|176
|Christian Walker
|Houston Astros
|1B
|177.9
|177
|Brenton Doyle
|Colorado Rockies
|OF
|178.3
|178
|Chandler Simpson
|Tampa Bay Rays
|OF
|181.3
|179
|Trevor Megill
|Milwaukee Brewers
|RP
|183.1
|180
|Isaac Paredes
|Houston Astros
|3B
|184.2
|181
|Alec Burleson
|St. Louis Cardinals
|OF
|185.4
|182
|Emilio Pagan
|Cincinnati Reds
|RP
|185.5
|183
|Tatsuya Imai
|Houston Astros
|SP
|187.3
|184
|Jack Flaherty
|Detroit Tigers
|SP
|187.3
|185
|Kenley Jansen
|Detroit Tigers
|RP
|190.1
|186
|Daniel Palencia
|Chicago Cubs
|RP
|190.6
|187
|Aaron Nola
|Philadelphia Phillies
|SP
|191.5
|188
|Marcus Semien
|New York Mets
|2B
|192.9
|189
|Colson Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|SS
|192.9
|190
|Andrew Abbott
|Cincinnati Reds
|SP
|193.4
|191
|Shane Baz
|Baltimore Orioles
|SP
|195.0
|192
|Heliot Ramos
|San Francisco Giants
|OF
|195.3
|193
|Royce Lewis
|Minnesota Twins
|3B
|195.5
|194
|Alejandro Kirk
|Toronto Blue Jays
|C
|196.6
|195
|Matthew Boyd
|Chicago Cubs
|SP
|197.9
|196
|Merrill Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|SP
|199.8
|197
|Mike Trout
|Los Angeles Angels
|OF
|200.2
|198
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Colorado Rockies
|SS
|201.0
|199
|Shane McClanahan
|Tampa Bay Rays
|SP
|203.1
|200
|Zac Gallen
|Free Agent
|SP
|203.6
|201
|Addison Barger
|Toronto Blue Jays
|3B
|204.0
|202
|Gleyber Torres
|Detroit Tigers
|2B
|206.3
|203
|Jorge Polanco
|New York Mets
|2B
|206.9
|204
|Bryson Stott
|Philadelphia Phillies
|2B
|207.1
|205
|Kyle Manzardo
|Cleveland Guardians
|1B
|208.2
|206
|Luis Garcia
|Washington Nationals
|2B
|210.8
|207
|Kris Bubic
|Kansas City Royals
|SP
|212.2
|208
|Kerry Carpenter
|Detroit Tigers
|OF
|214.1
|209
|Daylen Lile
|Washington Nationals
|OF
|214.3
|210
|Wilyer Abreu
|Boston Red Sox
|OF
|215.2
|211
|Daulton Varsho
|Toronto Blue Jays
|OF
|215.5
|212
|Connelly Early
|Boston Red Sox
|SP
|218.6
|213
|Ryan Walker
|San Francisco Giants
|RP
|219.9
|214
|Dennis Santana
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|RP
|220.4
|215
|Gabriel Moreno
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|C
|222.0
|216
|Matt McLain
|Cincinnati Reds
|2B
|223.7
|217
|Andrew Vaughn
|Milwaukee Brewers
|1B
|226.3
|218
|Kyle Teel
|Chicago White Sox
|C
|226.6
|219
|Sal Stewart
|Cincinnati Reds
|1B
|227.3
|220
|Samuel Basallo
|Baltimore Orioles
|C
|227.5
|221
|Sal Frelick
|Milwaukee Brewers
|OF
|228.4
|222
|Bryce Miller
|Seattle Mariners
|SP
|229.9
|223
|Roki Sasaki
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SP
|231.3
|224
|Xander Bogaerts
|San Diego Padres
|SS
|232.1
|225
|Munetaka Murakami
|Chicago White Sox
|1B
|232.6
|226
|Francisco Alvarez
|New York Mets
|C
|232.8
|227
|Mark Vientos
|New York Mets
|3B
|233.1
|228
|Otto Lopez
|Miami Marlins
|2B
|234.4
|229
|Alec Bohm
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3B
|236.6
|230
|Trent Grisham
|New York Yankees
|OF
|236.8
|231
|Adolis Garcia
|Philadelphia Phillies
|OF
|239.6
|232
|Noah Cameron
|Kansas City Royals
|SP
|240.0
|233
|TJ Friedl
|Cincinnati Reds
|OF
|246.3
|234
|Jordan Beck
|Colorado Rockies
|OF
|246.7
|235
|Brendan Donovan
|Seattle Mariners
|2B
|248.4
|236
|Spencer Steer
|Cincinnati Reds
|1B
|249.1
|237
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Atlanta Braves
|SP
|156.1
|238
|Ramon Laureano
|San Diego Padres
|OF
|233.1
|239
|Hurston Waldrep
|Atlanta Braves
|SP
|261.5
|240
|Masyn Winn
|St. Louis Cardinals
|SS
|235.3
|241
|Gerrit Cole
|New York Yankees
|SP
|254.6
|242
|Jac Caglianone
|Kansas City Royals
|1B
|237.0
|243
|Joe Musgrove
|San Diego Padres
