Warner Bros. Discovery and DIRECTV today announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction real-life subscription streaming service, is available to DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers, effective immediately. In addition to the Discovery family of networks available to DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers today, customers now have access to the full and comprehensive 70,000+ episode library of discovery+ content, including original series and on-demand programming, at a significant discount via their DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM subscription.

November programming highlights available at launch include Holiday Central Hub titles Designing Christmas, One Delicious Christmas, A Gingerbread Christmas and A Christmas Open House featuring Food Network and HGTV Fan-favorites Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman and Hilary Farr, in addition to the new dating series Written in the Stars as well as fan-favorite titles such as Mary McCartney Serves It Up and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Given that DIRECTV delivers the full suite of Discovery’s traditional linear channels to its customers, anyone who now subscribes to discovery+ through their DIRECTV service will receive a $2 monthly discount on their DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM service. DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers will access discovery+ within their usual DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM interface, allowing them to seamlessly access and enjoy all their discovery+ content in one place already very familiar to them.

“DIRECTV always strives to offer the content our customers want most, wherever, whenever, and using whatever device – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. “As more of our customers gain interest in top streaming services, and we add streaming services from programmers like Discovery whose linear channels, we offer we can help our programming partners expand their reach while also offering our customers similar preferred discounts.”

“At discovery+, we know that our audiences look for our content across platforms and distributors, and our mission is to provide that access to as many possible consumers,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our partnership with DIRECTV allows us to continue to build on that goal by offering our beloved programming to its customer base, adding ease and accessibility to their viewing experience.”

More than 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows are available on discovery+ from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, along with more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, and an expansive offering of nature and environmental programming.

When DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers purchase the ad-lite tier of the discovery+ for $4.99 per month via DIRECTV, they will automatically save $2 off their monthly DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM video subscription.

