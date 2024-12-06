After winning the first-ever PWHL Walter Cup Championship last season, the Minnesota Frost is back on the ice, looking to once again put a deep freeze on their competition’s playoff hopes.

Check out this article to find out how you can watch PWHL Minnesota Frost games live from home, so you can keep up with the most exciting new league in professional sports.

Minnesota Frost Quick Facts Founding Season: 2023

Coach: Ken Klee

Captain: Kendall Coyne Schofield

Home Arena: Xcel Energy Center

2023 Finish: Won the PWHL Championship

How to Watch Minnesota Frost Games Live

At this point, there are a few ways for fans to watch the Minnesota Frost play live:

FanDuel YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *

*Not to be confused with YouTube TV

Unlike the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens, the Minnesota Frost have yet to announce a regional broadcast partner. The team’s home opener was available to watch live on the local Fox affiliate channel, but there is no indication that it will continue throughout the season.

Stay tuned for more information!

Minnesota Frost TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Minnesota Frost 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.

Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue Where to Watch (US) Sun, Dec 1 6 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center TBD, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Dec 7 2 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Thu, Dec 19 8:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Dec 22 12 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Dec 28 2 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Thu, Jan 4 2 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Jan 12 TBD Minnesota Montréal TBD TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Jan 15 7 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Wed, Jan 17 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Jan 21 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Jan 28 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Feb 11 7 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Feb 13 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sun, Feb 18 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Mar 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Thu, Mar 7 TBD Minnesota Ottawa TBD TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Mar 9 1 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Mon, Mar 11 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Mar 16 TBD New York Minnesota TBD MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Mar 26 8 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Sat, Mar 30 1 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, Apr 26 TBD Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Tue, Apr 30 TBD Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube Fri, May 3 TBD Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube

Frequently Asked Questions When was the Minnesota Frost founded? 2023, although the PWHL did not announce the team's name or branding until 2024. How can I watch PWHL Minnesota Frost Games on TV? The Frost are the only PWHL team that have not announced a national broadcasting partnership for the 2024-25 season. Until one is announced, fans can watch Minnesota Frost games on the FanDuel App or the live stream on PWHL's YouTube channel. How did the Minnesota Frost do in the PWHL inaugural season? The Minnesota Frost were the first ever winners of the PWHL Walter Cup Championship.

