The Indianapolis 500, more commonly known as the Indy 500 is the annual 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway nested in an Indianapolis suburb named for the track, Speedway, Indiana. Always on Memorial Day weekend, the 2023 event will take place on Sunday, May 28 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Often referred to as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indy 500 is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport in Indy Car racing alongside the Monaco Grand Prix (also May 28, 2023) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans (Jun 10-11, 2023). The big event is on the same day as the NASCAR 600 (Coca-Cola 600) qualifying event in North Carolina at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28 at 6 p.m. ET. In fact, there’s a lot of racing happening that weekend.

Read on to find this year’s Indy 500 schedule, info on how to watch the race and answers to your most pressing questions.

Who Won the 2022 Indy 500?

Marcus Ericsson won the 106th Indianapolis 500 in 2022, following Jimmie Johnson’s crash.

Indy 500 Schedule

This year the official Indy 500 start time is at 11 a.m. ET. But it’s an all-day affair. For those in Indianapolis, gates open at 6 a.m. and the Snake Pit Festival will immediately follow the main event and will feature Kaskade, Subtronics, John Summitt, Jauz and Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel. The race itself usually takes 2-3 hours for the cars to make their 200 laps on the 2.5 mile track to hit the 500 mile mark. For those who want to watch from the comfort of your home, read on.

Has the U.S. fallen out of love with the Indy 500? You be the judge.

How to Watch the Indy 500

When you want to kick back and watch the race with family and friends from your couch, patio or the sports bar, you’re in luck. This year’s Indy 500 TV schedule offers coverage on the following networks:

NBC

Universo (in Espanol)

Unfortunately for local fans, the Indy 500 blackout resumes in 2023 for the Indianapolis region. The infamous blackout has occurred for every year of the race’s existence except 1949, 1950, 2020 and 2021 to encourage live attendance.

Top Indy 500 Questions

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend. In 2023, it is on Sunday, May 28.

Who won the Indy 500?

In 2022, Marcus Ericsson the Indy 500 race.

What time Indy 500?

Event coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on May 28, 2023.

Will Indy 500 be televised in Indianapolis?

Unfortunately, the Indy 500 will resume its longtime blackout for the 2023 races. It is said, that a Peacock Premium subscription is a potential work around for those in the area. Get a discount on Peacock when you sign up with DIRECTV.

How many laps is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 consists of 200 laps around the 2.5 mile track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What channel for Indy 500?

Find coverage of the Indy 500 on NBC. Watch on DIRECTV here.

How long is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 race is 500 miles and usually takes 2-3 hours to complete.

How many fans does the Indy 500 hold?

This year, 325,000 fans are expected for Indianapolis 500, according to local news.

Who has won the Indianapolis 500 4 times?

Of the Indy 500 winners, Hélio Castroneves has won the Indy 500 four times, including the 2021 race.

Get DIRECTV to make sure you don’t miss your favorite races.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."