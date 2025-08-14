The second Saturday of October 2025 brings one of college football’s most storied traditions to life in Dallas, Texas: The Red River Rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

This border battle has been played at the Cotton Bowl (the stadium, not the college bowl game at the end of December), the halfway point between Austin and Norman, for more than a century. It represents everything that makes college football special: tradition, passion and unforgettable moments that echo through generations.

The Birth of a Legendary Rivalry

The Red River Rivalry began in 1900 when Oklahoma wasn’t even a state yet. What started as a simple football game between neighboring territories has evolved into one of college football’s premier matchups, ranking alongside Michigan-Ohio State as the sport’s greatest rivalries.

The rivalry gets its name from the Red River that separates Oklahoma and Texas, creating a natural border that has defined this competition for decades. Originally called the “Red River Shootout,” the game was renamed the “Red River Rivalry” after the 100th meeting in 2005.

Through 120 total matchups, Texas holds a slight edge with a 63-51-5 record; the closeness of this series only adds to its intensity.

The Neutral Site Advantage

Unlike most college football rivalries, the Red River Rivalry is played at a neutral site, creating a truly distinctive atmosphere. Since 1934, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas has hosted the annual showdown during the State Fair of Texas, providing a vibrant and electric backdrop. Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Norman, the location ensures neither team benefits from a home-field advantage.

Although the home team designation alternates each year — Oklahoma in even years, Texas in odd — tickets are split evenly between fanbases, preserving the rivalry’s uniquely balanced environment.

This setup, combined with the State Fair of Texas festivities, transforms the entire weekend into a celebration of college football. The fair provides entertainment beyond the game, while the neutral site ensures maximum drama without home-field advantage swaying the outcome.

The Golden Hat Trophy and Dallas Tradition

The winner of the annual contest takes home the coveted Golden Hat trophy – a 10-gallon hat made of gold that symbolizes the pride of the winning state. Created in 1941 as the bronze hat, it was later reworked in gold to become the iconic trophy we know today. The Golden Hat remains with the winning school until the next year’s game, making each victory that much sweeter.

But the Golden Hat isn’t the only prize at stake. Since 2003, the Red River Rivalry Trophy, created by student body presidents from both schools, has also been exchanged. This trophy bears the images of both states along with miniature helmets representing each team. Additionally, the governors of Oklahoma and Texas exchange the Governor’s Trophy, often placing friendly wagers that have even included sides of beef.

Defining Moments That Shaped the Rivalry

And now, a few of the standout moments from this storied rivalry:

The Early Years and Growing Intensity

While the first game lacked the pageantry we see today – Texas was simply called “Varsity” and neither team had established mascots – the rivalry truly found its identity in the 1950s. The intensity we associate with the Red River Rivalry today didn’t fully emerge until this decade, when both programs had developed their distinctive identities.

The 1963 Classic: #1 vs #2

The 1963 matchup stands as one of the rivalry’s defining moments. Oklahoma entered ranked #1 while Texas came in at #2, marking just the seventh regular season meeting between the top two teams in college football history at that point. Texas won the game, claimed the #1 ranking and rode that momentum to their first national championship that season.

The Wishbone Revolution of 1970-1971

The early 1970s saw a dramatic shift in the rivalry’s dynamic. Before the 1970 game, Oklahoma changed to the wishbone formation – an offense that Texas coordinator Emory Bellard had actually developed two years earlier. The Longhorns, who had won 23 straight games en route to the 1969 championship, seemed poised to continue their dominance.

Texas routed Oklahoma 41-9 in 1970, extending their winning streak to 30 games. But just one year later, Oklahoma had mastered the wishbone, gaining 467 yards and defeating Texas 48-27. This dramatic turnaround showcased how quickly fortunes can change in this rivalry.

Spying Scandals and Presidential Visits

The 1970s brought controversy alongside great football. In 1972, Oklahoma was caught spying on Texas practices, allowing them to block a secret quick kick the Longhorns had been working on. The spying allegations surfaced again in 1976 and were confirmed in Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer’s memoir.

