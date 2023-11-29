Watch NCAA Conference Championship Football Games Live

With just one week left in the 2023 college football regular season, time is running out for teams to clinch a conference championship game spot. A lot can happen leading up to the conference championship games taking place the first weekend of December, as three of the five Power Five conference games still have at least one spot up for grabs. This post will keep you updated on the latest FBS Conference standings as well as how to watch conference championship games with DIRECTV.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES SCHEDULE

The top NCAA football teams will compete in 11 conference championship games between December 1-2, 2023. Over the course of the season, 130 FBS teams have battled it out on the field for a chance to make it to the final game of the regular season. These conference championship games will determine who the very best of the best will be this season.

The most competitive of the 11 conferences in the FBS are the Power 5, which is made up of the following teams:

If you aren’t sure which games to tune into on the weekend of the 2nd, you can bet these five matchups will be ones to remember.

POWER FIVE GAME SCHEDULE

As mentioned earlier, three out of these five matchups are still being decided, as teams finish up their remaining regular season games in what was an extremely competitive season. Check back here to get updates on which teams make the cut.

And until then, find out how to watch the conference championship games live with DIRECTV.

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 8 p.m. EST

University of Washington vs. TBD

University of Washington clinched the first of two spots in this matchup, after an impressive win against Oregon State on November 18. There’s a strong chance the two teams may meet again in the conference championship, as Oregon is still ranked second in the PAC-12, but fans won’t know for sure until next week’s matchups.

Watch Pac-12 Conference Championship Game on ABC

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 12 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Based on the latest week’s standings, the Big 12 championship could go a number of different ways. One thing we know for sure, Texas has a clear path to the championship, with the Longhorns sitting in first place. The only thing that would change that is if Texas Tech manages to win against the Longhorns in this weekend’s game. The most likely competitors for UT would be Oklahoma State, Oklahoma or Kansas State.

Watch the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship on ABC

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 4 p.m. EST

University of Georgia vs. University of Alabama



The SEC championship game has already been decided after Georgia won the SEC East division and Alabama won the SEC West division. This rivalry is one of the most competitive in all of college football, so it’s not a game you’ll want to miss.

Watch the SEC Championship Game on CBS

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 8 p.m. EST

University of Iowa vs. TBD

After a win against Illinois, Iowa will be one of the two Big 10 teams competing for the conference title. Things are still up in the air for the Eastern Division, as Michigan and Ohio State are tied for the division’s first place spot.

Watch The Big Ten Championship Game Presented by Discover on FOX

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 8 p.m. EST

Florida State University vs. University of Louisville

The ACC final matchup of the regular season has been decided, and fans are looking forward to seeing how it all plays out. After another season with a perfect ACC record, Florida State will go up against Louisville in the ACC championship game.

Watch the ACC Championship Game on ABC

OTHER FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION GAMES

In addition to the Power Five conference championships happening on December 1-2 around the country, there are six additional conference games to tune in for as well.

CONFERENCE USA (CUSA) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Friday, December 1, 2023 @ 7 p.m. EST

Matchup: New Mexico State vs. Liberty University

How to Watch: Watch on CBSSN

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE (MAC) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 12 p.m. EST

Matchup: Miami University (Ohio) vs. University of Toledo

How to Watch: Watch on ESPN

MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 3 p.m. EST

Matchup: No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

How to Watch: Watch on FOX

AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 4 p.m. EST

Matchup: No. 2 seed vs. No. 1 seed

How to Watch: Watch on ABC or ESPN

SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 4 p.m. EST

Matchup: East Champ vs. Troy University

How to Watch: Watch on ABC or ESPN

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (SWAC) CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Saturday, December 2, 2023 @ 4 p.m. EST

Matchup: Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) vs. Florida A&M\

How to Watch: Watch on ESPN2

WATCH COLLEGE FOOTBALL WITH DIRECTV

We know you want your favorite college football team to win it all, and DIRECTV wants the same thing for you! As a leading sports provider, DIRECTV provides customers with the best NCAA watching experience, with more channels for you to watch your team play.

In addition to the networks that air nationally televised games, DIRECTV has the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and so much more. And with the ability to record games to your DVR, or watch them on the DIRECTV app, you never have to miss a game. Now that’s a win.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."