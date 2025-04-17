Your ‘Babygirl’ Watch Guide : How and Where to Stream

If you’re one of the many who have been waiting for the movie Babygirl to finally be streamable, get ready to celebrate! After a 121-day theatrical run and much critical acclaim, Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson will be available to stream on Max April 25.

Directed by Halina Reijn and produced by A24, this erotic thriller made waves at both the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals in 2024. In it, successful but unfulfilled CEO Romy Mathis (Kidman) embarks on a risky affair with her much younger intern Samuel (Dickinson). Samuel’s intense confidence allows Romy to relinquish control and explore submission for a change, but as the affair intensifies, will the risk be worth the reward?

Where can I stream ‘Babygirl’?

DIRECTV subscribers can watch Babygirl on Max (HBO) April 25.

What other movies have I seen these actors in?

Nicole Kidman is one of our time’s most established and celebrated film stars, with movie credits including The Stepford Wives, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge! and Practical Magic. Though Harris Dickinson is comparatively a newcomer, he’s a rapidly rising star and has been in some of this decade’s standout movies: The Iron Claw, Where the Crawdads Sing and Triangle of Sadness to name a few.

What films has Halina Reijn directed?

You may know Reijn from her other recent success, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies which starred Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott and Pete Davidson, and was released on Netflix in 2022. DIRECTV subscribers can access that and more on Netflix by connecting their Gemini device.

Who is in the cast of ‘Babygirl’?

Nicole Kidman – Romy

Harris Dickinson – Samuel

Antonio Banderas – Jacob

Sophie Wilde – Esme

Esther McGregor – Isabel

Vaughan Reilly – Nora

Victor Slezak – Mr. Missel

Leslie Silva – Hazel

