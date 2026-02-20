Fantasy football is a sprint. Fantasy baseball is a marathon. As the snow begins to thaw, pitchers and catchers are ready begin Spring Training for the 2026 season. As the pros get ready for 162 games in pristine sunshine, you can get ready by browsing the top fantasy players entering the season. That’s basically the same thing, right?

From the MVP candidates to top prospects to the starting pitchers battling for a rotation spot to start the year, this is your guide to surviving the dog days of summer and claiming a title of your own.

Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Players Heading into the 2026 Season

As the 2026 MLB season approaches, these are the players that stand head-and-shoulders above the rest. The ones who will define the game and dominate headlines. The ones you definitely want on your fantasy roster.

From generational talents to emerging stars, here’s our ranking of the top 10 players in Major League Baseball.

1. Shohei Ohtani – DH – Los Angeles Dodgers

There aren’t enough hyperbolic words in the English language to convey Ohtani’s talent on the diamond. Ohtani has won three straight MVPs and four in the last five years. He’s led the National League in slugging percentage and OPS two straight seasons. He had the league’s first 50-50 season in history and followed it up with 55 home runs and an MLB-best 146 runs.

He is also the only player in baseball that can be on your fantasy team twice, both as one of the league’s best starting pitchers and as a superstar slugger. Ohtani hopes to take the mound for the Dodgers this season after missing pitching duties for much of last year due to injury.

2. Aaron Judge – OF – New York Yankees

Aaron Judge has won two straight MVPs and three in the last four seasons, but even that accolade doesn’t properly encapsulate how good he is.

He’s led the majors in wins above replacement two times running and led all of Major League Baseball in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. He’s hit 50-plus home runs in three of the last four seasons, including in an injury-shortened campaign in 2023 where he played just 106 games and still had 37 home runs. He is the premier power hitter in the MLB and one of the all-time best hitters in Major League Baseball history.

He’ll once again be at the center of a Yankees lineup that will be battling for the American League East and, ideally, the World Series.

3. Bobby Witt Jr. – SS – Kansas City Royals

In just four seasons, Bobby Witt Jr. has made two All-Star games, won two Gold Gloves, won two Silver Sluggers and finished top five in the MVP race twice.

Witt has racked up 30 stolen bases in every season in his career and scored at least 80 runs. The 2024 American League batting champion led the majors in doubles and hits a year ago. It was the second straight year of leading the league in hits and it has left no doubt about Witt’s place in baseball’s best.

He will once again find himself in the middle of the American League MVP conversation as he tries to help the Royals get back into the playoffs.

4. Juan Soto – OF – New York Mets

One of the best hitters in all of Major League Baseball, Soto came on a little slow for the Mets in his first season before ripping it up in the second half and shockingly leading the National League in stolen bases.

It can be tough to stand out in an era with Ohtani and Judge, but Soto’s superpower is his vision. He led the major leagues in walks last year with 127, something which he’s done four times in his career. He’s been in the league for eight season, he has walked more than he struck out in seven of them.

For the second straight year, he scored 120 runs. For the third straight year, he had 150 or more hits. And last season, he set a new career high with 43 home runs. That landed him third in the MVP race for the second straight season and earned his third straight Silver Slugger.

5. José Ramírez – 3B – Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez remains the most underappreciated superstar in Major League Baseball.

In 2025, he made his fifth straight All-Star game. He hit 30 doubles, 30 home runs and stole 40 bases for the second straight season. He finished top five in the MVP race for the second straight year and the fourth time in the last six seasons, and won his sixth Silver Slugger.

The third baseman is the catalyst for this Cleveland offense and one of the best all-around players in Major League Baseball. And you should take it as a personal mission to elevate the JR brand he if you’re lucky to get him on your squad.

6. Ronald Acuña Jr. – OF – Atlanta Braves

The 2023 National League MVP has missed significant time over the last two seasons, playing just 49 games in 2024 and 95 games in 2025.

But when he’s healthy, he is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. After missing the first month, his June was so strong it was enough to make his fifth All-Star team. On the year he put up 21 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .290 average.

If Acuña can stay healthy, he is likely to be right in the thick of the MVP conversation once again and trying to elevate the Braves back into the playoffs.

7. Tarik Skubal – SP – Detroit Tigers

Skubal is fresh off his second straight Cy Young. He once again led the league in wins above replacement and ERA, and he led the major leagues with one shutout.

After winning unanimous Cy Young back in 2024, Skubal pitched more innings and struck out more batters and he allowed fewer hits, fewer earned runs and fewer walks. He remains the most dominant pitcher in Major League Baseball and is nearly single-handedly the reason Detroit finds itself in contention in the American League Central.

