Get Live TV Streaming on Your Terms with DIRECTV STREAM

There is no shortage of things to watch these days. From reality shows and blockbuster movies to engaging series and exciting sports, there is so much to choose from. With access to so many great entertainment options, you don’t want to be tied down to your living room – or have your streams limited. That’s where DIRECTV STREAM comes in. Available on most devices, and allowing multiple simultaneous streams at once, your whole household can watch what they want, where they want to watch it. Read on to learn more about DIRECTV STREAM, including available packages, channel lineups, exciting features and so much more.

What is DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a streaming service available with no contract, no hidden fees and no dish or cable box required. Preferred by those who want to take their TV on the go, DIRECTV STREAM makes it possible to stream anytime, anywhere across your favorite devices.

Watching from the tailgate of your car before game time, lounging in your favorite lawn chair or from the comfort of your living room, DIRECTV STREAM brings even more features to the table – and screen.

What You Get with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers tons of content from live sports to breaking news, hit movies and addictive new shows. Get access to a large variety of local channels, national networks, regional sports networks, premium channels, international programming and so much more.

Regardless of which package you select, you’ll get the following features:

The ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home +

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage included *

Special offers on premium channels

Explore the full DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup to help you decide with DIRECTV STREAM package is perfect for you – plus you may just find your new favorite channel while you’re at it.

Everyone can enjoy their TV favorites at the same time with shared streaming.

Unlimited cloud DVR storage, you can record and save your faves

A large library of shows, movies, sports, events and more

DIRECTV STREAM Packages

Select between four packages, tailored to what you expect out of your TV service. None of these packages require a contract and will not surprise you with hidden fees. Explore DIRECTV STREAM packages now to see if you qualify for a discount.

ENTERTAINMENT

The essentials for sports, news, and entertainment

75+ channels

CHOICE™

Explore the most popular package – perfect for fans of MLB, NBA, college sports networks and more

105+ channels

Regional Sports Networks included at no extra cost (some areas excluded)

ULTIMATE

The full range of sports, news and entertainment – perfect for your whole family

140+ channels

Regional Sports Networks included at no extra cost (some areas excluded)

Special offer on premium channels

PREMIER

A TV lover’s paradise with premium networks included

150+ channels

Regional Sports Networks included at no extra cost (some areas excluded)

Includes Max (formerly HBO Max™), SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and Cinemax®

There is a package for everyone. Find yours.

Add Ons

DIRECTV STREAM offers add ons to all the packages to ensure you can tailor your subscription to your needs. Add ons include premium channels, sports packages, international channels and more.

Available DIRECTV STREAM add ons:

Max

Cinemax

Showtime

STARZ

MGM+

Sony Movies

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Smithsonian Channel

Movies Extra Pack

International channels (Vietnamese, Brazilian, Korean, and Spanish)

NBA League Pass

Spanish-language sports programming (Deportes. TV channels include ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, GolTV, TUDN & TyC Sports).

Sports Pack – Featuring a bunch of sports channels, including NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Learn More about DIRECTV STREAM add ons and add them to your subscription by logging into your account at directvstream.com.

Calling All Sports Fans

DIRECTV STREAM is ideal for TV fans of all kinds, but sports fans can take advantage of even more features, channels and experiences. It’s well known that DIRECTV is a leader in sports, which means there are tons of ways for even the most ravenous fans to get in the game.

DIRECTV STREAM carries the most Regional Sports Networks (not available in some areas) to ensure that fans of baseball, football, hockey, soccer, basketball, boxing, racing, tennis and so much more can see favorite athletes in action.

Features like Sports Mode help fans access games, stats, matchups, scoring summary and highlights with the click of a button. Explore some of the sports features available to DIRECTV STREAM subscribers, including live TV streaming.

How to Get DIRECTV STREAM

To get started with DIRECTV STREAM, visit the website, select your package, go through the simple set up and start streaming. All packages include cloud DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, equipment rentals or installation appointments required.

What you need to get started:

A mobile phone number or email address

A future payment method

A broadband internet connection

A supported streaming device

If you have the tools, we have the TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Supported Devices

There are many devices that can be used to with DIRECTV STREAM. Explore the list below, but keep in mind, new devices may be added.

Amazon Fire TV devices (with Fire OS 5.1 or later)

Amazon Fire tablets (4th gen or later)

Android TV, phones, and tablets (with OS 5 or later)

Apple TV (4th gen or later)

Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch (with iOS 12.2 or later)

Cox Contour 2 and Contour Stream Player

Google Chromebooks (with Chrome browser version 95 or later)

Google TV

LG Smart TV (with webOS 4 or later)

Mac computers (with macOS X 10.10 or later)

PC (with Windows 7 or later)

PlayStation 4 and 5

Roku streaming devices (with Roku OS 10 or later)

Samsung TV (2016 models and later)

Spectrum WorldBox (in select areas)

Smart TV (2018 models and later)

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

XClass TV

Xfinity X1 and Flex

So Much to Explore with DIRECTV STREAM

With access to the live TV streaming and on demand programming, DIRECTV STREAM customers can watch a ton of great shows, movies and more. Keep up with hit shows like The Walking Dead, Yellowstone and The Simpsons. Stay in the know with The Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News, Dateline and Good Morning America. Get in the game with sports like baseball, football, racing, combat sports, golf, tennis, hockey, basketball and so much more. Whatever you like to watch – you can watch it wherever you are with DIRECTV STREAM.

Don’t Just Take Our Word for It

Many people are enjoying the flexibility of DIRECTV STREAM, including Alicia Geigel, a writer for People, who tried DIRECTV STREAM and reviewed it for the well-known publication’s audience.

“I was pretty impressed by the service’s offerings and setup. The streamer’s variety of no-commitment plans, add-on options, DVR and streaming capabilities, and user-friendly app gave me a positive view of the platform.” Geigel said. “I would recommend the service to anyone who is looking for a customizable and comprehensive live TV streamer.”

Read her full review on People.

+All DIRECTV streams must be on the same home network and compatible device(s) required. Limit 3 concurrent out-of-home DIRECTV streams. Certain networks limit total number of simultaneous streams. Restrictions apply. See directv.com/unlimitedstreams for details.

*Unlimited Cloud DVR offer available online only. New DIRECTV STREAM customers only. Data connection required. Recordings expire after 9 months. In a series recording, max 30 episodes stored (oldest deleted first which may be in less than 9 months). Restrictions apply.