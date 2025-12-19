Fans have spent the last few years living vicariously through American expat Emily Cooper as she navigates Paris, one glamorous, chaotic and career-defining moment at a time. Now, as Emily in Paris Season 5 premieres on Thursday, December 18 on Netflix, viewers are eager to jump back in, especially considering “Emily in Paris” is about to become “Emily in Rome” as she jets across Europe to build up Agence Grateau’s new branch in Italy.

If you’re searching for who’s who in the Emily in Paris Season 5 cast, you’re in the right place. This comprehensive guide breaks down each major character, their connection to Emily and what to expect this season.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 Main Cast

Minor spoilers ahead for those not caught up!

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

There would be no Emily in Paris without our titular marketing guru, Emily Cooper. Born in Chicago, the now 29-year-old took a leap of faith five years ago when she moved to Paris for a once-in-a-lifetime role at the luxury marketing firm Savoir, which later evolved into Agence Grateau. Since her transatlantic move, Emily has stayed true to herself—optimistic, work-obsessed, comically impulsive—while slowly but surely growing up and learning from her missteps. Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s free from the fashion-forward blunders or European heartbreaks that fans have come to expect from her.

As Season 5 picks up, Emily is bringing her marketing expertise to Rome, juggling a glamorous, Italian cashmere heir of a new boyfriend, Marcello, and resurfacing feelings for an old flame—cough, Gabriel, cough. Her romantic confusion and high-stakes professional antics set the stage for another season of European charm and plenty of chaos.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

When the series began, Sylvie Grateau was Emily’s no-nonsense, tough-love boss who was quick to judge and even quicker to dismiss Emily’s upbeat, “American” way of thinking. Over time, though, Sylvie has come to recognize Emily’s creativity, social-media savvy and unconventional tactics as strengths rather than flaws. By Season 5, their dynamic has evolved dramatically: Sylvie now sees Emily not as an overeager underling but as a true partner at Agence Grateau—even if she still can’t resist the occasional eye roll.

In season 5, Sylvie is a key player in a number of storylines, from expanding her agency’s Rome branch to dealing with creative pressures and grasping ex-lovers, all while navigating a series of on-again, off-again romantic entanglements with Antoine and her husband Laurent. As if her romantic life weren’t chaotic enough, Sylvie’s world expands even more thanks to new high-society allies like Princess Jane and old friend Yvette, who usher her into increasingly elite, and often hilariously absurd, circles.

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Mindy Chen is Emily’s first friend in Paris and remains one of her fiercest supporters throughout it all. Originally from Shanghai, Mindy is the outspoken, charismatic heiress to her father’s zipper empire— although she has zero interest in becoming the next “Zipper Queen.” Instead, Mindy has always dreamed of being a performer. When Emily meets her in the park while working as a nanny and quietly rebuilding her life after a very public musical mishap on Chinese Popstar, her mix of humor, authenticity and effortless cool is impossible to miss.

With the encouragement of her new bestie, Mindy gradually steps back into the spotlight and embraces her passion for music with renewed confidence. Her bold style, amazing voice and stage presence make her a natural star, and she quickly becomes a beloved fixture in Paris’s nightlife scene. Unapologetically herself, Mindy is fashionable, fearless and blunt—never sugarcoating the advice she gives Emily, even when Emily might prefer it.

Her love life can be just as complicated as Emily’s, but no matter who she dates, Mindy refuses to change her personality or abandon her dreams for anyone.

In Season 5, Mindy continues chasing her musical ambitions while navigating new romantic twists, old sparks and the pressures of performing on ever-bigger stages. Through it all, she remains Emily’s grounding force, even in Rome!

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Gabriel is Emily’s downstairs neighbor who is just as interesting and talented as he is handsome — and there is no denying that, no matter how much Emily may wish she could. Originally from Nice, he comes from a world of luxury and success, with his father a famous French footballer and his mother a world-renowned singer and actor. Grabriel may not have followed in their footsteps, but he has done quite well for himself, becoming the head chef at Chez Lavaux.

Gabriel is quite charming, although tends to be conflict-avoidant, which causes trouble for him. He is a caring father of a child he coparents with Camille, but from the start he has been Emily’s will0they-won’t-they.

