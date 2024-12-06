Dexter is back! And this time, fans are getting to see how it all began for the vigilante serial killer in an all-new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. Stream on Friday, December 13, with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan or catch the first episode as it airs on television on Sunday, December 15, on SHOWTIME.

The prequel will center on the origin story of Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) as the 20-year-old starts his forensic internship at the Miami Metro Police Department and as he learns to channel his blood-thirsty tendencies. Micheal C. Hall, who plays Dexter in the original series, is also returning to do the narration and internal monologue for the iconic character.

Start by checking out the trailer for Dexter: Original Sin below.

What is the Release Date for ‘Dexter: Original Sin’?

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on streaming starting Friday, December 13, 2024, on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and airs on television on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. New episodes will be released weekly.

How To Watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’

How Many Episodes Will ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Have?

Dexter: Original Sin will have ten episodes in the new crime drama spin-off series.

When does ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ take place?

The new prequel series is set in 1991, 15 years before the events of Dexter.

What Will ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Be About?

Spoilers Ahead!

In the finale of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter’s life flashes before his eyes as he lies bleeding out in the snow. Dexter: Original Sin shows viewers that flashback and provides a look at how America’s favorite vigilante turned from a student to a serial killer.

The prequel series is set in 1991, just as Dexter starts his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. With his dark urges getting stronger, his adoptive father helps him channel that darkness and adopt a moral code: only kill other murderers who have escaped justice. Dexter: Original Sin explores him learning to kill without getting caught.

Fans will also get to see what some of the characters in the original Dexter show are up to during this time.

Who Is In the ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Cast?

Fans will get a chance to see younger versions of all their favorite Dexter characters, along with a few new characters. Check out the cast list below:

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan’s inner voice

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

What Other ‘Dexter’ Spin-Offs Are There?

From the original series to Dexter: New Blood to the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection, there’s no lack of spin-offs to watch in the Dexter universe.

‘Dexter’

The hit crime drama centers around Dexter Morgan, a forensic blood analysis technician for the Miami Metro Police Department who leads a secret double life as a vigilante serial killer. He only targets other murderers who have escaped justice and follows a strict moral code taught to him by his adoptive father. The original series aired on SHOWTIME for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Watch (or rewatch) Dexter now with DIRECTV to get ready for Dexter: Original Sin.

‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood is set nearly a decade after the events of the original finale. Dexter Morgan is living under the alias Jim Lindsay in upstate New York after faking his death in a boating accident. It seems his serial killer days are behind him until his son shows up, triggering Dexter’s Dark Passenger to resurface. Michael C. Hall as Dexter and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan reprised their roles in the ten-episode spinoff series.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’

This upcoming new series will pick up right where the previous series left off. Dexter: Resurrection will also star Michael C. Hall and will show fans how Dexter survived his snowy death in Dexter: New Blood. The series doesn’t have a release date yet, but is expected to premiere in summer 2025.

