One of the most exciting events in European football (soccer, in the United States) is back: the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League kicked off on September 24, 2025.

Want to get your European soccer fix, but aren’t sure where or how to watch the Europa League this year? We’ve got your back: this guide to the 2025-26 Europa League season will give you everything you need to know to tune it, including the full schedule of matchdays and fixtures, which teams made the cut and where to watch in the U.S.

And, you can watch every fake, save and goal right on DIRECTV! Sign up today.

How to Watch the 2025-26 Europa League in the United States

The 2025-26 UEFA Europa League will be broadcast exclusively by CBS Sports and streamed on Paramount+ in the United States. Some matches will also be broadcast in Spanish on UniMás and TUDN.

Find your local CBS affiliate station here.

What is the Europa League?

The UEFA Europa League is one of the top annual club competitions in the Union of European Football Association’s (UEFA). Only the UFEA Champions League is considered more prestigious.

The Europa League was previously known as the UEFA Cup.

Europa League Format & Qualification Methods

Currently, the Europa League consists of a 36-team format with a league phase and a knockout phase.

There are two main ways to qualify for the Europa League: the Main Path and the Champion’s Path.

To qualify under the Main Path, teams must show success in or win cups in their domestic leagues. Teams who are eliminated from the Champion’s League qualifying may also qualify for the Europa League through the Champion’s Path.

These teams play each other in the Playoff Round, with the 12 winners advancing to the League Phase, and the losers are placed in the Conference League.

The League Phase is played out over a series of matchdays from September until January, when the Knockout Phase begins. Teams play against eight different teams, half at home and half away.

In the Knockout Phase, the ninth through 24th ranked teams play each other in the Knockout Phase Playoffs for entry into the Round of 16. Then, the top 16 teams play each other in the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals.

The top two teams meet in the Europa League Final, with the winner getting the UEFA Europa League trophy and automatically qualifying for the next Champion’s League.

Full Europa League Schedule & Fixtures

Here’s the full schedule of the league and knockout phases of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League season. We’ve included the matchups where they are available.

League Phase

Matchdays:

Matchday 1: Sept. 24–25, 2025

Sept. 24–25, 2025

FC Midtjylland vs. Sturm Graz (12:45 p.m. ET)





POAK Salonika vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv (12:45 p.m. ET)





Braga vs. Feyenoord (3 p.m. ET)





Crvena Zvezda vs. Celtic (3 p.m. ET)





Dinamo Zagreb vs. Fenerbahce (3 p.m. ET)





Malmo FF vs. Ludogorets (3 p.m. ET)





Nice vs. Roma (3 p.m. ET)





Real Betis vs. Nottingham Forest (3 p.m. ET)



SC Freiburg vs. Basel (3 p.m. ET)



Matchday 2: Oct. 2, 2025

Oct. 2, 2025

Go Ahead Eagles vs. FCSB (12:45 p.m. ET)





Lille vs. Brann (12:45 p.m. ET)





Aston Villa vs. Bologna (3 p.m. ET)





BSC Young Boys vs. Panathinaikos (3 p.m. ET)





FC Utrecht vs. Lyon (3 p.m. ET)





Ferencvaros vs. FC Viktoria Plzen (3 p.m. ET)





Rangers vs. Genk (3 p.m. ET)





Red Bull Salzburg vs. FC Porto (3 p.m. ET)





Stuttgart vs. Celta Vigo (3 p.m. ET)



Matchday 3: Oct. 23, 2025

Oct. 23, 2025

Matchday 4: Nov. 6, 2025

Nov. 6, 2025

Matchday 5: Nov. 27, 2025

Nov. 27, 2025

Matchday 6: Dec. 11, 2025

Dec. 11, 2025

Matchday 7: Jan. 22, 2026

Jan. 22, 2026

Matchday 8: Jan. 29, 2026

Knockout Phase

Knockout Round Playoffs

Draw: Jan. 30, 2026

Matches: Feb. 19 & Feb. 26, 2026

Draw: Jan. 30, 2026 Matches: Feb. 19 & Feb. 26, 2026 Round of 16

Draw: Feb. 27, 2026

Matches: Mar. 12 & Mar. 19, 2026

Draw: Feb. 27, 2026 Matches: Mar. 12 & Mar. 19, 2026 Quarterfinals

Matches: Apr. 9 & Apr. 16, 2026

Matches: Apr. 9 & Apr. 16, 2026 Semifinals

Matches: Apr. 30 & May 7, 2026

Matches: Apr. 30 & May 7, 2026 Final

Date: May 20, 2026

Venue: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Teams in the League Phase

Here are the teams that have qualified for the League Phase:

Austria: Salzburg, Sturm Graz

Belgium: Genk

Bulgaria: Ludogorets

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Czechia: Viktoria Plzeň

Denmark: Midtjylland

England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest

France: Lille, Lyon, Nice

Germany: Freiburg, Stuttgart

Greece: Panathinaikos, PAOK

Hungary: Ferencváros

Israel: Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Italy: Bologna, Roma

Netherlands: Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles, Utrecht

Norway: Brann

Portugal: Braga, Porto

Romania: FCSB

Scotland: Celtic, Rangers

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda

Spain: Celta, Real Betis

Sweden: Malmö

Switzerland: Basel, Young Boys

Türkiye: Fenerbahçe

Who Won the 2024-25 Europa League?

England’s Tottenham Hotspur beat fellow Premier League team Manchester United 1-0 to the win the 2024-25 Europa League.

Don’t miss a single kick, pass or save of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League! Sign up for DIRECTV and start watching today.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports, and only live sports and includes ESPN Unlimited? Check out MySports Genre Pack for free, today.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League start? The 2025-26 Europa League started on Sept. 24, 2025. How long is the Europa League season? The entire Europa League season, including the Knockout Phase, runs from September until May of the next year. Who won the 2024-25 Europa League? Tottenham Hotspur won the 2024-25 Europa League.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.