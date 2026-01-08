Canada holds the record for most men’s ice hockey gold medals (9) at the Winter Olympic Games, and no country is better represented in the NHL, the world’s premier professional ice hockey league. This makes sense, since Canadians did invent the sport, after all, and it’s no surprise that the country’s ice hockey roster for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is stacked entirely with Canadian NHLers.

So, which top Canadian hockey players made the cut to make the trip to Italy in February? Here’s a look at the full Team Canada Winter Olympics roster.

Who Made Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Team Canada is a dominant force in international hockey, and they won the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025, beating Team USA in overtime in a tense, 3-2 final and putting on a stellar show in a preview of what we might expect from this squad at the Winter Olympics.

Doug Armstrong, the St. Louis Blues’ general manager, was tasked with putting together a roster that could repeat that performance and bring home a record 10th gold medal for Canada. He leaned heavily on the 4 Nations roster, but there were some notable omissions and snubs.

Unsurprisingly, all three members of what was one of the scariest top line combinations in living memory, the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, the Avalanches’ Nathan MacKinnon and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, all made the team. All three are among the world’s most recognizable names in hockey.

Two of the biggest surprises were that star forwards Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks were not selected to go to Italy. Bennett was on the 4 Nations roster and won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season, while Bedard has been racking up the points this season–but he is currently sidelined with a major shoulder injury, and it isn’t clear when he’ll be able to take to the ice again.

Another of the league’s ascendant young forwards, the 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, did make the team. Celebrini, with 60 points to date, has been a major factor in the Sharks notable improvement over last season.

Other notable snubs included Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis and the Flyers’ Travis Konecny, both of whom were on the 4 Nations Face-Off roster. Jarvis, specifically, suffered a serious injury against the Florida Panthers in December that saw him slam into the net post at high speed. While he’s back in action, that incident may have dashed his hopes of an Olympic appearance this time around.

Their spots have been taken by the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson and the New York Islanders’ Bo Horvat. Wilson, considered by many to be among the NHL’s dirtiest players, will likely play some measure of an enforcer role, especially if they go toe-to-toe with Team USA again.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele, and two of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, who have been holding down the net for the league-leading Colorado Avalanche with the best goals-against stats this season, were also left off the team.

Full Team Canada Ice Hockey Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Here’s the full roster for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Points, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Defensemen

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

Coaches:

Head Coach

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

Assistant Coaches

Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights

Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars

Rick Tocchet, Philadelphia Flyers

Team Canada Projected Line Combinations at 2026 Winter Olympics

Forward Lines

Mark Stone – Connor McDavid – Brayden Point

Sidney Crosbey – Nathan MacKinnon – Sam Reinhart

Brandon Hagel – Macklin Celebrini – Mitch Marner

Brad Marchand – Nick Suzuki – Tom Wilson

Depth: Anthony Cirelli, Bo Horvat

Defensive Pairings

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey – Drew Doughty

Shea Theodore – Colton Parayko

Thomas Harley – Travis Sanheim

Goaltending

Jordan Binnington

Logan Thompson

Darcy Kuemper

Frequently Asked Questions How many gold medals in ice hockey has Canada won? Canada has won nine gold medals in Olympic ice hockey, the most of any country. Who are the top players on Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics? Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mitch Marner and Macklin Celebrini are among Team Canada's top players. Who is the head coach of Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics? John Cooper, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, will serve as head coach for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

