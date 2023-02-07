Watching some of your favorite Florida sports teams play just got easier with Bally Sports Florida (BSFL) on DIRECTV.

By tuning into the BSFL network, you can watch several shows that bring you one step closer to some of your favorite teams, players and sports analysts in Florida. From live game coverage to pre- and post-game analysis, you can easily show your support for the Marlins, Panthers, Magic and other Florida teams.

With Bally Sports Florida in your regular DIRECTV channel lineup, you can watch regional sports shows such as:

Marlins Live! Pregame and Postgame

Magic Live! Pregame and Postgame

Panthers Live! Pregame and Postgame

Note: Bally Sports Florida show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Where to watch Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida on DIRECTV is available on channel 654. You can get an all-access pass to the BSFL network with the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package and above on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM.



Some BSFL shows are available online via the DIRECTV app or website with your DIRECTV login.

How can I watch Bally Sports Florida?

There’s no shortage of ways to watch the BSFL network with DIRECTV. Catch the Magic tip-off against their biggest rivals on Bally Sports Florida on channel 654. Away from home but can’t miss a minute of the NASCAR race? With DIRECTV STREAM, you can stream Bally Sports Florida from the DIRECTV website or app on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

Is Bally Sports Florida on other channels?

DIRECTV features Bally Sports Florida on channel 654. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How do you get Bally Sports in Florida?

With DIRECTV, you can access the Bally Sports Florida network when you choose the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above, both on DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

What channel is Bally Sports in Florida?

Channel 654 on DIRECTV features Bally Sports Florida.

Can I watch Bally Sports Florida on DIRECTV?

Yes, you can watch Bally Sports Florida on DIRECTV on channel 654. However, you must have the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above to gain access to the BSFL network.

