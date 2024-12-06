After winning the first-ever PWHL Walter Cup Championship last season, the Minnesota Frost is back on the ice, looking to once again put a deep freeze on their competition’s playoff hopes.
Check out this article to find out how you can watch PWHL Minnesota Frost games live from home, so you can keep up with the most exciting new league in professional sports.
Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV
Minnesota Frost Quick Facts
Founding Season: 2023
Coach: Ken Klee
Captain: Kendall Coyne Schofield
Home Arena: Xcel Energy Center
2023 Finish: Won the PWHL Championship
How to Watch Minnesota Frost Games Live
At this point, there are a few ways for fans to watch the Minnesota Frost play live:
- FanDuel: FanDuel is the Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner for PWHL in the United States. That means anyone with the FanDuel app can stream games live.
- YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *
*Not to be confused with YouTube TV
Unlike the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens, the Minnesota Frost have yet to announce a regional broadcast partner. The team’s home opener was available to watch live on the local Fox affiliate channel, but there is no indication that it will continue throughout the season.
Stay tuned for more information!
Minnesota Frost TV Schedule
Don’t miss one second of the Minnesota Frost 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.
And, if you have DIRECTV Sports Pack with the CHOICE™ Package or above, you can access even more Minnesota games by tuning into MSG Network and NESN, two of the 30+ RSNs included in Sports Pack. Get started with Sports Pack today.
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|Where to Watch (US)
|Sun, Dec 1
|6 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
|Wed, Dec 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Dec 7
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Thu, Dec 19
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Dec 22
|12 p.m. ET
|New York
|Minnesota
|Prudential Center
|MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Dec 28
|2 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Jan 2
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Thu, Jan 4
|2 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Jan 8
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Jan 12
|TBD
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|TBD
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Jan 15
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Minnesota
|Prudential Center
|MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Wed, Jan 17
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Jan 21
|7 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|Xcel Energy Center
|FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Jan 26
|3 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Jan 28
|7 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Feb 11
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Feb 13
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Feb 16
|1 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sun, Feb 18
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Feb 23
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Mar 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Thu, Mar 7
|TBD
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|TBD
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Mar 9
|1 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Mon, Mar 11
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Mar 16
|TBD
|New York
|Minnesota
|TBD
|MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Mar 26
|8 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Sat, Mar 30
|1 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, Apr 26
|TBD
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Tue, Apr 30
|TBD
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
|Fri, May 3
|TBD
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV
Now that you’re ready for the upcoming PWHL season, the last thing you need to do is make sure you’re able to tune in to watch live! With DIRECTV, you can watch PWHL games, plus other women’s professional and college sports, like the WNBA and college basketball.
Get started today!
Frequently Asked Questions
When was the Minnesota Frost founded?
2023, although the PWHL did not announce the team's name or branding until 2024.
How can I watch PWHL Minnesota Frost Games on TV?
The Frost are the only PWHL team that have not announced a national broadcasting partnership for the 2024-25 season. Until one is announced, fans can watch Minnesota Frost games on the FanDuel App or the live stream on PWHL's YouTube channel.
How did the Minnesota Frost do in the PWHL inaugural season?
The Minnesota Frost were the first ever winners of the PWHL Walter Cup Championship.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.