8. Julio Rodríguez – OF – Seattle Mariners

One of Major League Baseball’s young stars, Rodríguez burst onto the scene in his rookie year with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases, winning Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger and making the All-Star game.

In four seasons, he’s made three All-Star games, won two Silver Sluggers and finished top 10 in the MVP three times. Last year, he posted his second 30-30 season and helped Seattle get all the way to the American League Championship Series.

Just 25, Rodríguez will remain a centerpiece of the Seattle lineup and one of the faces of the league for years to come.

9. Elly De La Cruz – SS – Cincinnati Reds

One of the most electric players in all of Major League Baseball, De La Cruz made his second All-Star team in 2025 and set a career high in batting average. He had Cincinnati on the cusp of playoff contention up until the end and it feels like he is just scratching the surface.

The 6’5″ shortstop is one of the most captivating players in the league and one of the best all-around fantasy prospects available.

10. Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates

Few pitchers have entered the major leagues with more expectations than Paul Skenes, and even fewer have lived up to the bill.

In two seasons, Skenes has yet to post an ERA north of 1.97 and finished 2025 with 216 strikeouts. After winning Rookie of the Year and finishing third in the Cy Young race his rookie season, Skenes won the National League Cy Young and was named to his second All-Star team in 2025. There’s every indication that will be an annual occurrence.

Full Fantasy Baseball Rankings for the 2026 Season

Here are the full list of players you’ll likely see on your draft board come draft day:

