WWE SummerSlam 2024 is almost here! Get ready for this year’s spectacular showdown which promises to be filled with WWE superstars, intense rivalries and surprise appearances. It’s no wonder the highly anticipated event is known as “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will be headlining this year’s show for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Other can’t-miss matches include Logan Paul defending his United States Championship against LA Knight and CM Punk making his return against Drew McIntyre.

The 37th annual SummerSlam will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. This year’s high-octane event is expected to draw nearly 55,000 fans in attendance. And if last year’s SummerSlam is any indicator, being the most watched and highest-grossing in the event’s history, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this year’s must-see WWE matchups.

This guide will provide you with everything you need to know to watch SummerSlam 2024 on DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV? Subscribe today to see all your favorite combat sports.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Date & Time

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, with the SummerSlam Kickoff starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and SummerSlam starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2024

You can watch all the adrenaline-pumping action live on PPV or stream on Peacock with DIRECTV. For those outside of the United States, watch on the WWE Network.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Card

Get ready for edge-of-your-seat excitement as some of the greatest WWE fighters go head to head. Check out the list of confirmed matchups for this year’s SummerSlam.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Damian Priest vs. Gunther (World Heavyweight Championship Match)

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (With Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

There’s also lots of speculation that WWE star and former football player Roman Reigns will appear at SummerSlam 2024. Fans will have to just wait and see if the “Tribal Chief” will make his long-awaited return.

Rumored Celebrity Appearances at SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam is legendary for its guest appearances and celebrity involvement. Some of the rumored appearances include country music star Jelly Roll, who is part of the official 2024 promo. Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul is also rumored to make an appearance. Jake is scheduled to face off with Mike Tyson in November 2024. Considering the event is happening in their home stadium, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a few of the Cleveland Browns football players show up. The only way to know for sure is by watching SummerSlam on August 3 with DIRECTV.

Watch All Your Favorite Combat Sports On DIRECTV

You deserve the best combat sports experience TV has to offer, and DIRECTV can give that to you. With access to live TV channels like ESPN, PPV and the ability to connect all your other favorite streaming services to your DIRECTV account, you can be ready for all of the most exciting upcoming matches from boxing to UFC to wrestling.

Check out our article on Combat Sports: How & Where to Watch. Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that!

Frequently Asked Questions When is WWE SummerSlam 2024? WWE SummerSlam 2024 is Saturday, August 3. Watch with DIRECTV on pay-per-view or on Peacock. Where is WWE SummerSlam 2024? WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Will Roman Reigns return? It is rumored that Roman Reigns will return to the WWE at SummerSlam 2024, but fans will just have to watch to find out.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."