Paramount+ With SHOWTIME® FREE PREVIEW

Explore the joys of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on us during Free Preview Weekend from February 16-19. From brand new shows to award winning films, you can get a taste of it all.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

Starting on February 16, you can get hooked on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME with the return of the hit series, Halo, award winning films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale and classic favorites like The Wolf on Wall Street and Titanic. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Tune in February 16 through February 19 to find your next favorite series, enjoy a movie night and so much more.

HOW TO WATCH

DIRECTV

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, including TMC and FLIX.

Channels: 545-556

DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East, 6 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 545-552

U-VERSE

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, TMC and FLIX, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 852-866 | 1852-1866 HD

TMC: 882-885 | 1882-1885*

FLIX: 890*

HIGHLIGHTS

Season 2, episode 1 airs on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Season 2, episode 2 airs on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Season 2, episode 3 airs on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

Season 4, episode 1 airs on Feb. 19 at 9 p.m.

Season 1, episode 6 airs on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m.

Airs on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m.

Season 2, episode 6 airs on Feb. 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Airs on Feb. 16 at 5:45 p.m.

Even More Great Things to Watch

February 16

Past Lives (Oscar Nominee this year) – 9 p.m.

Shooter – 10:45 p.m.

February 17

World War Z – 6:05 p.m.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (New Movie Premiere) – 8 p.m.

Everything Everywhere All At Once – 10 p.m.

February 18

The Woman in the Wall, season 1, episode 5 – 9 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street – 10 p.m.