Rank Player Team Position Average ADP 1 Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers DH 1.1 2 Aaron Judge New York Yankees OF 1.8 3 Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals SS 3.2 4 Juan Soto New York Mets OF 4.1 5 Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians 3B 5.7 6 Ronald Acuna Jr. Atlanta Braves OF 7.1 7 Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP 8.8 8 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners OF 9.3 9 Elly De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds SS 9.5 10 Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates SP 11.1 11 Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks OF 12.7 12 Kyle Tucker Los Angeles Dodgers OF 12.7 13 Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego Padres OF 12.9 14 Garrett Crochet Boston Red Sox SP 13.1 15 Gunnar Henderson Baltimore Orioles SS 13.3 16 Junior Caminero Tampa Bay Rays 3B 15.4 17 Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners C 18.2 18 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 1B 18.2 19 Nick Kurtz Oakland Athletics 1B 18.7 20 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers OF 19.7 21 Kyle Schwarber Philadelphia Phillies DH 20.8 22 Francisco Lindor New York Mets SS 21.4 23 Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York Yankees 2B 22.3 24 Pete Alonso Baltimore Orioles 1B 24.5 25 Trea Turner Philadelphia Phillies SS 27.1 26 Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks 2B 27.1 27 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers SP 30.0 28 Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros OF 30.3 29 Cristopher Sanchez Philadelphia Phillies SP 31.0 30 Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies 1B 33.8 31 Matt Olson Atlanta Braves 1B 34.1 32 Manny Machado San Diego Padres 3B 34.1 33 Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs OF 35.0 34 Zach Neto Los Angeles Angels SS 35.9 35 James Wood Washington Nationals OF 36.0 36 Rafael Devers San Francisco Giants 1B 37.0 37 Logan Gilbert Seattle Mariners SP 37.3 38 Hunter Brown Houston Astros SP 37.8 39 Chris Sale Atlanta Braves SP 38.1 40 Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers SS 41.1 41 Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP 41.8 42 Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP 44.0 43 Logan Webb San Francisco Giants SP 45.6 44 Brent Rooker Oakland Athletics OF 46.1 45 Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP 46.5 46 Cole Ragans Kansas City Royals SP 47.8 47 Max Fried New York Yankees SP 48.5 48 Wyatt Langford Texas Rangers OF 52.1 49 Roman Anthony Boston Red Sox OF 52.4 50 Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers 1B 55.8 51 Brice Turang Milwaukee Brewers 2B 56.1 52 Austin Riley Atlanta Braves 3B 56.3 53 Josh Naylor Seattle Mariners 1B 56.3 54 Riley Greene Detroit Tigers OF 56.9 55 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP 58.9 56 George Kirby Seattle Mariners SP 60.3 57 Mason Miller San Diego Padres RP 60.8 58 Freddy Peralta New York Mets SP 61.3 59 Cody Bellinger New York Yankees OF 61.5 60 Jarren Duran Boston Red Sox OF 61.7 61 Jackson Merrill San Diego Padres CF 61.8 62 Edwin Diaz Los Angeles Dodgers RP 61.9 63 William Contreras Milwaukee Brewers C 62.1 64 CJ Abrams Washington Nationals SS 62.7 65 Dylan Cease Toronto Blue Jays SP 68.7 66 Jesus Luzardo Philadelphia Phillies SP 70.2 67 Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B 72.5 68 Andres Munoz Seattle Mariners RP 72.6 69 Geraldo Perdomo Arizona Diamondbacks SS 72.7 70 Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS 73.8 71 Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP 74.1 72 Ben Rice New York Yankees 1B 74.9 73 Jhoan Duran Philadelphia Phillies RP 75.2 74 Shea Langeliers Oakland Athletics C 76.1 75 George Springer Toronto Blue Jays OF 76.7 76 Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF 76.8 77 Maikel Garcia Kansas City Royals 2B 77.6 78 Framber Valdez Detroit Tigers SP 78.5 79 Bo Bichette New York Mets SS 78.9 80 Jeremy Pena Houston Astros SS 79.7 81 Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs OF 80.8 82 Hunter Goodman Colorado Rockies C 82.1 83 Randy Arozarena Seattle Mariners OF 84.7 84 Blake Snell Los Angeles Dodgers SP 84.8 85 Nick Pivetta San Diego Padres SP 86.5 86 Cade Smith Cleveland Guardians RP 89.6 87 Tyler Soderstrom Oakland Athletics 1B 90.3 88 Michael Harris II Atlanta Braves OF 94.5 89 Eury Perez Miami Marlins SP 95.1 90 Alex Bregman Chicago Cubs 3B 95.2 91 Nolan McLean New York Mets SP 96.3 92 Eugenio Suarez Cincinnati Reds 3B 96.5 93 Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF 96.7 94 Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP 101.7 95 Tyler Glasnow Los Angeles Dodgers SP 101.8 96 Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs 2B 102.2 97 Michael Busch Chicago Cubs 1B 104.0 98 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS 105.3 99 Kevin Gausman Toronto Blue Jays SP 105.5 100 Yandy Diaz Tampa