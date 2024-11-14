The Country Music Association Awards is one of the biggest nights in country music, and lucky for fans, it’s just around the corner. The 58th annual CMA Awards promises to be an exciting one, with a handful of musical guests that you certainly won’t want to miss.
Get all the information you need to watch the 2024 CMA Awards live on TV, from channel information to nomination categories and everything in between. Well, what are you waiting for? Giddy up!
Stream award shows live or record them to watch later with DIRECTV!
How can I watch the CMA Awards?
Fans of country music can tune into the 2024 CMA Awards live on their local ABC affiliate channel on Wednesday, November 20th at 8 p.m. ET.
Find your local ABC station here.
Where are the Country Music Association Awards in 2024?
It’s no surprise that the CMAs are taking place in the heart of Music City at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who is Hosting the CMAs?
Mixing things up a bit, the 2022 and 2023 hosts of the CMAs, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will be back on stage again, this time with Lainey Wilson joining the crew.
It’s clear, considering their back-to-back-to-back hosting jobs that the audience is a huge fan of the duo that is Manning and Bryan, and we expect Wilson to only add to that appeal.
Who is Performing at the CMA Awards in 2024?
It’s a great year for country music fans, as some of the biggest and most talented performers will be gracing the Bridgestone Arena stage to perform at the upcoming award ceremony.
Apart from an opening performance from Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, there will also be a “star-studded tribute performance honoring George Strait,” winner of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the 2024 CMA Awards performers here:
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
Plus, here are a few of the collaborations you can expect to see:
- Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
- Dierks Bentley ft. Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Brooks & Dunn ft. Jelly Roll
- Ella Langley and Riley Green
- Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims
2024 CMA Awards Nominations
And now, for the reason we’re all tuning in: the 2024 CMA Awards nominees. At the top of the nomination list is Morgan Wallen with 7 nominations, followed by Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson with 5, and Lainey Wilson with 4.
Check out all the nominees for each category right here:
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
- Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
- Fathers & Sons, Luke Combs
- Higher, Chris Stapleton
- Leather, Cody Johnson
- Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks and Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Single of the Year
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson
- “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
- “Burn It Down” – Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose
- “Dirt Cheap – Josh Phillips
- “I Had Some Help” – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jonathan Hoskins, Post Malone, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters
- “The Painter” – Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
New Artist of the Year
- Megan Moroney
- Shaboozey
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
Musician of the Year
- Tom Bukovac, Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Charlie Worsham, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
- “Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
- “I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney
- “The Painter” – Cody Johnson
- “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson
Musical Event of the Year
- “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
- “Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church)
- “You Look Like You Love Me” – Ella Langley (ft. Riley Green)
But, What About Beyoncé?
Not present among the nominations above is Beyoncé, or her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, a country album that was commercially and culturally celebrated when it was released in March of 2024.
This has led to a fair amount of criticism for the Country Music Association, with many being concerned about the lack of commitment to Black artists who have heavily influenced the country music genre.
Watch the 2024 CMA Awards on DIRECTV
Make sure to tune in to ABC on Wednesday, November 20th at 8 p.m. ET to watch the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards. With DIRECTV, you can tune in live at home or on the go with the DIRECTV App or record the show to watch back later!
Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Let’s change that!
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the 2024 CMA Awards?
Fans of country music can tune into the 2024 CMA Awards live on Wednesday, November 20th at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are the CMA Awards on?
Watch the CMA Awards on your local ABC channel.
Where are the CMA Awards taking place?
The CMAs are taking place in the heart of Music City at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.