DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘Playdate’

This is Spotlight Feature, where we explore cinematic gems handpicked just for you. Each film is selected to deliver stories that resonate, entertain or keep you on the edge of your seat.

DIRECTV Spotlight Features are available to rent on Ch. 125, or find them in the Video Store on DIRECTV.

This month, we’re shining the spotlight on the action-comedy Playdate. It’s a genre-blending good time that you won’t want to miss!

What is ‘Playdate’ About?

Playdate is a fast-paced action comedy that turns a simple parenting moment into something wildly unexpected. The story follows Brian, a recently unemployed accountant adjusting to life as a stay-at-home dad while trying (sometimes awkwardly) to bond with his stepson. Hoping to help the kid make a friend, Brian arranges a casual playdate with another dad in the neighborhood, expecting an easy afternoon of snacks, small talk and playground chaos.

Instead, the day takes a sharp turn into something far more unpredictable. As Brian gets pulled into an increasingly bizarre adventure with the other dad, who clearly has a few secrets of his own, the film blends sharp buddy comedy with over-the-top action. Playdate delivers a playful mix of suburban dad humor and escalating mayhem, showing how the most ordinary plans can spiral into the most unforgettable days.

Rent ‘Playdate’ for only $3.99 on DIRECTV on Ch. 125 or in the Video Store.

‘Playdate’ Cast

Playdate pairs a strong comedic lead with a handful of key characters who help turn a simple afternoon into total chaos.

Kevin James as Brian Jennings – A recently unemployed forensic accountant trying to find his footing as a stay-at-home dad while building a better relationship with his stepson.

Alan Ritchson as Jeff Eamon – A confident and mysterious fellow dad whose secretive past pulls Brian into an unexpected adventure.

Benjamin Pajak as Lucas – Brian's thoughtful stepson who is simply hoping for a normal playdate and a new friend.

Banks Pierce as CJ – Jeff's surprisingly tough and stoic son who brings a very different energy to the playdate.

Watch ‘Playdate’ on DIRECTV

Get ready for equal parts laughs and thrills! Catch Playdate on DIRECTV. To watch via satellite tune in to Ch. 125, or navigate to the DIRECTV Video Store to stream.