Bay Rays 1B 106.0 101 Kyle Stowers Miami Marlins OF 106.1 102 Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B 107.7 103 Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals C 110.0 104 Willy Adames San Francisco Giants SS 110.3 105 Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers OF 110.7 106 Teoscar Hernandez Los Angeles Dodgers OF 111.5 107 Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP 112.5 108 Sonny Gray Boston Red Sox SP 112.7 109 Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins SP 113.6 110 Jordan Westburg Baltimore Orioles 2B 114.2 111 David Bednar New York Yankees RP 115.9 112 Aroldis Chapman Boston Red Sox RP 116.0 113 Trey Yesavage Toronto Blue Jays SP 120.6 114 Jacob Misiorowski Milwaukee Brewers SP 122.3 115 Cam Schlittler New York Yankees SP 122.5 116 Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C 122.7 117 Agustin Ramirez Miami Marlins C 123.3 118 Devin Williams New York Mets RP 123.4 119 Jo Adell Los Angeles Angels OF 124.8 120 Drake Baldwin Atlanta Braves C 125.4 121 Josh Hader Houston Astros RP 125.9 122 Luke Keaschall Minnesota Twins 2B 126.5 123 Brandon Nimmo Texas Rangers OF 127.1 124 Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP 129.3 125 Andy Pages Los Angeles Dodgers OF 129.9 126 Chase Burns Cincinnati Reds SP/RP 129.9 127 Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP 130.8 128 Michael King San Diego Padres SP 132.7 129 Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B 132.8 130 Sandy Alcantara Miami Marlins SP 134.1 131 Luis Robert Jr. New York Mets OF 134.3 132 Lawrence Butler Oakland Athletics OF 135.1 133 Luis Castillo Seattle Mariners SP 135.3 134 Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP 136.6 135 Jakob Marsee Miami Marlins OF 139.0 136 Taylor Ward Baltimore Orioles OF 139.9 137 Ryan Pepiot Tampa Bay Rays SP 140.3 138 Matt Chapman San Francisco Giants 3B 140.8 139 Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP 141.2 140 Bubba Chandler Pittsburgh Pirates SP 141.8 141 Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP 141.9 142 Trevor Rogers Baltimore Orioles SP 145.1 143 Emmet Sheehan Los Angeles Dodgers SP 146.1 144 Jacob Wilson Oakland Athletics SS 146.6 145 Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves RP 147.3 146 Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians OF 149.4 147 Ranger Suarez Boston Red Sox SP 150.1 148 Dansby Swanson Chicago Cubs SS 154.3 149 Ian Happ Chicago Cubs OF 155.0 150 Ceddanne Rafaela Boston Red Sox OF 156.5 151 MacKenzie Gore Texas Rangers SP 158.2 152 Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP 159.1 153 Carlos Estevez Kansas City Royals RP 159.2 154 Shota Imanaga Chicago Cubs SP 159.5 155 Jurickson Profar Atlanta Braves OF 160.5 156 Ryan Helsley Baltimore Orioles RP 161.2 157 Brandon Lowe Pittsburgh Pirates 2B 162.3 158 Willson Contreras Boston Red Sox 1B 163.3 159 Xavier Edwards Miami Marlins SS 163.3 160 Spencer Torkelson Detroit Tigers 1B 164.4 161 Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates OF 164.6 162 Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B 164.9 163 Tanner Bibee Cleveland Guardians SP 165.1 164 Ivan Herrera St. Louis Cardinals C 165.7 165 Noelvi Marte Cincinnati Reds 3B 165.9 166 Shane Bieber Toronto Blue Jays SP 166.2 167 Jackson Holliday Baltimore Orioles 2B 166.5 168 Adley Rutschman Baltimore Orioles C 168.2 169 Jeff Hoffman Toronto Blue Jays RP 168.9 170 Yainer Diaz Houston Astros C 169.0 171 Edward Cabrera Chicago Cubs SP 174.1 172 Dylan Crews Washington Nationals OF 175.2 173 Pete Fairbanks Miami Marlins RP 175.5 174 Cade Horton Chicago Cubs SP 175.9 175 Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP 176.5 176 Christian Walker Houston Astros 1B 177.9 177 Brenton Doyle Colorado Rockies OF 178.3 178 Chandler Simpson Tampa Bay Rays OF 181.3 179 Trevor Megill Milwaukee Brewers RP 183.1 180 Isaac Paredes Houston Astros 3B 184.2 181 Alec Burleson St. Louis Cardinals OF 185.4 182 Emilio Pagan Cincinnati Reds RP 185.5 183 Tatsuya Imai Houston Astros SP 187.3 184 Jack Flaherty Detroit Tigers SP 187.3 185 Kenley Jansen Detroit Tigers RP 190.1 186 Daniel Palencia Chicago Cubs RP 190.6 187 Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP 191.5 188 Marcus Semien New York Mets 2B 192.9 189 Colson Montgomery Chicago White Sox SS 192.9 190 Andrew Abbott Cincinnati Reds SP 193.4 191 Shane Baz Baltimore Orioles SP 195.0 192 Heliot Ramos San Francisco Giants OF 195.3 193 Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B 195.5 194 Alejandro Kirk Toronto Blue Jays C 196.6 195 Matthew Boyd Chicago Cubs SP 197.9 196 Merrill Kelly Arizona Diamondbacks SP 199.8 197 Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels OF 200.2 198 Ezequiel Tovar Colorado Rockies SS 201.0 199 Shane McClanahan Tampa Bay Rays SP 203.1 200 Zac Gallen Free Agent SP 203.6 201 Addison Barger Toronto Blue Jays 3B 204.0 202 Gleyber Torres Detroit Tigers 2B 206.3 203 Jorge Polanco New York Mets 2B 206.9 204 Bryson Stott