Essential Catherine O’Hara: A Watch List Celebrating a Comedy Icon

Catherine O’Hara’s career was a master class in comedic versatility and heartfelt humanity, spanning sketch comedy to beloved holiday films and modern television classics. From her early work with SCTV to her award-winning portrayal of Moira Rose, O’Hara’s performances were defined by impeccable timing, bold character choices and an unmistakable voice in comedy that made her one of the most cherished performers of her generation.

Below is a curated watch list celebrating the performances that helped define her legacy and showcase her singular talent.

‘SCTV’

This groundbreaking sketch series launched O’Hara’s screen career, showcasing her fearless comedic instincts and wide range of characters. Her work here, both in performance and writing, helped define Canadian comedy and introduced her irrepressible talent to a broad audience.

In Tim Burton’s wildly imaginative supernatural comedy, O’Hara is unforgettable as the earnest and frantic Delia Deetz, bringing grounded sincerity and deadpan humor to a delightfully weird world. Her performance perfectly balances the film’s macabre aesthetics with genuine emotional beats.

As Kevin McCallister’s ever-worried mother, O’Hara imbues this family holiday favorite with warmth and relatability. While the film’s chaos revolves around Kevin’s antics, her grounded turn provides the emotional center that makes the family’s eventual reunion so satisfying.

In Christopher Guest’s mockumentary about the eccentric world of competitive dog shows, O’Hara delivers a delightfully deadpan performance, navigating the absurdity with impeccable comic restraint. This role remains a fan favorite for its subtle mastery of mock-seriousness.

‘A Mighty Wind’

Another collaboration with Guest, O’Hara brings both poignancy and humor to this mockumentary about folk musicians reuniting for a tribute concert. Her ability to blend heartfelt moments with comedic nuance elevates the ensemble piece.

O’Hara’s Moira Rose, an eccentric drama-queen former soap star, became iconic, earning her an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a renewed fanbase. Her wildly inventive delivery, impeccable comedic chops and genuine emotional depth turned what could have been a gimmick into one of the most memorable and beloved characters in modern TV comedy.

Although her face isn’t on screen, O’Hara’s vocal performance as Sally in this animated classic adds a layer of gentle heart and quiet strength to the film’s fantastical world, showing her versatility beyond live-action roles.

In what turned out to be one of her final screen roles, O’Hara starred alongside Seth Rogen in this Apple TV+ comedy series, offering sharp wit and seasoned comedic sensibilities that reminded audiences why her work remained essential decades into her career.

Catherine O’Hara leaves behind a body of work that continues to resonate, reminding audiences that the best comedy is often rooted in empathy, fearlessness and heart.

