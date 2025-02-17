DIRECTV support icon

UFC - Article

Watch UFC Fight Night Cejudo vs. Song: Date, Time & Match Card

After 11 years, UFC is heading back to Seattle for UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 22. Get ready for an epic bantamweight bout between headliners Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong. Watch all the heart-pounding action on ESPN+ with DIRECTV. 

Henry Cejudo, aka Triple C, is currently ranked #7 in the UFC bantamweight division and has a 16-4-0 record. He previously held the titles of UFC Flyweight Champion and Bantamweight Champion, becoming only the fourth UFC fighter to hold two titles in different weight classes at the same time. The American MMA fighter also won a gold medal for the U.S. in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Olympics. 

Cejudo will be facing off against Song Yadong in the octagon. At only 27 years old, the Chinese MMA fighter has already made his mark in the UFC world with victories over other skilled bantamweight fighters, such as Chris Gutiérrez, Marlon Moraes and Ricky Simón. He holds a 21-8-1,  1 NC record and is currently ranked #8 in the UFC bantamweight rankings. 

In addition to the main event, get ready for an action-packed lineup of prelims and main card events. Be sure to catch the co-main event between the #9 ranked bantamweight fighter Rob Font and the former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.  

You can watch all the bouts on ESPN+ with DIRECTV.

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song Date & Time

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song will be held on Saturday, February 22, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Watch the prelims starting at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.  

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song  

Watch UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song on ESPN+ in English or Spanish. DIRECTV subscribers can watch by connecting their Gemini device

Can’t get enough UFC? Check out UFC’s schedule of upcoming events so you don’t miss any of the action.  

Henry Cejudo Stats

Nickname: Triple C

Country: USA

Age: 38

Height: 5’ 4”

Weight: 135 lbs. 

Weight Class: Bantamweight

Stance: Orthodox 

Reach: 64”

Song Yadong Stats

Nickname: Kung Fu Kid 

Country: China

Age: 27

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 136 lbs. 

Weight Class: Bantamweight 

Stance: Orthodox 

Reach: 67” 

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song Fight Card

UFC Fight Night in Seattle is shaping up to be a must-watch MMA event. Check out the full lineup for the February 22 fight card below:   

Main Card

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez 

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia 

Prelims 

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa 

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Welterweight: Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat 

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein 

Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerquira 

Watch All Your Favorite Combat Sports On DIRECTV 

You deserve the best combat sports experience TV has to offer, and DIRECTV can give that to you. With access to live TV channels like ESPN, PPV and the ability to connect all your other favorite streaming services to your DIRECTV account, you can be ready for all of the most exciting upcoming matches from boxing to UFC to wrestling. 

Check out our article on Combat Sports: How & Where to Watch to learn more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song?

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Prelims start at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Where is UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song?

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This will be the first time since 2013 that UFC Fight Night is held in Seattle.

What is Henry Cejudo’s record?

Henry Cejudo’s record is 16-4-0.

What is Song Yadong’s record?

Song Yadong’s record is 21-8-1, 1 NC.

