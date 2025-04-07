The countdown is ON! One of the biggest, boldest, most electrifying weekends in WWE history is almost here — and WWE fans around the world are ready to feel the heat! The superstars you love (and the ones you love to hate) are gearing up to tear down the house at the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment: WrestleMania 41.

Get ready for jaw-dropping entrances, legendary showdowns and moments that will echo through WWE history! Here’s everything you need to know to catch every second of the action when WrestleMania 2025 takes over the world on April 19 and 20, 2025.

Watch WWE with DIRECTV all year long.

Shop Packages

When is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania is back — and it’s bigger and better than ever! The two-night showdown takes over from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! WWE has made WrestleMania into a full weekend celebration, kicking things off with the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and packing even more must-see events into the days leading up to the main event.

How to Watch WrestleMania in 2025?

Are you prepared for the annual high-energy slugfest that is WrestleMania? Ready or not, the biggest event in sports entertainment is about to kick off — and you can catch all the action from WrestleMania 41 live in the United States, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

US fans can tune into Peacock at 7 p.m. ET both Saturday and Sunday to watch the WrestleMania action live.

And with DIRECTV, you can get access to Peacock Premium for less. Sign up through your DIRECTV account to get Peacock Premium for $4.99/mo. (retail value $7.99/mo.).

Can I watch WrestleMania on Netflix?

For WWE fans in the United States, the only way to watch WrestleMania is through Peacock. For much of the rest of the world, however, the event can be streamed live on Netflix.

Where is WrestleMania at in 2025?

WrestleMania 41 is being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card (as of 4/4/25)

The WrestleMania 41 lineup is packed with top-tier talent, intense rivalries, and thrilling championship bouts that fans have eagerly anticipated all year. This year’s card delivers career-making matchups and unexpected confrontations that will keep the WWE Universe captivated throughout both nights.

Here’s a look at all the must-see matches set to light up the grandest stage of them all.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match : Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Triple Threat Match : Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Watch WWE with DIRECTV

Don’t miss a moment of the action in the ring! Watch WWE wrestling all year with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions When is WrestleMania 41? April 19th and 20th, 2025 How can I watch WrestleMania Vegas 2025? Peacock in the United States

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.