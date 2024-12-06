DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

How to Watch Minnesota Frost 2024-25 PWHL Schedule

After winning the first-ever PWHL Walter Cup Championship last season, the Minnesota Frost is back on the ice, looking to once again put a deep freeze on their competition’s playoff hopes.

Check out this article to find out how you can watch PWHL Minnesota Frost games live from home, so you can keep up with the most exciting new league in professional sports.

Minnesota Frost PWHL Logo

Minnesota Frost Quick Facts

Founding Season: 2023
Coach: Ken Klee
Captain: Kendall Coyne Schofield
Home Arena: Xcel Energy Center
2023 Finish: Won the PWHL Championship

How to Watch Minnesota Frost Games Live

At this point, there are a few ways for fans to watch the Minnesota Frost play live:

  1. FanDuel: FanDuel is the Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner for PWHL in the United States. That means anyone with the FanDuel app can stream games live.
  2. YouTube: The PWHL YouTube channel broadcasts all games live (available to US and international fans) *

*Not to be confused with YouTube TV

Unlike the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens, the Minnesota Frost have yet to announce a regional broadcast partner. The team’s home opener was available to watch live on the local Fox affiliate channel, but there is no indication that it will continue throughout the season.

Stay tuned for more information!

Minnesota Frost TV Schedule

Don’t miss one second of the Minnesota Frost 2024-25 PWHL season. Explore the team schedule below, including information on where to watch on TV and more.

And, if you have DIRECTV Sports Pack with the CHOICE™ Package or above, you can access even more Minnesota games by tuning into MSG Network and NESN, two of the 30+ RSNs included in Sports Pack. Get started with Sports Pack today.

Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue Where to Watch (US)
Sun, Dec 1 6 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center TBD, MSG Network, FanDuel, YouTube
Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Dec 7 2 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Thu, Dec 19 8:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Dec 22 12 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Dec 28 2 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Thu, Jan 4 2 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Jan 12 TBD Minnesota Montréal TBD TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Jan 15 7 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Wed, Jan 17 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Jan 21 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center NESN, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Jan 28 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Feb 11 7 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Feb 13 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sun, Feb 18 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Mar 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Thu, Mar 7 TBD Minnesota Ottawa TBD TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Mar 9 1 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Mon, Mar 11 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Mar 16 TBD New York Minnesota TBD MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Mar 26 8 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Sat, Mar 30 1 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, Apr 26 TBD Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center MSG Network, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Tue, Apr 30 TBD Ottawa Minnesota TD Place TBD, FanDuel, YouTube
Fri, May 3 TBD Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center NESN, TBD, FanDuel, YouTube

Now that you’re ready for the upcoming PWHL season, the last thing you need to do is make sure you’re able to tune in to watch live! With DIRECTV, you can watch PWHL games, plus other women’s professional and college sports, like the WNBA and college basketball.

Get started today!

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Minnesota Frost founded?

2023, although the PWHL did not announce the team's name or branding until 2024.

How can I watch PWHL Minnesota Frost Games on TV?

The Frost are the only PWHL team that have not announced a national broadcasting partnership for the 2024-25 season. Until one is announced, fans can watch Minnesota Frost games on the FanDuel App or the live stream on PWHL's YouTube channel.

How did the Minnesota Frost do in the PWHL inaugural season?

The Minnesota Frost were the first ever winners of the PWHL Walter Cup Championship.

