Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Is Now the New Home of UFC

A Historic Partnership Between UFC and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Paramount and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, are kicking off a new era together as Paramount+ becomes the exclusive home of UFC events in the U.S. and Latin America. The partnership launches with UFC 324 on Saturday, January 24, marking the first of 13 marquee numbered events scheduled for 2026, all included with a Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost.

The announcement was revealed by UFC President Dana White during a special Thanksgiving Day segment on CBS and Paramount+, setting the stage for one of the biggest shifts in how fans watch the sport.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett Brings the Fire

The first event of this new era arrives in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena with a stacked championship lineup.

In the main event, former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje faces fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett in an interim lightweight title fight that promises fireworks from the opening bell.

The co-main event is just as massive, with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defending her title against UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2023 in a showdown that could redefine the division’s G.O.A.T. conversation.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

Date: January 24, 2026

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Highlights: Interim Lightweight Title and Women’s Bantamweight Title

The full night of fights will be available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME with early prelims starting at 5 pm ET, prelims at 7 pm ET and the main card at 9 pm ET.

More Blockbuster UFC Events Are Already on the Calendar

The action doesn’t slow down after opening night. Two more marquee events are already locked in for early 2026.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Date: January 31, 2026

Time: 9 pm ET

Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Date: March 7, 2026

Time: 9 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

These are just the start of a packed calendar that includes 13 numbered events and all UFC Fight Nights throughout the year.

What This Means for UFC Fans

For the first time ever in the U.S. and Latin America, fans will be able to watch every UFC numbered event and all UFC Fight Nights exclusively on Paramount+ without paying extra for pay-per-view. It’s a game-changing shift that brings more access, more consistency and more value to fight fans everywhere.

With Paramount+ with SHOWTIME available through DIRECTV, you can stream every round, every knockout and every title fight right alongside your live TV and sports lineup. From fight night to championship night, UFC has a new home and it's easier than ever to be part of every moment.