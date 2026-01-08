Romance novels have been around for ages, but the genre has certainly seen a major resurgence in recent years as more and more people embrace stories that let them escape into love, lust and the like. Book-to-screen adaptations are nothing new either, but luckily for romance fans, the film and TV industry are latching on to the romance trend too, adapting beloved novels onto both and big and small screen.

Now, one of the genre’s biggest names is getting her moment in the spotlight. Emily Henry’s bestselling People We Meet on Vacation premieres Friday, January 9, and will be available to stream on Netflix from the comfort of your couch.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the novel or discovering the story for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters before pressing play.

What is ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ About?

Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation and its film adaptation follow Poppy Wright and Alex Nilsen, two people who meet in college and become fast friends. Despite being polar opposites in nearly every way, they click. After their first year, they form a tradition of going on a summer trip together, finding themselves to not just be best friends, but also good travel partners. For a decade, they travel, learn and experience new things together. But friends are all they are — or is it?

Main Cast & Characters of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’

Emily Bader as Poppy Wright

Image Source: Netflix

Known from: My Lady Jane (2024), Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)

Emily Bader plays Poppy Wright, a big city girl who grew up in small town Ohio, eager to get out and see the world. Outgoing, enthusiastic and more than just a little impulsive, she did just that by moving to the city and getting a job as a travel writer at R&R.

While her adventurous and free-spirited energy greatly contribute to her success as a writer and has given her the opportunity to travel around the world at the expense of her company, her insecurity about being “too much” still looms in the back of her mind. And where the story kicks off, that feeling has been more prevalent than usual, despite “having it all” on the surface.

There have been few people who truly make her feel okay about being exactly the person she is, her parents, her friend Rachel and, of course, Alex Nilsen, who she hasn’t spoken to in two years.

Tom Blyth as Alex Nilsen

Image Source: Netflix

Known from: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), Billy the Kid (2022-present)

Tom Blyth plays Alex Nilsen, a young man who grew up in small town Linfield, Ohio who is more than okay with staying put. Awkward, nervous and analytical, the death of Alex’s mother at age six led him to put up walls in hopes of not going through the pain of losing someone ever again, a defense mechanism that has followed him well into adulthood.

Underneath his meticulousness and anxiety is someone who desires to be seen and to be loved, but that doesn’t make it any easier to open himself up to someone. On vacation with Poppy, though, glimpses of his authentic self come through. Her carefree attitude and excitability slowly start to break down his walls, even if he is reluctant to admit it — or talk about his feelings at all.

Alex is currently in a relationship with Sarah and is planning to settle down into a predictable, quiet and most importantly, safe life with her.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Sarah

Known from: The White Lotus (2025), Cruel Intentions (2024)

Sarah is Alex’s girlfriend who shares his desire of staying in Linfield, Ohio and building a secure life together. Her sweet nature and calming presence are exactly what Alex thinks he needs in a partner, and the same goes for her.

Despite feeling secure in their relationship, Sarah does feel skeptical — and a bit suspicious — of Alex and Poppy’s long-term friendship. And can we really blame her?

Jameela Jamil as Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith

Known from: The Good Place (2016-2020), How to Build a Girl (2019), Marry Me (2022)

Jamella Jamil plays Swapna Bakshi-Highsmith in People We Meet on Vacation, Poppy’s boss at R&R. Swapna is a successful, stylish woman who acts as a mentor and advocate for Poppy, putting trust in her even when Poppy herself isn’t sure she should.

Lucien Laviscount as Trey

Known from: Emily in Paris (2021-Present)

Trey is played by Lucien Laviscount. After meeting at R&R, Trey and Poppy begin dating. He’s got a free spirit and plenty of wanderlust (his word, not ours), so while he may not be Poppy’s “one”, he is a fun companion to have around. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s extremely good looking.

Lukas Gage as Buck

Known from: Euphoria (2019), The White Lotus (2021), Companion (2025)

Buck is a fellow vacationer that Poppy and Alex meet on their first summer vacation together — which happened to be a camping trip. Once in the finance industry, Buck said goodbye to suits and a stable income and traded it in for psychedelic drugs and swimming naked Canadian wilderness. Clearly, he’s a carefree guy always down for an adventure. Is it a quarter life crisis? Maybe, but who are we to judge?

Alice Lee as Rachel

Known from: Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), The Union (2024)

Rachel is Poppy’s best friend in New York City. While we don’t know much about how her character will be portrayed in the film — other than that the pair soul-cycle together — in the book she is an influencer and artist. She tells hard truths, and even though Poppy doesn’t always want to list, she does take her friends’ advice to heart.

Secondary Cast & Characters in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’

Miles Heizer as David

Known from: Boots (2025), 13 Reasons Why (2017-2020), Love, Simon (2018)

Alex’s brother who is getting married in Barcelona.

Tommy Do as Nam

Known from: Overcompensating (2025)

David’s fiancé who he is getting married to in Barcelona.

Molly Shannon as Wanda

Known from: Superstar (1999), Saturday Night Live (1995-2001), The White Lotus (2021)

Poppy’s outgoing and energetic mother. She’s a clear reminder that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Alan Ruck as Jimmy

Known from: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Twister (1996), Speed (1994)

Poppy’s father who loves a good hug.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is playing Poppy in the People We Meet on Vacation movie? Poppy Wright is played by Emily Bader in the Netflix movie People We Meet on Vacation. Who is playing Alex Nilsen in the People We Meet on Vacation movie? Alex Nilsen is played by Tom Blyth in the Netflix movie People We Meet on Vacation. Was Emily Henry involved in the making of Netflix's People We Meet on Vacation? Yes, author Emily Henry was involved in the making of the Netflix adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation. She has also announced two more Netflix adaptations in the works, Funny Story and Happy Place.

