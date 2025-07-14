For nearly two decades, the most charming serial killer on TV has taken audiences captive, and he’s back for more. That’s right: the brilliant forensic analyst Dexter Morgan is back in the latest of several series spinoffs, Dexter: Resurrection. With all those spinoffs and series extensions, getting into the fan-favorite crime drama may seem daunting. However, if Dexter has managed to slip through the cracks season after season, we’re sure you can catch up.

And we’re here to help! This post explains how to watch every Dexter series in order, so you can join the millions of fans waiting to see what our favorite vigilante killer/Miami Metro Police Department blood spatter analyst has in store for us next.

If you’re already caught up, check out our watch guide for the new series continuation, Dexter: Resurrection.

The Best Order to Watch Every ‘Dexter’ Series in the Dexter Universe

There are two main ways to watch the Dexter franchise in order. The first is by release date, which is the order in which original fans followed the story. Alternatively, newer viewers might prefer watching in chronological order, allowing them to experience the events as they unfold within the timeline of the show’s universe.

There are benefits to both watch orders, which we will go over below!

1. Watch ‘Dexter’ Series & Spinoffs in Order of Release

For fans who want to experience Dexter as the creators originally intended — with all the drama, tension and plot twists preserved — we recommend watching the series in release order.

‘Dexter’ (2006-2013)

That means you’ll meet Miami crime scene investigator Dexter Morgan in the midst of his double life, analyzing crime scenes by day and executing his own version of justice by night — which includes kill rooms, secrets and plenty more to keep audiences enthralled.

Over the course of eight seasons, we watch Dexter grapple with his homicidal urges, all while trying to follow a strict code that allows him to use his violence to enact justice on those who he believes deserve it.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ (2021-2022)

After getting through all eight seasons of the original series, next up is the 2021 series continuation, Dexter: New Blood. This 10-episode limited series brings Michael C. Hall back as Dexter after the original finale left many fans disappointed.

New Blood picks up nearly a decade later, as Dexter moves to a small town called Iron Lake, where he exists under a pseudonym and attempts to live a normal life. But when his estranged son shows up and strange incidents begin happening in town, Dexter realizes escaping the past isn’t so easy.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ (2024)

Dexter: Original Sin, the series’ first prequel spinoff, takes us back to before the events of the original series. Original Sin takes place in 1991, 15 years before Dexter season 1, and offers a look into Dexter’s early adulthood. Across the first season’s ten episodes, viewers are introduced to key characters from the main series, while gaining deeper insights into Dexter’s family dynamics.

After releasing in December 2024, a second season of Dexter: Original Sin was ordered by SHOWTIME and announced in April of 2025.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (2025)

We now move to the events following Dexter: New Blood with Resurrection, a fresh chapter in the saga. Post-New Blood, Dexter finds himself in the gritty depths of New York City, on a mission to locate his estranged son. During this journey, he encounters a mysterious billionaire at the helm of a deadly network of hunters, while familiar faces like Detective Batista close in on him.

The new installment airs on SHOWTIME on Sunday, July 13th, but those with a Paramount+ subscription can catch the first episode of the new series early, on Friday, July 10th.

Trinity Killer Prequel (TBD)

If all of the above wasn’t enough, there may just be more in store! For years, there has been discussion of another prequel series, this one focusing on the story of the infamous Trinity Killer, played by John Lithgow. During the week before the release of Resurrection, showrunner Clyde Phillips told Collider:

“It’s completely written… John Lithgow has agreed to do the voice, to narrate it, but it is not picked up yet. We’re hoping that with the success of Resurrection, and Original Sin has just been picked up, that Chris McCarthy and the Paramount people will want to expand the Dexterverse. But it has not been picked up yet.”

So, fans, if you’re desperate for even more serial killer crime drama, stay on the lookout!

2. Watch ‘Dexter’ Series & Spinoffs in Chronological Order

If you’re planning to watch the Dexter franchise in timeline order rather than release order, here’s how to experience the story of Dexter Morgan — from his troubled youth to his final (or should we say, latest) chapter.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ (2024)

Start with Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel series that explores the earliest years of Dexter Morgan’s life. Set in 1991, the show follows a young Dexter as he navigates education, the foster system and the early teachings of Harry’s code. While only one season has aired so far, SHOWTIME has already greenlit a second season, promising even more backstory to come.

Trinity Killer Prequel (TBD)

Though not yet confirmed, a planned Trinity Killer prequel series is in development. If picked up, it would likely fall between the events of Original Sin and the start of the original series, delving into the early crimes and transformation of Arthur Mitchell, so, we’re slotting it in here for now. Until more details are announced, this is best treated as a “maybe” in your chronological viewing.

‘Dexter’ (2006-2013)

Next up would be the original series, and fans watching in chronological order will have the benefit of understanding more of Dexter’s psyche, his background and how he became a man living such a stark double life. Watching after the prequel adds deeper context to Dexter’s code, motivations and emotional conflicts.

Just be aware: some early twists may lose their shock value if you already know Dexter’s backstory.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ (2021)

Then, fans move into New Blood, which takes place nearly a decade after the events of the season eight finale of the original. This 10-episode limited series offers both closure and a fresh take on Dexter’s legacy.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ (2025)

And now, the newest installment is also the last in chronological order! With its debut in July, now is the perfect time to catch up before the story continues.

Frequently Asked Questions How many Dexter series are there as of July 2025? With the release of Dexter: Resurrection on July 11th, there are officially four Dexter series: Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin, Dexter: New Blood and Dexter: Resurrection. What order should I watch Dexter in? We suggest either watching the Dexter series in release order (Dexter, New Blood, Original Sin, Resurrection) or in chronological order of the series timeline (Original Sin, Dexter, New Blood, Resurrection).

