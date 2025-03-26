One of the biggest weekends in sports entertainment is almost here — and it all kicks off with a night of legends, legacy and unforgettable moments. Before WrestleMania 41 takes over, the spotlight first shines on the icons who paved the way in professional wrestling history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first marquee event of WrestleMania Weekend: the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

When is the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony?

The 2025 WWE inductees will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during a ceremony held on Friday, April 18th, 2025, the night before the start of WrestleMania 41. The ceremony begins at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.

Where is the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Taking Place?

The can’t-miss event, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, will be broadcast live from the 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The Fontainebleau is the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

Where can I watch the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025?

Fans can stream the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live from the comfort of their homes on Peacock (in the US). Find out how to get a discount on Peacock Premium through DIRECTV!

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

And now, a look at the 2025 WWE Inductees that have been announced as of March 26th:

Triple H

A cornerstone of WWE’s past, present and future, Triple H built a Hall of Fame legacy both in and out of the ring. A 14-time World Champion, he battled legends across four decades and helped define eras as a founding member of D-Generation X and Evolution. He later reshaped WWE’s future through NXT, elevating the next generation of Superstars.

Now Chief Content Officer, his creative vision continues to drive WWE forward into a new era. From fierce competitor to global architect, Triple H’s impact is unmatched—and in 2025, “The King of Kings” officially takes his throne in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Michelle McCool

From science teacher to history-maker, Michelle McCool rose through the ranks of WWE with grit, passion and undeniable talent. After competing in the 2004 Diva Search, she quickly proved she was more than just a contestant—becoming the first-ever Divas Champion in 2008 and the first woman to hold both the Divas and Women’s Championships.

As one-half of the dominant LayCool duo, McCool helped redefine the women’s division with attitude and excellence. A four-time champion and fierce competitor, her legacy as a trailblazer is now forever etched in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Lex Luger

With a sculpted physique and commanding presence, Lex Luger made an unforgettable impact on WWE in the early ’90s. Debuting as “The Narcissist” at the 1993 Royal Rumble, he soon transformed into “The All-American,” famously slamming Yokozuna aboard the USS Intrepid on July 4th in a moment that defined a generation. As the face of the Lex Express and co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble, Luger became a national hero to fans and a central figure in WWE’s New Generation Era.

Though he never captured a WWE title, he headlined SummerSlam and WrestleMania, cementing his place in company history. Today, Luger continues to give back through WWE’s wellness program—his Hall of Fame induction honoring both the superstar he was and the man he’s become.

The Natural Disasters (Group Accolade)

One of the most dominant tag teams of the early ’90s, The Natural Disasters — Earthquake and Typhoon — brought nearly 900 pounds of power and presence to the WWE ring. With their sheer size and surprising agility, the duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championships and went to war with iconic teams like The Legion of Doom, Money Inc. and The Nasty Boys.

Earthquake, a former sumo champion and collegiate athlete, wowed fans with his size and strength, while Typhoon, a Florida wrestling standout, brought grit and experience to the team. Together, they shook the foundations of WWE — and now take their rightful place in the Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

What Else is Happening During WrestleMania Weekend?

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is just the start of what is expected to be a historic WrestleMania Weekend. Here are a few of the other events you can look forward to on the weekend of April 18th.

Friday, April 18th

WWE SmackDown (Live on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET)



WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony (Live on Peacock at 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT)

Saturday, April 19th

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (Live on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT)



WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One (Live on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.mm PT)

Sunday, April 20

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two (Live on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)



The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe (Live on Peacock at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

