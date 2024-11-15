In 2024, women’s sports haven’t just gained popularity, they’ve made waves on a national scale, capturing hearts and headlines like never before. This, of course, didn’t happen overnight: It’s the result of decades of dedication by athletes, organizations and fans who have tirelessly championed the talent and excitement women’s sports bring to the table.
The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a prime example of this progress. The 2023-2024 inaugural season wasn’t just an achievement—it was a groundbreaking moment for hockey, offering a glimpse of what’s possible when talent, grit and professionalism are given a platform built for growth.
Building off of the successful launch, fans expect the 2024-25 PWHL season to be even more exciting than the inaugural season – and more accessible to watch live from home.
This post will dive into all the information you need to become one of the tens of thousands of new women’s hockey fans, from league information to how to watch PWHL games live, and more.
Contents:
- What is the PWHL?
- How to Watch PWHL Games in the US & Canada
- PWHL 2024-2025 Game Schedule
- Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV
What is the PWHL?
The Professional Women’s Hockey League is a pro ice hockey league owned and operated by the Mark Walter Group. At this point, the league has six team, three in the US and three in Canada.
When was the PWHL founded?
The PWHL was founded in 2023, with the inaugural draft taking place in September of that year. The first official league game took place in January 2024.
Who started the PWHL?
This founding was made possible by a few key people and organizations. Namely, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) worked alongside the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises to build a collective bargaining agreement for a new, unified league between the US and Canada, eventually creating the PWHL.
And we sure are thankful they did!
Who are the PWHL “Original Six”?
Taking inspiration from the NHL, the inaugural six PWHL teams are referred to as the Original Six. And those teams are listed below:
- Boston Fleet
- Minnesota Frost
- Montreal Victoire
- New York Sirens
- Ottawa Charge
- Toronto Scepters
How to Watch PWHL Games in the US
The official broadcast schedule for watching PWHL games on TV in the US has yet to be released but will likely be coming in the next few days, as the league’s preseason begins on November 20, 2024.
More information will be shared as information is released, so stay tuned!
How to Watch PWHL Games in Canada
The PWHL announced their 2024-25 Canadian broadcast partners on November 14, 2024. All 90 PWHL games, plus the PWHL Playoffs, will be available to stream live on the following Canadian channels, starting with opening day matchups on November 30th:
- The Sports Network (TSN)
- RDS (French language sports channel)
- CBC
- Prime Video
PWHL 2024-2025 Game Schedule
And now, a look at the full 2024-2025 PWHL schedule so you’re ready to watch your new favorite team hit the ice live.
|Date
|Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|Where to Watch
|Sat, Nov 30
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Boston
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Sat, Nov 30
|5 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Ottawa
|Place Bell
|–
|Sun, Dec 1
|6 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Tue, Dec 3
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|TD Place
|–
|Wed, Dec 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Wed, Dec 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|New York
|Place Bell
|–
|Fri, Dec 6
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Montréal
|Canadian Tire Centre
|–
|Sat, Dec 7
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Sun, Dec 8
|4 p.m. ET
|Boston
|New York
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Tue, Dec 17
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Ottawa
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Wed, Dec 18
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Toronto
|Prudential Center
|–
|Thu, Dec 19
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Sat, Dec 21
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Montréal
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Sun, Dec 22
|12 p.m. ET
|New York
|Minnesota
|Prudential Center
|–
|Fri, Dec 27
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Boston
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Sat, Dec 28
|2 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Sun, Dec 29
|1 p.m. ET
|New York
|Ottawa
|Prudential Center
|–
|Mon, Dec 30
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Boston
|Place Bell
|–
|Tue, Dec 31
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Ottawa
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Tue, Jan 2
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Thu, Jan 4
|2 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Fri, Jan 5
|TBD
|Boston
|Montréal
|TBD
|–
|Sun, Jan 7
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Ottawa
|Prudential Center
|–
|Mon, Jan 8
|TBD
|Toronto
|Montréal
|TBD
|–
|Mon, Jan 8
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Thu, Jan 11
|2 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Boston
|TD Place
|–
|Fri, Jan 12
|TBD
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|TBD
