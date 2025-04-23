With the recent passing of the Catholic Church’s 88-year-old leader, Pope Francis, the church will soon start the process of selecting his successor. This process is known as the Conclave, and it has sent interest in the movie of the same name, Conclave, soaring.

In fact, early numbers released by Variety show Conclave viewership soaring 283% since the late Pope Francis’ death on April 21st. If you’ve been holding out for the perfect moment to dive into the highly praised political thriller/drama Conclave, there is no better time than right now. The film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and others, offers an insider’s view into the secretive, centuries-old process of choosing a new pope.

So, how can you stream Conclave at home now before the 2025 papal election process begins? We have that information and more, including key information about the film itself and insights into what to expect from the actual Conclave procedures that are soon to take place.

Where to Stream ‘Conclave’ Movie for Free at Home

For those who have been looking across your countless streaming services for a free way to watch the film, you’re in luck as of April 22. After months of only being able to watch the film by renting or purchasing it digitally, Prime Video subscribers can now watch Conclave for free with their subscription.

That being said, there are plenty of other ways to see the Oscar-winning film if you don’t have a Prime Video subscription. Find those below:

Rent or Purchase ‘Conclave’ Through the Following Services:

What is the ‘Conclave’ Movie About?

While its plot may sound a bit routine, Conclave is anything but. The film, which is based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris, gives viewers fly-on-the-wall access to one of the most secret processes of all time — one that is typically full of political savvy, drama and suspense.

The fast paced, gripping story follows Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) who, as dean of cardinals, must congregate all the cardinals in the Vatican to select the new pope after the previous (fictional) pope dies suddenly of a heart attack.

From the very start of the film, it’s clear that personal interests are very much a part of Church politics. As the doors to the Sistine Chapel close and the ballot process begins, what unfolds is a high-stakes spiritual and political showdown between sharply divided factions — from extreme traditionalists to modern reformers. With each round of voting, tensions rise and hidden agendas surface, forcing Lawrence to navigate a minefield of secrets, rivalries and unexpected revelations.

Directed with elegant restraint and driven by a commanding performance from Fiennes, Conclave is a perfect example of intelligent entertainment — a taut, intriguing thriller set against one of the world’s most sacred and ancient events. And with the real-world news of a papal death, its themes of succession, faith and human fallibility feel more relevant now than ever.

How will the Real Conclave Happen?

With the recent passing of Pope Francis, known by many as “the People’s Pope,” many are wondering how the real papal conclave compares to the dramatic events portrayed in Conclave.

The actual process of selecting a new pope is steeped in centuries of tradition and, much like the film, unfolds behind closed doors within the Vatican. The College of Cardinals is expected to begin the conclave within 15 to 20 days of the pope’s death, with each cardinal traveling to Rome to participate.

The real-life papal election remains one of the most secretive processes in the modern world, so we shouldn’t expect to get much information during the process. In fact, cardinals are fully secluded from external contact during the conclave, and communication with the outside is limited to the iconic smoke signals—black for no decision, white for a successful election. Voting continues until one candidate receives a two-thirds majority and formally accepts the role of pope, often with the traditional declaration, Accepto.

