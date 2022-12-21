Is there any better way to spend the holidays than cozied up with your loved ones watching seasonal shows to get you into the spirit? We think not. Now that discovery+ is available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM, explore some of the festive offerings worth watching.

‘A Christmas Open House’

Watch as a romantic relationship develops between Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens), an Atlanta property stager, and her high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), as they join forces to renovate and sell Melissa’s newly married mom’s home in their small Georgia home town. With a little help from HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier, the magic of the season comes to life.

‘One Delicious Christmas’

When Abby Richmond (Vanessa Marano) inherits Haven Restaurant and Inn in Vermont, she must do everything she can to keep the business going while attempting to keep up her personal life. The film also stars Kathy Maloney, Alex Mallari Jr. and Food Network’s Bobby Flay as famous food critic Tom Kingsley.

‘A Gingerbread Christmas’

We follow Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) who leaves New York City to spend the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago. While there, she discovers that the family bakery is worse off than she imagined, and so she decides to enter a Gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (played by Food Network’s Duff Goldman) offering a $100k prize.

‘Designing Christmas’

Renovation show co-hosts Stella (Jessica Szohr) and Pablo (Marco Grazzini), are thrown for a loop when the homeowners from an upcoming episode unexpectedly pull out. In hopes of saving the show, the team asks Stella to be their next client. Can she renovate her family’s and move her nuptials to fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin) several months? Stella confides in her expert design mentor, HGTV’s Hilary Farr, about her complicated and unexpected feelings for Pablo. Romance and renovation collide this holiday season!

‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’

Get ready for all the holiday feasts with an all-new season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. Get your mouth watering as she shares more of her favorite recipes, including biscuits with peach butter, Texas caviar, huevos rancheros and pork chops with peach chutney.

Get discovery+ with your DIRECTV subscription. Terms apply. Not a subscriber yet? What are you waiting for?

