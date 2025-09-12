The divisions of female fighters in the UFC continue to draw highly competitive matchups, rivalries and title fights. In the midst of Dana White’s Contender Series, let’s see where the top women’s MMA fighters in the world stack up.

We will go over the top female UFC fighters right now across the following Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weight classes: Women’s Strawweight (115 lbs.), Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs.) and Women’s Bantamweight (135 lbs.).

Strawweight (115 lbs)

First up, here’s a look at the top female UFC fights competing in the Strawweight division right now. Fight records listed are as of Sept. 12, 2025.

Vacant Title

Note: With Zhang Weili moving to flyweight, the strawweight belt is now vacant. It will be decided on Oct. 25 at UFC 321 when Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern meet in Abu Dhabi.

Virna Jandiroba (#1 Contender / Title Challenger)

Record: 22-3-0 (W-L-D)

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, Jandiroba has a five-fight win streak marked by elite submission skills and relentless pressure. Now stepping into the spotlight, she’ll fight for the vacant strawweight title at UFC 321 against Mackenzie Dern.

Mackenzie Dern (#2 Contender / Title Challenger)

Record: 15-5-0 (W-L-D)

A world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and multiple-time grappling world champion, Dern has rebounded in 2025 with improved striking and back-to-back submission wins. She now has the opportunity to capture her first UFC championship when she faces Jandiroba for the vacant belt.

Tatiana Suarez (#3 Contender)

Record: 11-1-0 (W-L-D)

Although she recently lost her title fight to Zhang before the belt was vacated, Suarez remains a dominant wrestler and grappler with nearly flawless control. She stays in the title picture as one of the division’s most dangerous stylistic threats.

Yan Xiaonan (#4 Contender)

Record: 19-5-0 (W-L-D)

Xiaonan is a skilled and technical striker with solid defensive skills. Despite a recent loss to Jandiroba, she remains a top contender thanks to her consistency against high-level opposition.

Amanda Lemos (#5 Contender)

Record: 15-4-1 (W-L-D)

Known for her knockout power, Lemos is a dangerous striker who can end fights quickly. She continues to hold her spot among the top of the strawweight division and is always one win away from title contention.

Flyweight (125 lbs.)

Here’s a look at the best of the Flyweights. Fight records listed are as of Sept. 12, 2025.

Valentina Shevchenko (Champion)

Record: 25-4-1

Valentina Shevchenko, AKA “Bullet,” has maintained her status as the dominant UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion. She defeated Alexa Grasso at UFC 306, and at the UFC 315 co-main event, she successfully defended her title against top contender Manon Fiorot, winning by unanimous decision after five rounds.

Natália Silva (#1 Contender)

Record: 19-5-1 (W-L-D)

Silva is a rising star with a remarkable 13-fight winning streak, known for her versatile and aggressive style. Her ability to finish fights by knockout or submission makes her a major threat in the division, especially having recently defeated Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.

Zhang Weili (#2 Contender – New Entry)

Record: 26-3-0 (W-L-D)

Zhang — also known as Magnum — has officially vacated the Strawweight Champion title and enters flyweight as an immediate force thanks to her explosive power, cardio, and championship pedigree. She is already positioned in the title picture following her dominant run at 115.

Manon Fiorot (#3 Contender)

Record: 12-2-0 (W-L-D)

A former karate and Muay Thai champion, Fiorot is a technical and powerful striker with excellent movement and pace. She is a consistent top contender with a well-rounded game, combining crisp standup with improving grappling, and remains a key challenger for the flyweight title.

Alexa Grasso (#4 Contender)

Record: 16-5-1 (W-L-D)

Grasso is a former flyweight champion highly regarded for her sharp boxing, slick footwork, and evolving submission game. Although she recently lost to Natália Silva, her resilience and technical skills keep her among the elite in the division.

Erin Blanchfield (#5 Contender)

Record: 13-2-0 (W-L-D)

A rising talent, Blanchfield impresses with elite-level grappling and a growing striking arsenal. She is quickly climbing the ranks with a string of dominant performances showing well-rounded proficiency.

Bantamweight (135 lbs.)

And finally, the top female Bantamweight fighters. Fight records listed are as of Sept. 12, 2025.

Kayla Harrison (Champion)

Record: 19-1-0 (W-L-D)

The undefeated bantamweight title champion with two Olympic gold medals in judo, Harrison is dominant with her exceptional grappling, takedown ability, and ground control. Having defeated Julianna Peña recently, she is the reigning force in the division.

Julianna Peña (#1 Contender)

Record: 13-6-0 (W-L-D)

Peña is a gritty and relentless fighter known for her elite wrestling and pressure. As a former two-time champion, she consistently challenges for the title and remains a top contender with a well-rounded skill set.

Raquel Pennington (#2 Contender)

Record: 16-10-0 (W-L-D)

Pennington is a veteran with notable toughness, solid striking and cage control. Her experience has her frequently involved in title contention.

Ketlen Vieira (#3 Contender)

Record: 15-4-0 (W-L-D)

Ketlen Vieira is a veteran Brazilian bantamweight known for her strong grappling pedigree (black belts in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and judo), excellent takedown defense, and a well-rounded game that includes decision wins over big names like Holly Holm and Miesha Tate; she’s regularly in the mix in the top 5 of the division and always a threat for title contention.

Norma Dumont (#4 Contender)

Record: 12-2-0 (W-L-D)

Dumont is a rising bantamweight with notable knockout power and athleticism, steadily making strides in the division to position herself for bigger fights.

Macy Chiasson (#5 Contender)

Record: 11-4-0 (W-L-D)

Macy Chiasson is a nearly six-foot tall, well-rounded bantamweight in the UFC known for her mix of finishing ability — over half her wins come by knockout or submission—alongside strong grappling and ground control, putting her firmly in the upper tier of the division.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the best female UFC fighter right now? Valentina Shevchenko is considered the best female UFC fighter right now. She is the current UFC Women's Flyweight Champion and #1 in UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. What are the women's weight divisions in UFC? There are three women's weight divisions in UFC: Strawweight (115 lbs), Flyweight (125 lbs), Bantamweight (135 lbs).

