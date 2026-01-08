Canada holds the record for most men’s ice hockey gold medals (9) at the Winter Olympic Games, and no country is better represented in the NHL, the world’s premier professional ice hockey league. This makes sense, since Canadians did invent the sport, after all, and it’s no surprise that the country’s ice hockey roster for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is stacked entirely with Canadian NHLers.
So, which top Canadian hockey players made the cut to make the trip to Italy in February? Here’s a look at the full Team Canada Winter Olympics roster.
Don’t forget: You can watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics live with DIRECTV. Don’t miss a moment of Team Canada going for double digits in the gold column. Sign up today!
Who Made Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Team Canada is a dominant force in international hockey, and they won the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, beating Team USA in overtime in a tense, 3-2 final and putting on a stellar show in a preview of what we might expect from this squad at the Winter Olympics.
Doug Armstrong, the St. Louis Blues’ general manager, was tasked with putting together a roster that could repeat that performance and bring home a record 10th gold medal for Canada. He leaned heavily on the 4 Nations roster, but there were some notable omissions and snubs.
Unsurprisingly, all three members of what was one of the scariest top line combinations in living memory, the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, the Avalanches’ Nathan MacKinnon and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, all made the team. All three are among the world’s most recognizable names in hockey.
Two of the biggest surprises were that star forwards Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks were not selected to go to Italy. Bennett was on the 4 Nations roster and won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season, while Bedard has been racking up the points this season–but he is currently sidelined with a major shoulder injury, and it isn’t clear when he’ll be able to take to the ice again.
Another of the league’s ascendant young forwards, the 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, did make the team. Celebrini, with 60 points to date, has been a major factor in the Sharks notable improvement over last season.
Other notable snubs included Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis and the Flyers’ Travis Konecny, both of whom were on the 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Jarvis, specifically, suffered a serious injury against the Florida Panthers in December that saw him slam into the net post at high speed. While he’s back in action, that incident may have dashed his hopes of an Olympic appearance this time around.
Their spots have been taken by the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson and the New York Islanders’ Bo Horvat. Wilson, considered by many to be among the NHL’s dirtiest players, will likely play some measure of an enforcer role, especially if they go toe-to-toe with Team USA again.
Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele, and two of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, who have been holding down the net for the league-leading Colorado Avalanche with the best goals-against stats this season, were also left off the team.
Full Team Canada Ice Hockey Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics
Here’s the full roster for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Forwards
Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Bo Horvat, New York Islanders
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Points, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
Defensemen
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche
Goalies
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings
Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals
Coaches:
Head Coach
Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning
Assistant Coaches
Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights
Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars
Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers
Team Canada Projected Line Combinations at 2026 Winter Olympics
Forward Lines
Mark Stone – Connor McDavid – Brayden Point
Sidney Crosbey – Nathan MacKinnon – Sam Reinhart
Brandon Hagel – Macklin Celebrini – Mitch Marner
Brad Marchand – Nick Suzuki – Tom Wilson
Depth: Anthony Cirelli, Bo Horvat
Defensive Pairings
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey – Drew Doughty
Shea Theodore – Colton Parayko
Thomas Harley – Travis Sanheim
Goaltending
Jordan Binnington
Logan Thompson
Darcy Kuemper
Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics on DIRECTV
Catch every goal, check, one-timer and celly at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games on NBC with DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? You still have time to sign up before the Winter Olympics begin!
Frequently Asked Questions
How many gold medals in ice hockey has Canada won?
Canada has won nine gold medals in Olympic ice hockey, the most of any country.
Who are the top players on Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mitch Marner and Macklin Celebrini are among Team Canada's top players.
Who is the head coach of Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics?
John Cooper, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will serve as head coach for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.