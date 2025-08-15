How ’bout them Cowboys! They’ve got themselves a new Netflix series, just in time for the 2025 NFL regular season.

Leading up to kickoff of the 106th NFL season, Netflix will premiere an eight-part documentary America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys about the sport’s most iconic franchise.

The series follows the legacy of team owner Jerry Jones, one of the most recognizable figures in the NFL and features key members of their early 1990s Super Bowl run including: Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Deon Sanders, Troy Aikman and head coach Jimmy Johnson.

How to Watch ‘America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys’?

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys premieres on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 on Netflix. All eight episodes drop simultaneously.

What is ‘America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys About’?

Directed by Chapman and Maclain Way, this Netflix documentary series captures the Dallas Cowboys football team during their legendary 1990s run that produced three Super Bowl championships, including back-to-back NFL titles in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII.

The series offers an in-depth look at the dynasty that defined a generation of football — Super Bowl champions with larger-than-life personalities — while capturing the almost mythical aura of Texas football culture.

Key Figures Featured in the Documentary

The documentary showcases interviews and archival footage featuring:

Dallas Cowboys Legends:

Troy Aikman – Hall of Fame quarterback

– Hall of Fame quarterback Emmitt Smith – NFL’s all-time leading rusher

– NFL’s all-time leading rusher Michael Irvin – Hall of Fame wide receiver

– Hall of Fame wide receiver Deion Sanders – Hall of Fame cornerback

– Hall of Fame cornerback Jerry Jones – Owner and General Manager

– Owner and General Manager Jimmy Johnson – Former head coach

Notable Guest Appearances:

George W. Bush – Former U.S. President

– Former U.S. President Phil Knight – Nike co-founder

– Nike co-founder Rupert Murdoch – Media mogul

Netflix’s Dallas Cowboys Takeover

This documentary continues Netflix’s spotlight on the Dallas Cowboys organization. This series joins America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which follows the famed cheerleading squad.

Together the two series capture the cultural spectacle of the franchise.

Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released an official trailer for America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys that gives viewers a preview of the compelling storytelling and rare archival footage featured throughout the series.

Check out the official trailer for the new Cowboys documentary on Netflix below.

Perfect Timing for NFL Season

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys arrives at the perfect time for football fans looking to revisit one of the great dynasties in NFL history. Fans can binge it as Jones and Micah Parsons settle a classic Cowboys training camp contract dispute.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch the new Dallas Cowboys documentary? All episodes of America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys premiere on Netflix August 19, 2025. What is the Jerry Jones documentary on Netflix? America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys follows the legacy of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and features key members of their early 1990s Super Bowl run including: Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Deon Sanders, Troy Aikman and head coach Jimmy Johnson. Are the Cowboys still America's team? While it may cause rival fans to roll their eyes, the Cowboys remain colloquially known as America's Team. While the monicker was established in 1978, it was solidified during the early 1990s, an era highlighted in America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys on Netflix.

