Pull up a chair at the intersection of innovation and entertainment. Inside Business with DIRECTV takes you behind the screens and into the meeting rooms where commercial TV strategy is changing the game, from hospitality to aviation to retail and beyond. In each bite-sized episode, host Jon Greer brings his curiosity, clarity and insider access to conversations with executives and partners transforming the customer experience through live content and tech-forward solutions.

Whether you’re managing a bar, flying international routes, or outfitting retail stores, this business podcast keeps you plugged into the trends, tactics and tech driving B2B media innovation. If you want to stay ahead of how entertainment is powering modern business, this is your front-row seat.

Featured Episodes

When you think of in-flight entertainment, those screens embedded in the seat in front of you might come to mind. But the technology that delivers your favorite shows at 35,000 feet has undergone a remarkable transformation. In this episode, Kim De Flesco, Senior Director of DIRECTV In-Flight, shares insights on how DIRECTV is spreading its wings in the aviation sector, both domestically and internationally.

About the Host

Jon Greer serves as VP of Communications & Community at DIRECTV, bringing years of industry experience and insider perspective to each conversation. His knack for asking the right questions and distilling complex topics makes Inside Business with DIRECTV both accessible and actionable for business leaders across industries.

