The countdown to the WWE Bash in Berlin has begun! Don’t miss this Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 will take place in the Uber Arena in Berlin, marking the first-ever major WWE event held in Germany. Watch as history is made during this epic showdown featuring some of the biggest superstars.

The event will be live streamed on Peacock which you can watch with DIRECTV.

Date and Time of WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

WWE Bash in Berlin will be streaming live on Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.

How to Watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Watch the WWE Bash in Berlin live on PPV or stream on Peacock with DIRECTV. For those outside of the United States, watch on the WWE Network.

Who is on the WWE Bash in Berlin Match Card?

Four matches have been confirmed for WWE Bash in Berlin with more expected before the event. Take a look at who is on the match card so far.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Randy Orton

Gunther and Randy Orton are gearing up for a rematch at WWE Bash in Berlin. Fresh off his victory at SummerSlam, Gunther defeated Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Title. He will be defending that title on August 31. Earlier this year, Gunther beat Orton in the King of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia. However, the win has been controversial as one of Orton’s shoulders was up during the pin. This rematch gives Orton a chance at redemption and is sure to be a can’t-miss showdown.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes will be taking on Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin. Owens recently defeated Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. The last time Rhodes and Owens faced off was in early 2022. Watch to see if Rhodes can hold on to his Undisputed WWE Champion title or if Owens will come out victorious.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

“The Terror Twins” Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will be facing off against WWE’s newest couple, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Mysterio betrayed Ripley at SummerSlam to help Morgan claim the victory, meaning Ripley will be out for revenge. But for Morgan, there’s a lot on the line as her current Women’s World Championship title is at stake. Watch to see who will win in the epic showdown.

Strap Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

It was recently announced that CM Punk will face the “Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. The two WWE superstars faced off at SummerSlam at the beginning of August, with McIntyre coming out victorious. During the upcoming Strap Match, the two will be tied together and can use the strap to inflict damage to their opponent.

What is the Official Theme Song of WWE Bash in Berlin?

It’s not a pro wrestling event without some heavy metal. BABYMETAL and Electric Callboy have teamed up with the WWE to declare RATATATA the official theme song of Bash in Berlin 2024. Get pumped up by checking out the song below.