|–
|Fri, Jan 12
|12 p.m. ET
|New York
|Toronto
|Prudential Center
|–
|Sun, Jan 14
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|TD Place
|–
|Mon, Jan 15
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Minnesota
|Prudential Center
|–
|Wed, Jan 17
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|–
|Fri, Jan 19
|1 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Ottawa
|Videotron Centre
|–
|Sun, Jan 21
|7 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Mon, Jan 22
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Toronto
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Thu, Jan 25
|TBD
|Toronto
|New York
|TBD
|–
|Fri, Jan 26
|3 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Boston
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Sat, Jan 27
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|New York
|TD Place
|–
|Sun, Jan 28
|7 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Mon, Jan 29
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Ottawa
|Place Bell
|–
|Tue, Jan 30
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Toronto
|Place Bell
|–
|Wed, Jan 31
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|New York
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Thu, Feb 1
|2 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Ottawa
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Fri, Feb 2
|1 p.m. ET
|New York
|Montréal
|Prudential Center
|–
|Sun, Feb 11
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Mon, Feb 12
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Boston
|Prudential Center
|–
|Tue, Feb 13
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|–
|Wed, Feb 14
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Boston
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Thu, Feb 15
|2 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|New York
|Place Bell
|–
|Fri, Feb 16
|TBD
|Ottawa
|Toronto
|TBD
|–
|Fri, Feb 16
|1 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Sat, Feb 17
|4 p.m. ET
|New York
|Boston
|Prudential Center
|–
|Sun, Feb 18
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|–
|Mon, Feb 19
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Toronto
|Prudential Center
|–
|Tue, Feb 20
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Boston
|TD Place
|–
|Thu, Feb 22
|2 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Montréal
|TD Place
|–
|Fri, Feb 23
|TBD
|New York
|Boston
|TBD
|–
|Fri, Feb 23
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Sun, Feb 25
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Toronto
|Place Bell
|–
|Mon, Feb 26
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|New York
|TD Place
|–
|Fri, Mar 1
|TBD
|Montréal
|Boston
|TBD
|–
|Mon, Mar 4
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Minnesota
|Place Bell
|–
|Tue, Mar 5
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|New York
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Wed, Mar 6
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Montréal
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Thu, Mar 7
|TBD
|Minnesota
|Ottawa
|TBD
|–
|Fri, Mar 8
|TBD
|Boston
|Montréal
|TBD
|–
|Sat, Mar 9
|1 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|Minnesota
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Mon, Mar 11
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|–
|Tue, Mar 12
|7 p.m. ET
|New York
|Montréal
|Prudential Center
|–
|Fri, Mar 15
|2 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|Boston
|TD Place
|–
|Sat, Mar 16
|TBD
|New York
|Minnesota
|TBD
|–
|Mon, Mar 18
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Montréal
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Tue, Mar 19
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|New York
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Fri, Mar 22
|12 p.m. ET
|New York
|Ottawa
|Prudential Center
|–
|Sat, Mar 23
|12 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|Toronto
|Place Bell
|–
|Mon, Mar 25
|7 p.m. ET
|Ottawa
|New York
|TD Place
|–
|Tue, Mar 26
|TBD
|Boston
|Toronto
|TBD
|–
|Tue, Mar 26
|8 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Montréal
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Fri, Mar 29
|TBD
|Boston
|Ottawa
|TBD
|–
|Sat, Mar 30
|1 p.m. ET
|Minnesota
|Toronto
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Mon, Apr 1
|7 p.m. ET
|Montréal
|New York
|Place Bell
|–
|Tue, Apr 2
|7 p.m. ET
|Boston
|Ottawa
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Fri, Apr 26
|TBD
|Boston
|Toronto
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Fri, Apr 26
|TBD
|Ottawa
|Montréal
|TD Place
|–
|Fri, Apr 26
|TBD
|Minnesota
|New York
|Xcel Energy Center
|–
|Sun, Apr 28
|TBD
|Montréal
|Boston
|Place Bell
|–
|Mon, Apr 29
|7 p.m. ET
|Toronto
|New York
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
|Tue, Apr 30
|TBD
|Ottawa
|Minnesota
|TD Place
|–
|Thu, May 2
|TBD
|New York
|Montréal
|Prudential Center
|–
|Fri, May 3
|TBD
|Boston
|Minnesota
|Tsongas Center
|–
|Fri, May 3
|TBD
|Toronto
|Ottawa
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|–
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the PWHL?
The PWHL, or Professional Women's Hockey League, is the North American women's professional ice hockey league that is comprised of six teams, three in Canada and three in the US.
What teams are part of the PWHL Original Six?
The Original Six PWHL teams are the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.
