DIRECTV Announces First-Ever SXSW Sponsorship

DIRECTV, a leader in television entertainment for more than 30 years, is proud to announce that it will be the official Major Sponsor of the 2025 SXSW® Film & TV Festival.

It marks the first time the brand has sponsored the festival and comes at a time that DIRECTV is leading the pay-TV industry in the creation of genre-based options that offer consumers the content they want at a price they are willing to pay.

In fact, just last week, DIRECTV introduced its MyEntertainment Genre Pack, which gives consumers over 40 channels filled with beloved movies and shows from networks like A&E, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, HGTV, and TLC, as well as Disney+, Hulu Basic Bundle included for $34.99/month . Max Basic with Ads will be added at no extra cost soon.

For an additional $12.99/month, MyEntertainment customers can also select the MyCinema Mini Pack Add-on – it features fan favorites including Family Movie Classics, Great American Family, Hallmark Family, IFC and TCM.

“DIRECTV is thrilled to be a part of the SXSW Film & TV Festival for the first time in 2025,” Josh Stern, associate vice president at DIRECTV. “We see this sponsorship as a wonderful opportunity to reach new audiences as we continue educate the public about new genre-based offerings in the months to come.”

“We’re so excited to welcome DIRECTV as a sponsor for this year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival,” said Peter Lewis, Chief Partnerships Officer. “Their support enhances the experience for our attendees and underscores the impact our event has in bringing together the entertainment industry. With DIRECTV’s involvement, we’re elevating the opportunities that make SXSW special.”

DIRECTV’s on-site presence at SXSW will include exclusive red-carpet access as the Official SXSW correspondent at the Zach Theater and red-carpet access across all festival premiere carpets.