And at the end of season 4, he finally realizes he does want to be with her, just as she leaves the city with Marcello to head to Rome. Expect this to come to a head in season 5, where we will see if he truly is too late, or if their flame will endure.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Alfie, a charming, cheeky British banker, met Emily in French class, where they quickly fell into a relationship. Although their relationship didn’t go the distance, Alfie becomes an integral part of Emily’s friend group and continues his friendship with her, with his honesty and down-to-earth personality keeping her grounded.

Behind his dry humor and cynicism is a man with a broken heart, explaining his skepticism towards typical Parisian romance tropes. On the career-front, though, Alfie is thriving and is now the CFO at Maison Lavaux, a key client for Emily. This position not only keeps him connected to Emily’s world but also integrates him into luxurious world the show takes place in. In Season 5, Alfie will attempt to maneuver through the mix of friendship, unresolved feelings and fresh romances — all the while safeguarding his heart in a city determined to break it.

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Trendy and theatrical are just two of the many words to describe Julien, one of Emily’s coworkers at Agence Grateau. His wit and comedic timing come out most when alongside Luc, another coworker, and together their sarcasm and blase nature are much needed moments of levity in the Paris office. His clever commentary and keen eye for trends make him one of the show’s most entertaining scene-stealers.

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Luc, the quirky one at the office, is eccentric, endearing and all together a joy to have around the office. Full of niche fun facts and strange anecdotes, Luc was also one of the people who first believed in Emily when she came to Paris. A great friend, Luc is loyal and patient as he helps Emily through the complicated dynamics of French etiquette and the city’s quirks.

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Marcello is the casual and carefree heir to an Italian cashmere empire — and his captivating nature pulled Emily in immediately after they met in Megève. His glamorous lifestyle seems picture perfect, but time will tell if their relationship can move past the honeymoon phase into something real, or if his flirtatiousness and Emily’s past bring it to a halt.

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Léon

Nicolas de Léon is the polished heir to luxury powerhouse JVMA, and a familiar face from Mindy’s elite Swiss boarding school days. Enigmatically charming yet reserved, Nicolas lives in the public eye thanks to his powerful family name. His relationship with Mindy gives him an escape from the high-class pressure, though his traditional upbringing often clashes with her creative, free-spirited personality.

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Antoine Lambert, the suave owner of Maison Lavaux, is one of Emily’s most influential clients—and now Alfie’s boss. Known for blurring the lines between business and pleasure, Antoine and Sylvie have a long-term affair while also working together to craft bold marketing campaigns. With his lavish lifestyle and oozing charisma, Antoine is a complex figure in both Emily and Sylvie’s personal and professional lives.

Arnaud Binard as Laurent G.

Laurent G., Sylvie’s cool and composed husband, splits his time between Paris and Saint-Tropez, bringing a laid-back vibe to her otherwise fiery love life. As the owner of a chic beach club, he embraces a more relaxed rhythm than Sylvie’s high-energy Parisian world. Despite their unconventional marriage, Laurent serves as a grounding force in her life and adds emotional depth to Sylvie’s Season 5 journey.

Thalia Besson as Geneviève

Geneviève is Laurent’s daughter from New York who comes to Paris eager to befriend Emily and even more eager to get to know Gabriel. Polished and ready to take the city by storm, she adds a fresh spark to the ensemble, complicating an already tangled web of relationships.

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane (NEW for season 5)

Princess Jane, an eccentric royal and social media influencer, draws Sylvie and the agency into her picture-perfect world as they start their expansion into Rome.

Bryan Greenberg as Jake (NEW for season 5)

Jack is an American living in Paris who crosses paths with Emily. While we don’t know where things will go, having someone with a familiar perspective of the world may be a sigh of relief for Emily.

Michèle Laroque as Yvette (NEW for season 5)

Yvette is a longtime friend of Sylvie’s and is expected to bring a fresh dose of high-class energy and wit to the main cast.

Frequently Asked Questions What new characters will be in Emily in Paris season 5? The new faces you can expect in season 5 of Emily in Paris include Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette. Is Camille coming back for season 5 of Emily in Paris? Actress Camille Razat will not be returning for the new season of Emily in Paris. Where is the new season of Emily in Paris? Season 5 of Emily in Paris will mostly take place in Italy.

