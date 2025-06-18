The countdown is on for the 38th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, set to make a slimy splash on Saturday, June 21. Broadcasting live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2 and CMT. This year’s ceremony promises to uphold Nickelodeon’s cherished summer tradition of celebrating the favorite stars in family entertainment, with a hefty dose of slime, of course!

About the 2025 Nickelodeon ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’

At the center of the show is Grammy Award–winning and multiplatinum superstar Tyla, making her debut as host. The star-studded nomination list boasts big names with Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar each securing four nods. Following closely behind are Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll, each with three nominations. The nominees span across television, film, music, sports, podcasts, gaming and other kid-centric categories (35 in total). Expect musical and dance performances, celebrity appearances, skateboarding stunts and 5,000 gallons of slime!

‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ Voting

Voting for the Kids’ Choice Awards is a fun and easy way to get in on the action. Fans can cast their votes online at KidsChoiceAwards.com. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite athlete, actor or singer, every vote counts, and you can vote more than once! So go ahead and spam that vote button to help decide who takes home an orange blimp this year.

Voting Categories

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Ayla & The Mirrors

Bunk’d

The Really Loud House

The Thundermans: Undercover

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place )

) Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan )

) Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan )

) Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d )

) Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover )

) Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk’d)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan )

) Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place )

) Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover )

) Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk’d )

) Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover )

) Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk’d)

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Abbott Elementary

Cobra Kai

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

XO, Kitty

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa’s House )

) David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing )

) George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez )

) Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew )

) Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing )

) Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty )

) Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary )

) Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing )

) Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai )

) Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy’s Place )

) Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE CARTOON

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

A Minecraft Movie

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Captain America: Brave New World

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Paddington in Peru

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

THUNDERBOLTS*

Wicked

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley, Red One )

) Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State )

) Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One )

) Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie )

) Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie )

) Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked )

) Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked )

) Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie )

) Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice )

) Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State )

) Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Despicable Me 4

Dog Man

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Plankton: The Movie

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 )

) Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One )

) Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2 )

) Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 )

) Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4 )

) Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2 )

) Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2 )

) Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4 )

) Lupita Nyong’o (Roz, The Wild Robot )

) Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2 )

) Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie )

) Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World )

) Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked )

) Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 )

) Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice )

) Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked )

) Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World )

) Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie )

) Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS* )

) Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie )

) Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie )

) Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red )

) Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Selena Gomez

SZA

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

Drake

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

blink-182

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

TWICE

FAVORITE SONG

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Cry For Me” – The Weeknd

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” – Taylor Swift

“squabble up” – Kendrick Lamar

“Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Call Me When You Break Up” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)

“Show Me Love” – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla

“Slow Motion” – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers

FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Doechii

GloRilla

JENNIE

LISA

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

d4vd

Djo

Leon Thomas

Myles Smith

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ALBUM

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

– Jelly Roll F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

– Post Malone GNX – Kendrick Lamar

– Kendrick Lamar Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

– The Weeknd I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

– Selena Gomez, benny blanco Mayhem – Lady Gaga

– Lady Gaga Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Wicked: The Soundtrack

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

Asia: Stray Kids

Australia: The Kid LAROI

Europe: David Guetta

Latin America: Shakira

North America: Bruno Mars

UK: Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

“Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” – Dwayne Johnson ( Moana 2 )

) “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) ( Wicked )

) “Higher Love” – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) ( Smurfs )

) “I Always Wanted A Brother” – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. ( Mufasa: The Lion King )

) “I Feel Alive” – Jack Black ( A Minecraft Movie )

) “Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris ( The Wild Robot )

) “Popular” – Ariana Grande ( Wicked )

) “Run It” – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

“Diet Pepsi” – Addison Rae

“Messy” – Lola Young

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“Sports car” – Tate McRae

“That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Jordan Chiles

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Adam Rose

Dhar Mann

Keith Lee

Mark Rober

MrBeast

SeanDoesMagic

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Brooke Monk

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Lexi Rivera

Salish Matter

Sofie Dossi

FAVORITE GAMER

Aphmau

IBella

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Pokimane

Unspeakable

FAN FAVORITE KIDS CREATOR

A for Adley

Danny Go!

Kids Diana Show

Ms. Rachel

Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World

Toys and Colors

FAVORITE PODCAST

American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

LOL Podcast

New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce

Super Great Kids’ Stories

The Nikki & Brie Show

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Madden NFL 25

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Anticipated Star Sightings at the 2025 ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’

Several celebrities are slated to appear at the awards this year. Already confirmed are KATSEYE, Alex Warren, Auli’i Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk and Victoria Monét (with more to come). Jack Black will also be present to receive the King of Comedy Award for his iconic contributions to comedy and entertainment; he’s only the second person to ever be honored in this category, with Adam Sandler as the first to take home the blimp in 2023.

A Follow-up to the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ 2024 Fun

The Kids’ Choice Awards has a long legacy of unforgettable moments, and 2025 is poised to build on that tradition. In 2024, Reneé Rapp took home the award (and got slimed in the process) for Favorite Breakout Artist, and has seen a meteoric rise since. Kelly Rowland presented the Legend Award to her friend, sports superstar Serena Williams in a touching moment between slimes. Check out the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards recap here:

Where To Watch the 2025 ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’

As anticipation builds, fans are gearing up for 2025’s grand slimefest and a fresh crop of categories, including debut awards for Favorite Podcast and Favorite Kids’ Creator. With Tyla at the blimp helm, a diverse lineup of talent and fan-favorite voting power driving the show, this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards promise a prime-time bash, and it’s all available through DIRECTV!

