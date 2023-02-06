If you’re wondering where to watch Bally Sports Midwest, don’t worry. DIRECTV has you covered. Bally Sports Midwest broadcasts all your favorite Midwest sports teams.

A few of the most popular sports teams you can stream or watch on Bally Sports Midwest channel are the:

Note: Check which regional sports networks are available in your area. View your local DIRECTV sports guide for live listings and show times.

How can I watch Bally Sports Midwest?

We’ve talked about which teams you can watch on BSM. Now let’s go over where to watch Bally Sports Midwest streaming. DIRECTV CHOICE™ packages give you access to the BSM network anywhere you are.

Even if you’re traveling far outside the Midwest region, you can still check out your favorite Cardinals or Blues games and see up-to-the-minute plays made by your favorite players.

Can I watch Bally Sports Midwest on DIRECTV?

While you can find select clips of Bally Sports Midwest games on various streaming sites on the internet, you’ll need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM or DIRECTV to get the full experience and access all your favorite teams’ games.

What channel is Bally Sports Midwest?

You can watch Bally Sports Midwest HD on channel 671. DIRECTV STREAM also includes Bally Sports Midwest with our CHOICE™ package. We want to make it easy for you to catch all your favorite teams in one place.