|SP
|238.6
|244
|Kazuma Okamoto
|Toronto Blue Jays
|3B
|239.1
|245
|Jake Burger
|Texas Rangers
|1B
|257.9
|246
|Josh Lowe
|Los Angeles Angels
|OF
|259.8
|247
|Jasson Dominguez
|New York Yankees
|OF
|243.0
|248
|Casey Mize
|Detroit Tigers
|SP
|246.1
|249
|Luis Arraez
|San Francisco Giants
|2B
|247.3
|250
|Caleb Durbin
|Boston Red Sox
|2B
|264.9
|251
|Mickey Moniak
|Colorado Rockies
|OF
|265.7
|252
|Shane Smith
|Chicago White Sox
|SP
|249.3
|253
|Colton Cowser
|Baltimore Orioles
|OF
|266.8
|254
|Brett Baty
|New York Mets
|3B
|267.9
|255
|Ryne Nelson
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|SP/RP
|251.3
|256
|Konnor Griffin
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SS
|251.4
|257
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Los Angeles Angels
|SP
|268.6
|258
|Abner Uribe
|Milwaukee Brewers
|RP
|232.1
|259
|Marcell Ozuna
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|DH
|270.1
|260
|Carlos Correa
|Houston Astros
|SS
|254.7
|261
|Quinn Priester
|Milwaukee Brewers
|SP/RP
|255.6
|262
|JJ Wetherholt
|St. Louis Cardinals
|SS
|257.4
|263
|J.T. Realmuto
|Philadelphia Phillies
|C
|258.1
|264
|Nolan Schanuel
|Los Angeles Angels
|1B
|258.6
|265
|Max Muncy
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|3B
|258.9
|266
|Jack Leiter
|Texas Rangers
|SP
|260.1
|267
|Kodai Senga
|New York Mets
|SP
|261.1
|268
|Matt Shaw
|Chicago Cubs
|3B
|297.2
|269
|Logan Henderson
|Milwaukee Brewers
|SP
|269.1
|270
|Parker Messick
|Cleveland Guardians
|SP
|277.0
|271
|Jose Soriano
|Los Angeles Angels
|SP
|240.8
|272
|Jose Caballero
|New York Yankees
|2B
|263.6
|273
|Griffin Jax
|Tampa Bay Rays
|RP
|265.3
|274
|Carter Jensen
|Kansas City Royals
|C
|267.6
|275
|Tommy Edman
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|2B
|290.6
|276
|Anthony Santander
|Toronto Blue Jays
|OF
|231.3
|277
|Dillon Dingler
|Detroit Tigers
|C
|278.3
|278
|Jung Hoo Lee
|San Francisco Giants
|OF
|278.8
|279
|Edwin Uceta
|Tampa Bay Rays
|RP
|281.3
|280
|Miguel Vargas
|Chicago White Sox
|3B
|285.9
|281
|Robert Suarez
|Atlanta Braves
|RP
|248.1
|282
|Sean Manaea
|New York Mets
|SP/RP
|269.8
|283
|Ryan Weathers
|New York Yankees
|SP
|272.1
|284
|David Peterson
|New York Mets
|SP
|263.0
|285
|Chase DeLauter
|Cleveland Guardians
|OF
|286.2
|286
|Joey Cantillo
|Cleveland Guardians
|SP/RP
|268.9
|287
|Mitch Keller
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SP
|271.0
|288
|Brady Singer
|Cincinnati Reds
|SP
|290.9
|289
|Clay Holmes
|New York Mets
|SP
|272.6
|290
|Kevin McGonigle
|Detroit Tigers
|SS
|293.0
|291
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Los Angeles Angels
|SP
|274.2
|292
|Brayan Bello
|Boston Red Sox
|SP
|281.6
|293
|Michael Wacha
|Kansas City Royals
|SP
|302.1
|294
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Chicago White Sox
|RP
|263.3
|295
|Josh Bell
|Minnesota Twins
|1B
|287.2
|296
|Justin Crawford
|Philadelphia Phillies
|OF
|290.3
|297
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|SP
|278.6
|298
|Giancarlo Stanton
|New York Yankees
|RF
|281.0
|299
|Will Warren
|New York Yankees
|SP
|301.9
|300
|Jeff McNeil
|Oakland Athletics
|2B
|302.6
© 2026 Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are some of the top fantasy MLB players in 2026?
Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt and Jose Ramirez are among fantasy baseball's top picks in 2026.
How are the best fantasy baseball prospects in 2026?
Konnor Griffin, Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt and Nolan McLean are top MLB fantasy prospects this season.
