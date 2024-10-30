UFC fans are finally getting the fight they’ve been waiting for with UFC 309. Watch as headliners Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic compete for the heavyweight title on Saturday, November 16.

The two were originally supposed to enter the octagon last year in November 2023 for UFC 295; however, Jones had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. Now, the two legendary heavyweight fighters are getting a second chance as they head to the Big Apple to face off at Madison Square Garden.

Jon “Bones” Jones is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion and the former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He’s known as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and has a 27-1-0 and one no-contest record.

Jones will go up against the former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic. With a 20-4-0 record and 15 KOs, Miocic is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC Heavyweights of all time.

In addition to the headliners, UFC 309 has a full lineup of prelims and main card events, including the highly anticipated co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The two lightweight fighters will face off in a five-round bout.

Get a taste of the excitement by watching the official UFC 309 promo video below.

When is UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic?

Jones and Miocic will face off on Saturday, November 16, at Madison Square Garden in New York as they compete for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

How to Watch UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic

Catch all of UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic with DIRECTV. Watch the early prelims on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass at 3:00 p.m. PT, the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:00 p.m. and the main card at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+ pay-per-view using your DIRECTV Gemini device.

Jon Jones Stats

Nickname: Bones

Country: USA

Age: 37

Height: 6’4

Weight: 248 lbs

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 84.5”

Stipe Miocic

Nickname: N/A

Country: USA

Age: 42

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 234 lbs

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 80”

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Fight Card

Get ready for an action-packed lineup with five main card fights and eight prelim fights. As of now, all of the matches have been announced, with the exception of an opponent for the lightweight bout against Mauricio Ruffy. Ruffy was scheduled to face Charlie Campbell, but it was recently announced that Campbell was pulling out of the UFC event. Check out the lineup below.

Main Card

Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araújo vs. Karine Silva

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig

Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims

Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. TBA

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

Early Prelims

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Luvas Almeida

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Welterweight: Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott

Women’s Flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura

Frequently Asked Questions When is UFC 309? UFC 309 will be on Saturday, November 16, 2024, featuring headliners Jon Jones and Tripe Miocic as they compete for the heavyweight title. Where will UFC 309 take place? UFC 309 is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. What is Jon Jones’ record? Jon Jones’ record is 27-1-0, 1 NC. What is Stipe Miocic’s record? Stipe Miocic’s record is 20-4-0.

