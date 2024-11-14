The Country Music Association Awards is one of the biggest nights in country music, and lucky for fans, it’s just around the corner. The 58th annual CMA Awards promises to be an exciting one, with a handful of musical guests that you certainly won’t want to miss.

Get all the information you need to watch the 2024 CMA Awards live on TV, from channel information to nomination categories and everything in between. Well, what are you waiting for? Giddy up!

How can I watch the CMA Awards?

Fans of country music can tune into the 2024 CMA Awards live on their local ABC affiliate channel on Wednesday, November 20th at 8 p.m. ET.

Find your local ABC station here.

Where are the Country Music Association Awards in 2024?

It’s no surprise that the CMAs are taking place in the heart of Music City at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who is Hosting the CMAs?

Mixing things up a bit, the 2022 and 2023 hosts of the CMAs, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will be back on stage again, this time with Lainey Wilson joining the crew.

It’s clear, considering their back-to-back-to-back hosting jobs that the audience is a huge fan of the duo that is Manning and Bryan, and we expect Wilson to only add to that appeal.

Who is Performing at the CMA Awards in 2024?

It’s a great year for country music fans, as some of the biggest and most talented performers will be gracing the Bridgestone Arena stage to perform at the upcoming award ceremony.

Apart from an opening performance from Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, there will also be a “star-studded tribute performance honoring George Strait,” winner of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the 2024 CMA Awards performers here:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Plus, here are a few of the collaborations you can expect to see:

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan

Dierks Bentley ft. Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Brooks & Dunn ft. Jelly Roll

Ella Langley and Riley Green

Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims

2024 CMA Awards Nominations

And now, for the reason we’re all tuning in: the 2024 CMA Awards nominees. At the top of the nomination list is Morgan Wallen with 7 nominations, followed by Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson with 5, and Lainey Wilson with 4.

Check out all the nominees for each category right here:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Leather, Cody Johnson

Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap – Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jonathan Hoskins, Post Malone, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

New Artist of the Year

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac, Guitar

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Charlie Worsham, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church)

“You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (ft. Riley Green)

But, What About Beyoncé?

Not present among the nominations above is Beyoncé, or her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, a country album that was commercially and culturally celebrated when it was released in March of 2024.

This has led to a fair amount of criticism for the Country Music Association, with many being concerned about the lack of commitment to Black artists who have heavily influenced the country music genre.

Watch the 2024 CMA Awards on DIRECTV

Make sure to tune in to ABC on Wednesday, November 20th at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards. With DIRECTV, you can tune in live at home or on the go with the DIRECTV App or record the show to watch back later!

