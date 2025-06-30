‘South Park’ Season 27: Release Date and What to Expect

Get ready for another wave of absurdity as South Park prepares to launch its 27th season! After nearly three decades of pushing boundaries and redefining animated comedy, Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back, ready to entertain fans with their unique blend of humor and chaos. Join Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as they navigate the wildly unpredictable environment of their small Colorado town, where bizarre is the norm.

South Park Season 27 is set to premiere on July 10 on Comedy Central, with episodes coming out weekly.

What Will South Park Season 27 Be About?

Though the specific plot details are under wraps, one thing is for sure: South Park will continue to deliver its signature satirical brilliance. Fans can look forward to the beloved mix of humor and sharp commentary on current events, politics and pop culture, all seen through the eyes of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny.

Excitingly, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have announced that the show will run through Season 30, ensuring that the uproarious fun and thought-provoking humor will keep rolling for years to come.

Check out the South Park Season 27 teaser below!

Iconic Catchphrases

With nearly 28 years of non-stop laughs, South Park has produced an impressive array of unforgettable episodes that are simply must-sees. Want to revisit the fan favorites? We’ve curated a list of what we consider to be the best South Park episodes—no easy feat, given the show’s extensive catalog.

Beyond its unforgettable episodes, South Park is renowned for its iconic catchphrases. The series is unmatched in delivering lines that are both hilariously awkward and keenly accurate. From Cartman’s infamous “Screw you guys, I’m going home” to Randy’s memorable “I thought this was America,” these quotes have etched themselves into pop culture, ensuring they live on in the hearts (and laughs) of fans everywhere.

Continue the Fun with South Park Movies

If you find yourself craving more than just the standard episodes, South Park’s movies might just be the perfect remedy.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone kicked things off in 1999 with South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, a full-length feature that combines outrageous musical numbers with an even bolder storyline. It’s the kind of movie that leaves you laughing and questioning everything at the same time.

Since then, the South Park team has enriched their catalog with an array of movies and special episodes, including gems like South Park: The End of Obesity and South Park: Not Suitable for Children. You can catch them all on DIRECTV, where the comedy never runs dry!

Whether you're a long-time fan or a brand-new viewer, new episodes will be airing on Comedy Central. Whether you prefer to watch live or binge later, prepare for a viewing experience that's as entertaining as it is effortless!