Philadelphia Phillies 2B 207.1 205 Kyle Manzardo Cleveland Guardians 1B 208.2 206 Luis Garcia Washington Nationals 2B 210.8 207 Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP 212.2 208 Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers OF 214.1 209 Daylen Lile Washington Nationals OF 214.3 210 Wilyer Abreu Boston Red Sox OF 215.2 211 Daulton Varsho Toronto Blue Jays OF 215.5 212 Connelly Early Boston Red Sox SP 218.6 213 Ryan Walker San Francisco Giants RP 219.9 214 Dennis Santana Pittsburgh Pirates RP 220.4 215 Gabriel Moreno Arizona Diamondbacks C 222.0 216 Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds 2B 223.7 217 Andrew Vaughn Milwaukee Brewers 1B 226.3 218 Kyle Teel Chicago White Sox C 226.6 219 Sal Stewart Cincinnati Reds 1B 227.3 220 Samuel Basallo Baltimore Orioles C 227.5 221 Sal Frelick Milwaukee Brewers OF 228.4 222 Bryce Miller Seattle Mariners SP 229.9 223 Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers SP 231.3 224 Xander Bogaerts San Diego Padres SS 232.1 225 Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox 1B 232.6 226 Francisco Alvarez New York Mets C 232.8 227 Mark Vientos New York Mets 3B 233.1 228 Otto Lopez Miami Marlins 2B 234.4 229 Alec Bohm Philadelphia Phillies 3B 236.6 230 Trent Grisham New York Yankees OF 236.8 231 Adolis Garcia Philadelphia Phillies OF 239.6 232 Noah Cameron Kansas City Royals SP 240.0 233 TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds OF 246.3 234 Jordan Beck Colorado Rockies OF 246.7 235 Brendan Donovan Seattle Mariners 2B 248.4 236 Spencer Steer Cincinnati Reds 1B 249.1 237 Spencer Schwellenbach Atlanta Braves SP 156.1 238 Ramon Laureano San Diego Padres OF 233.1 239 Hurston Waldrep Atlanta Braves SP 261.5 240 Masyn Winn St. Louis Cardinals SS 235.3 241 Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP 254.6 242 Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals 1B 237.0 243 Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP 238.6 244 Kazuma Okamoto Toronto Blue Jays 3B 239.1 245 Jake Burger Texas Rangers 1B 257.9 246 Josh Lowe Los Angeles Angels OF 259.8 247 Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees OF 243.0 248 Casey Mize Detroit Tigers SP 246.1 249 Luis Arraez San Francisco Giants 2B 247.3 250 Caleb Durbin Boston Red Sox 2B 264.9 251 Mickey Moniak Colorado Rockies OF 265.7 252 Shane Smith Chicago White Sox SP 249.3 253 Colton Cowser Baltimore Orioles OF 266.8 254 Brett Baty New York Mets 3B 267.9 255 Ryne Nelson Arizona Diamondbacks SP/RP 251.3 256 Konnor Griffin Pittsburgh Pirates SS 251.4 257 Grayson Rodriguez Los Angeles Angels SP 268.6 258 Abner Uribe Milwaukee Brewers RP 232.1 259 Marcell Ozuna Pittsburgh Pirates DH 270.1 260 Carlos Correa Houston Astros SS 254.7 261 Quinn Priester Milwaukee Brewers SP/RP 255.6 262 JJ Wetherholt St. Louis Cardinals SS 257.4 263 J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies C 258.1 264 Nolan Schanuel Los Angeles Angels 1B 258.6 265 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B 258.9 266 Jack Leiter Texas Rangers SP 260.1 267 Kodai Senga New York Mets SP 261.1 268 Matt Shaw Chicago Cubs 3B 297.2 269 Logan Henderson Milwaukee Brewers SP 269.1 270 Parker Messick Cleveland Guardians SP 277.0 271 Jose Soriano Los Angeles Angels SP 240.8 272 Jose Caballero New York Yankees 2B 263.6 273 Griffin Jax Tampa Bay Rays RP 265.3 274 Carter Jensen Kansas City Royals C 267.6 275 Tommy Edman Los Angeles Dodgers 2B 290.6 276 Anthony Santander Toronto Blue Jays OF 231.3 277 Dillon Dingler Detroit Tigers C 278.3 278 Jung Hoo Lee San Francisco Giants OF 278.8 279 Edwin Uceta Tampa Bay Rays RP 281.3 280 Miguel Vargas Chicago White Sox 3B 285.9 281 Robert Suarez Atlanta Braves RP 248.1 282 Sean Manaea New York Mets SP/RP 269.8 283 Ryan Weathers New York Yankees SP 272.1 284 David Peterson New York Mets SP 263.0 285 Chase DeLauter Cleveland Guardians OF 286.2 286 Joey Cantillo Cleveland Guardians SP/RP 268.9 287 Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates SP 271.0 288 Brady Singer Cincinnati Reds SP 290.9 289 Clay Holmes New York Mets SP 272.6 290 Kevin McGonigle Detroit Tigers SS 293.0 291 Yusei Kikuchi Los Angeles Angels SP 274.2 292 Brayan Bello Boston Red Sox SP 281.6 293 Michael Wacha Kansas City Royals SP 302.1 294 Seranthony Dominguez Chicago White Sox RP 263.3 295 Josh Bell Minnesota Twins 1B 287.2 296 Justin Crawford Philadelphia Phillies OF 290.3 297 Brandon Pfaadt Arizona Diamondbacks SP 278.6 298 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees RF 281.0 299 Will Warren New York Yankees SP 301.9 300 Jeff McNeil Oakland Athletics 2B 302.6

Frequently Asked Questions Who are some of the top fantasy MLB players in 2026? Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt and Jose Ramirez are among fantasy baseball's top picks in 2026. How are the best fantasy baseball prospects in 2026? Konnor Griffin, Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt and Nolan McLean are top MLB fantasy prospects this season.

