Acorn TV: Home to the Best of British TV in the US

Indulge in the finest British TV experience with ACORN TV with your DIRECTV subscription. Dive into a diverse range of genres, from timeless murder mysteries to captivating reality shows. With new shows and films added regularly, a subscription to ACORN TV guarantees a perpetual lineup of captivating content to indulge in daily.

Keep reading to learn more about the premium streaming service.

What is ACORN TV?

As the leading provider of British TV in the US, ACORN TV sets the standard with its captivating mix of original programming and timeless British television classics, all seamlessly streamed straight to your living room ad-free.

What sets ACORN TV apart is its dedication to delivering high-quality international content that may not be readily available on other streaming platforms in the United States.

How to Sign up for ACORN TV

You can seamlessly integrate ACORN TV with your DIRECTV subscription as a premium channel add-on for just $6.99/month (+tax). To elevate your entertainment experience, simply access your DIRECTV Account Portal or call 1.844.955.2163 to add ACORN TV to your subscription.

What to Watch on ACORN TV

ACORN TV is home to some of best television series originating not just from Britain, but also from captivating locales such as Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. Some of the most popular shows currently streaming on the service include:

‘Midsomer Murders’

Immerse yourself in the fictitious charm of Midsomer, an English county that serves as the stage for enthralling detective dramas. Join Detective Chief Inspectors Tom Barnaby and his cousin, John Barnaby, as they navigate through seemingly tranquil rural landscapes to untangle the intricate web of murder mysteries that lurk beneath the surface.

Each episode unfolds a new puzzle, offering viewers a captivating blend of suspense, local color and the challenge of solving crimes in the deceivingly tranquil countryside.

Watch Midsomer Murders full episodes on DIRECTV

‘Agatha Raisin’

Follow Agatha Raisin in this ACORN TV original, a spirited PR executive turned amateur detective as she navigates picturesque village life, solving quirky murder mysteries with humor and wit. A delightful blend of light-heartedness and intrigue awaits, making it a must-watch for fans of cleverly crafted mysteries and endearing characters.

Watch Agatha Raisin full episodes on DIRECTV

‘Murdoch Mysteries’

Step into the intriguing world of Murdoch Mysteries, a Canadian television series that seamlessly blends historical drama, crime-solving, and a hint of steampunk allure. Transported to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the show unfolds the gripping narratives of Detective William Murdoch, portrayed by the talented Yannick Bisson, as he masterfully tackles complex criminal cases against the backdrop of Toronto.

Watch Murdoch Mysteries full episodes on DIRECTV

‘The Brokenwood Mysteries’

Explore the allure of Brokenwood Mysteries, a New Zealand TV series blending crime, drama and dark comedy. Follow Detective Shepherd as he tackles intriguing murder cases in the quirky town of Brokenwood, offering a unique mix of humor and suspense.

With picturesque landscapes and a touch of Kiwi charm, this series promises an entertaining and engaging viewing experience for crime drama enthusiasts. With Season 10 filming wrapped up at the end of 2023, be sure to catch-up before the new season drops!

Watch The Brokenwood Mysteries full episodes on DIRECTV

‘Detectorists’

Discover the charm of Detectorists, a BAFTA award winning British series blending comedy and drama as two friends explore metal detecting in rural Essex. Created by Mackenzie Crook, the show beautifully captures the joys of friendship and self-discovery against the backdrop of the English countryside.

Celebrated for its subtle humor and endearing characters, Detectorists promises a delightful journey for those who appreciate heartfelt narratives and unexpected treasures.

Watch Detectorist full episodes on DIRECTV

Watch ACORN TV & More with DIRECTV

Dive into a world of premium entertainment options with DIRECTV, where ACORN TV stands as just one among dozens of premium channel add-ons waiting to enhance your subscription; giving you the power to tailor your entertainment lineup to your unique tastes and preferences.

