Get ready to dig in! Top Chef is back for season 22 on Thursday, March 13, and for the first time ever, the competition cooking show is heading to Canada.

Watch as 15 “cheftestants” compete for the coveted title of Top Chef and over half a million dollars in prizes—the biggest prize amount in the show’s history. Host Kristen Kish and long-time judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will put the rising star chefs to the test as they explore Canada’s rich culinary scene in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Prince Edward Island. You can expect special celebrity appearances from Michael Cera, Punkie Johnson and Daniel Boulud, along with lots and lots of poutine.

Check out the sneak peek below for a taste of what’s to come in season 22.

What Is the Release Date of ‘Top Chef’ Season 22?

Top Chef season 22 will premiere on Bravo on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9/8c.

How To Watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 22

DIRECTV subscribers can watch Top Chef season 22 on Bravo every Thursday at 9/8c or stream the next day on Peacock using your DIRECTV Gemini device.

Who Won ‘Top Chef’ Season 21?

Danny Garcia was named the winner of Top Chef season 21. The New York chef beat out runners-up Dan Jacobs and Savannah Miller.

What Does The Winner of ‘Top Chef’ Get?

The winner of Top Chef season 22 will receive $250,000, a $125,000 flight credit from Delta, to be featured in Food & Wine magazine and appear at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Plus, this year, the winner will also get to headline a special dinner at the James Beard House in New York as well as present at The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago.

Additional prize money will be up for grabs throughout the season through the show’s Quickfire Challenge for cash prizes that total $150,000.

Who Is the host of ‘Top Chef’ Season 22?

Kristen Kish is returning as the host of Top Chef season 22. Kish won season 10 of Top Chef and became the host in 2023, after the prior host, Padma Lakshmi, left the show after 17 years.

Who Are The Judges of Season 22 ‘Top Chef’?

Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons (who is from Canada) are back on the judging panel for season 22. Plus, viewers can expect to see appearances from past winners, finalists and special guests, such as Richard Blais, Sara Bradley, Nina Compton, Danny Garcia, Ali Ghzawi, Gregory Gourdet, Nicole Gomes, Buddha Lo, Dale McKay and Spike Mendelsohn.

According to Bravo, the team of rotating judges for season 22 will feature Andrea Aprea, Denia Baltzer, Daniel Boulud, Jeremy Charles, Ilona Daniel, Greg Tarzan Davis, Connie DeSousa, Wylie Dufresne, Sheila Flaherty, Eden Grinshpan, Brenda Holder, Punkie Johnson, Jet Lee, Susur Lee, Hunter Lewis, Tracy Little, Antonio Park, Clare Reichenbach, Amy Schnieder, Dwight Smith, Clare Smyth, Mattea Roach, Paul Rogalski, David Zilber and Janet Zuccarini.

Meet the Chefs Competing on Season 22 of ‘Top Chef’

Take a look at the 15 cheftestants who will be competing for the title of Top Chef.

Anna “Anya” El-Wattar

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Currency city: San Francisco, CA

Occupation: Chef at Birch & Rye

Paula Endara

Hometown: Quito, Ecuador

Currency city: Lexington, KY

Occupation: Executive Chef at Granddam & Lost Palm

Tristen Epps

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Currency city: Houston, TX

Occupation/profession: Chef/Owner at Epps & Flows Culinary

Corwin Hemming

Hometown: Augusta, GA

Currency city: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation/profession: Private and Pop-up Chef

Katianna Hong

Hometown: Clifton Park, NY

Currency city: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Yangban

Lana Lagomarsini

Hometown: The Bronx, NY

Currency city: Harlem, NY

Occupation: Chef/Owner of Lana Cooks

Henry Lu

Hometown: The Bronx, NY

Currency city: Houston, TX

Occupation: Chef/Owner at JŪN and byKIN

Vincenzo Loseto

Hometown: Massapequa, NY

Currency city: Napa, CA

Occupation: Chef de Cuisine at Press Restaurant

Zubair Mohjir

Hometown: Chennai, India

Currency city: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Founder/Executive Chef at Lilac Tiger, Coach House and Mirra

César Murillo

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Currency city: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Executive Chef at North Pond

Massimo Piedimonte

Hometown: Montréal, Quebec

Currency city: Montréal, Quebec

Occupation: Chef/Owner at Cabaret l’Enfer

Bailey Sullivan

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Currency city: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Chef Di Cucina Monteverde

Kat Turner

Hometown: Sturgeon Bay, WI

Currency city: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Executive Chef/Partner at Highly Likely

Shuai Wang

Hometown: Queens, NY

Currency city: North Charleston, SC

Occupation: Chef/Owner at Jackrabbit Filly & King BBQ

Mimi Weissenborn

Hometown: Frederick, MD

Currency city: Portland, ME

Occupation: Executive Chef at Sur Lie, Gather & Catface Cafe

Watch ‘Top Chef’ on DIRECTV

Top Chef premieres on Bravo on Thursday, March 13, and streams the following day on Peacock. You can catch up on past seasons of Top Chef with DIRECTV, as well as watch all your other favorite TV shows, movies and sports.

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Top Chef’ season 22 start? Top Chef season 22 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Where is the ‘Top Chef’ season 22 location? Season 22 of Top Chef will be set in Canada, and is being called Top Chef: Destination Canada. The chefs will be visiting Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Canmore and Prince Edward Island. Who is the most successful chef from ‘Top Chef’? Richard Blais is widely considered to be the most successful chef who has competed on Top Chef. He was the runner-up on the show's fourth season but returned a few years later to win Top Chef: All-Stars. He has become a regular on the Food Network, an award-winning cookbook author, the owner of many successful restaurants and a judge on numerous other cooking shows.

