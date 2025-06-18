The countdown is on for the 38th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, set to make a slimy splash on Saturday, June 21. Broadcasting live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2 and CMT. This year’s ceremony promises to uphold Nickelodeon’s cherished summer tradition of celebrating the favorite stars in family entertainment, with a hefty dose of slime, of course!
About the 2025 Nickelodeon ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’
At the center of the show is Grammy Award–winning and multiplatinum superstar Tyla, making her debut as host. The star-studded nomination list boasts big names with Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar each securing four nods. Following closely behind are Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll, each with three nominations. The nominees span across television, film, music, sports, podcasts, gaming and other kid-centric categories (35 in total). Expect musical and dance performances, celebrity appearances, skateboarding stunts and 5,000 gallons of slime!
‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ Voting
Voting for the Kids’ Choice Awards is a fun and easy way to get in on the action. Fans can cast their votes online at KidsChoiceAwards.com. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite athlete, actor or singer, every vote counts, and you can vote more than once! So go ahead and spam that vote button to help decide who takes home an orange blimp this year.
Voting Categories
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
- Ayla & The Mirrors
- Bunk’d
- The Really Loud House
- The Thundermans: Undercover
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
- Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk’d)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk’d)
- Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
- Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk’d)
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
- Abbott Elementary
- Cobra Kai
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- XO, Kitty
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa’s House)
- David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)
- Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
- Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)
- Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
- Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy’s Place)
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW
- American Idol
- American Ninja Warrior
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Got Talent
- MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
FAVORITE CARTOON
- Dragon Ball DAIMA
- Monster High
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
- A Minecraft Movie
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Captain America: Brave New World
- Descendants: The Rise of Red
- Paddington in Peru
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- THUNDERBOLTS*
- Wicked
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley, Red One)
- Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)
- Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)
- Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
- Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)
- Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
- Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)
- Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
- Despicable Me 4
- Dog Man
- Inside Out 2
- Moana 2
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Plankton: The Movie
- The Wild Robot
- Transformers One
FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
- Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)
- Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)
- Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)
FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE
- Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)
- Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
- Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Roz, The Wild Robot)
- Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
- Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)
- Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
- Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)
- Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)
- Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER
- Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)
- Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
- Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)
- Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
- Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Selena Gomez
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
FAVORITE SONG
- “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
- “Cry For Me” – The Weeknd
- “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” – Taylor Swift
- “squabble up” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Wildflower” – Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
- “APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- “Call Me When You Break Up” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams
- “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
- “luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- “Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)
- “Show Me Love” – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla
- “Slow Motion” – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers
FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
- Addison Rae
- Chappell Roan
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- JENNIE
- LISA
- ROSÉ
- Sabrina Carpenter
FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- d4vd
- Djo
- Leon Thomas
- Myles Smith
- Shaboozey
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ALBUM
- Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- GNX – Kendrick Lamar
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
- I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
- Mayhem – Lady Gaga
- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Wicked: The Soundtrack
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
- Africa: Tyla
- Asia: Stray Kids
- Australia: The Kid LAROI
- Europe: David Guetta
- Latin America: Shakira
- North America: Bruno Mars
- UK: Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE
- “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
- “Higher Love” – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)
- “I Always Wanted A Brother” – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- “I Feel Alive” – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)
- “Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- “Popular” – Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- “Run It” – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
- “Apple” – Charli xcx
- “Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
- “Diet Pepsi” – Addison Rae
- “Messy” – Lola Young
- “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
- “Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
- “Sports car” – Tate McRae
- “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
- Alex Morgan
- Angel Reese
- Caitlin Clark
- Coco Gauff
- Jordan Chiles
- Naomi Osaka
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- Jalen Hurts
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shohei Ohtani
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
- Adam Rose
- Dhar Mann
- Keith Lee
- Mark Rober
- MrBeast
- SeanDoesMagic
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
- Brooke Monk
- Charli D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Lexi Rivera
- Salish Matter
- Sofie Dossi
FAVORITE GAMER
- Aphmau
- IBella
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Unspeakable
FAN FAVORITE KIDS CREATOR
- A for Adley
- Danny Go!
- Kids Diana Show
- Ms. Rachel
- Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World
- Toys and Colors
FAVORITE PODCAST
- American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Avatar: Braving the Elements
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- LOL Podcast
- New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
- Super Great Kids’ Stories
- The Nikki & Brie Show
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
- Fortnite
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- Madden NFL 25
- Minecraft
- Roblox
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Anticipated Star Sightings at the 2025 ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’
Several celebrities are slated to appear at the awards this year. Already confirmed are KATSEYE, Alex Warren, Auli’i Cravalho, Benny Blanco, Ice Spice, Jack Griffo, Jacob Rodriguez, Katelyn West, Kel Mitchell, Kira Kosarin, Maia Kealoha, Renee Montgomery, SeanDoesMagic, Samantha Lorraine, Tony Hawk and Victoria Monét (with more to come). Jack Black will also be present to receive the King of Comedy Award for his iconic contributions to comedy and entertainment; he’s only the second person to ever be honored in this category, with Adam Sandler as the first to take home the blimp in 2023.
A Follow-up to the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ 2024 Fun
The Kids’ Choice Awards has a long legacy of unforgettable moments, and 2025 is poised to build on that tradition. In 2024, Reneé Rapp took home the award (and got slimed in the process) for Favorite Breakout Artist, and has seen a meteoric rise since. Kelly Rowland presented the Legend Award to her friend, sports superstar Serena Williams in a touching moment between slimes. Check out the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards recap here:
Where To Watch the 2025 ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’
As anticipation builds, fans are gearing up for 2025’s grand slimefest and a fresh crop of categories, including debut awards for Favorite Podcast and Favorite Kids’ Creator. With Tyla at the blimp helm, a diverse lineup of talent and fan-favorite voting power driving the show, this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards promise a prime-time bash, and it’s all available through DIRECTV!
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I watch the Kids' Choice Awards on DIRECTV?
You can watch all the fun on Nickelodeon channel 299.
Which DIRECTV plan has Nickelodeon?
All DIRECTV Signature TV plans have Nickelodeon.