That 1976 game became even more memorable when President Gerald Ford attended (during the Watergate trial period no less) and made an appearance with the two head coaches who refused to speak to one another. The game itself ended in a 6-6 tie, but the animosity between the programs was anything but even.

Modern Era Classics and Record-Breaking Games

The Superman Play of 2001

One of the rivalry’s most iconic moments came in 2001 with Texas trailing 7-3 and just 2 minutes and 6 seconds remaining. Starting from their own 3-yard line, the Longhorns were driving for a potential game-winning score when safety Roy Williams delivered one of college football’s most memorable hits.

Williams blitzed, jumped over a blocker and collided with the Texas quarterback just as he released the ball. The pass landed directly in the hands of an Oklahoma linebacker for an easy touchdown. The play became known as the “Superman” play due to Williams flying through the air with his arms outstretched, resembling the iconic superhero pose.

The High-Scoring Era (2018-2021)

Recent years have produced some of the highest-scoring games in rivalry history. The 2018 season was particularly special, featuring two meetings between the teams – only the third time in history they played twice in the same season and the first time in over a century.

The regular season game ended in a thrilling 45-45 tie with 2.5 minutes remaining, as Texas drove to Oklahoma’s 23-yard line for the game-winning field goal. The teams met again in December for the Big 12 Championship, where #5 Oklahoma overcame a strong Texas start to win their fourth straight conference title.

The scoring explosion continued in subsequent years:

2020 : Oklahoma outlasted #22 Texas 53-45 in four overtimes, producing the third-highest scoring game in rivalry history

: Oklahoma outlasted #22 Texas 53-45 in four overtimes, producing the third-highest scoring game in rivalry history 2021 : #6 Oklahoma rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Texas 55-48 in the highest-scoring game in rivalry history

: #6 Oklahoma rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to defeat Texas 55-48 in the highest-scoring game in rivalry history 2022: Texas delivered a stunning 49-0 shutout victory, marking the first shutout since 2004 and Texas’s biggest scoring margin win in the rivalry’s history

The Final Big 12 Meeting and SEC Transition

The 2023 game marked the end of an era as both schools prepared to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The first undefeated matchup since 2011 lived up to expectations, with Oklahoma edging Texas 34-30 on a last-second touchdown pass. The game drew 7.1 million viewers, the most since 2008, proving the rivalry’s enduring appeal.

The 2024 meeting represented their first as SEC opponents, though Texas’s 34-3 victory was decidedly less dramatic than recent classics. Still, the move to the SEC ensures this rivalry will continue to captivate fans for decades.

Rankings and Elite Matchups

The Red River Rivalry has consistently featured elite competition, with at least one team ranked in 70 of their recent meetings. The rivalry has produced 11 matchups where both teams were ranked in the top five, and a few of those teams eventually went on to win national championships. Oklahoma holds a slight 6-4-1 advantage in these top-five meetings, demonstrating the parity that makes this rivalry so compelling.

The 2025 Matchup

Texas and Oklahoma will face off for the 121st meeting of the Red River Rivalry on October 11, 2025. Check back here before the game to find out where to tune in to watch the iconic matchup live.

Texas enters the season as national championship contenders. Led by quarterback Arch Manning, they will look to build off their deep College Football Playoff run a year ago.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2024.

Why the Red River Rivalry Endures

What makes the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry special isn’t just the football – it’s the combination of tradition, geography and genuine mutual respect disguised as animosity.

The rivalry has survived conference changes, coaching transitions and decades of shifting college football landscapes. Whether it was the wishbone era of the 1970s, the high-scoring affairs of recent years or the defensive battles in between, the Red River Rivalry has consistently delivered memorable moments.

As both programs enter their SEC era, the rivalry faces new challenges and opportunities. Playing in the same conference ensures annual meetings will continue, while the increased national spotlight of SEC play will only enhance the rivalry’s prominence.

The Red River Rivalry represents everything that makes college football America’s most passionate sport. It’s about state pride, tradition and the belief that one game in October can define an entire year. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual CFB viewer, the second Saturday in October remains appointment television for college football fans everywhere.

