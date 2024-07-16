While Jake Paul won’t be fighting the legendary Mike Tyson this summer, fans will still get to see him in action on Saturday, July 20 during the can’t-miss “Fear No Man” boxing event.

The YouTube star turned boxer Jake “El Gallo” Paul will go up against bare knuckle champion boxer and MMA fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry. The two will face off in an eight-round boxing bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Paul holds a record of 9-1 with 6 KOs. He has been bulking up in preparation for his fight against Tyson, which was rescheduled due to a health issue. This fight will give fans a taste of what they are in for when Paul goes up against “The Baddest Man on the Planet” on November 15.

“Platinum” Perry has a 0-1 boxing record but the former Mixed Martial Arts star holds a MMA record of 14-8. He’s competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 15 times and is looking to cause an upset before Paul’s showdown with Tyson in the fall.

The fight will be live streamed on DAZN.

Date and Time of the Paul vs. Perry Fight

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Ring walks for Jake Paul and Mike Perry are scheduled for 12 a.m. ET.

How to Watch the Paul vs. Perry Fight

Live stream Paul vs. Perry on Saturday, July 20 on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Will Jake Paul Still Be Fighting Mike Tyson?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has been rescheduled for Friday, November 15. The highly anticipated bout needed to be postponed after Mike Tyson had a health emergency in May. The legendary heavyweight champion suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. He is reportedly doing much better and will be ready for the exhibition fight with Jake Paul in November.

Tyson is one of the most feared knockout punchers and is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” was the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at just 20 years old. He holds a 50-6 career record and the fight against Jake Paul is sure to be one that goes down in the history books.

The rescheduled fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed exclusively through Netflix, which you can watch with DIRECTV.

Jake Paul Stats

Nicknames: “El Gallo” and “The Problem Child”

Age: 27

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 230 lbs

Weight Class: Cruiserweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 76”

Mike Perry Stats

Nickname: “Platinum”

Age: 32

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 185 lbs

Weight Class: Cruiserweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 71”

Who is on the Fight Card for Paul vs. Perry?

Expect an epic lineup of fights on July 20 in addition to the main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry, Catch every jab, hook and KO with DIRECTV.

Main Event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry | Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan | Women’s Super Lightweight

H20 Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi | Lightweight

Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman | Lightweight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall | Cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence | Women’s Super Middleweight

Julio Solis vs. TBA | Lightweight

Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill | Middleweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez | Super Bantamweight

Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero | Light heavyweight

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight? The “Fear No Man” event featuring Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry will be held on Saturday, July 20. How to watch the Jake Paul and Mike Perry fight? Live stream the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight via DAZN. Who is Jake Paul fighting in July? Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Perry on July 20. The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has been rescheduled for November 15.

