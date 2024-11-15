In 2024, women’s sports haven’t just gained popularity, they’ve made waves on a national scale, capturing hearts and headlines like never before. This, of course, didn’t happen overnight: It’s the result of decades of dedication by athletes, organizations and fans who have tirelessly championed the talent and excitement women’s sports bring to the table.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a prime example of this progress. The 2023-2024 inaugural season wasn’t just an achievement—it was a groundbreaking moment for hockey, offering a glimpse of what’s possible when talent, grit and professionalism are given a platform built for growth.

Building off of the successful launch, fans expect the 2024-25 PWHL season to be even more exciting than the inaugural season – and more accessible to watch live from home.

This post will dive into all the information you need to become one of the tens of thousands of new women’s hockey fans, from league information to how to watch PWHL games live, and more.

Contents:

Want more Women’s Sports? Start watching on DIRECTV.

What is the PWHL?

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is a pro ice hockey league owned and operated by the Mark Walter Group. At this point, the league has six team, three in the US and three in Canada.

When was the PWHL founded?

The PWHL was founded in 2023, with the inaugural draft taking place in September of that year. The first official league game took place in January 2024.

Who started the PWHL?

This founding was made possible by a few key people and organizations. Namely, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) worked alongside the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises to build a collective bargaining agreement for a new, unified league between the US and Canada, eventually creating the PWHL.

And we sure are thankful they did!

Who are the PWHL “Original Six”?

Taking inspiration from the NHL, the inaugural six PWHL teams are referred to as the Original Six. And those teams are listed below:

Boston Fleet

Minnesota Frost

Montreal Victoire

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Scepters

How to Watch PWHL Games in the US

The official broadcast schedule for watching PWHL games on TV in the US has yet to be released but will likely be coming in the next few days, as the league’s preseason begins on November 20, 2024.

More information will be shared as information is released, so stay tuned!

How to Watch PWHL Games in Canada

The PWHL announced their 2024-25 Canadian broadcast partners on November 14, 2024. All 90 PWHL games, plus the PWHL Playoffs, will be available to stream live on the following Canadian channels, starting with opening day matchups on November 30th:

The Sports Network (TSN)

RDS (French language sports channel)

CBC

Prime Video

PWHL 2024-2025 Game Schedule

And now, a look at the full 2024-2025 PWHL schedule so you’re ready to watch your new favorite team hit the ice live.

Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue Where to Watch Sat, Nov 30 2 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum – Sat, Nov 30 5 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Place Bell – Sun, Dec 1 6 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center – Tue, Dec 3 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Toronto TD Place – Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center – Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell – Fri, Dec 6 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Montréal Canadian Tire Centre – Sat, Dec 7 2 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum – Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center – Tue, Dec 17 7 p.m. ET Boston Ottawa Tsongas Center – Wed, Dec 18 7 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center – Thu, Dec 19 8:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center – Sat, Dec 21 2 p.m. ET Toronto Montréal Coca-Cola Coliseum – Sun, Dec 22 12 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center – Fri, Dec 27 7 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum – Sat, Dec 28 2 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center – Sun, Dec 29 1 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center – Mon, Dec 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal Boston Place Bell – Tue, Dec 31 7 p.m. ET Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum – Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center – Thu, Jan 4 2 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center – Fri, Jan 5 TBD Boston Montréal TBD – Sun, Jan 7 7 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center – Mon, Jan 8 TBD Toronto Montréal TBD – Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center – Thu, Jan 11 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place – Fri, Jan 12 TBD Minnesota Montréal TBD – Fri, Jan 12 12 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center – Sun, Jan 14 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Toronto TD Place – Mon, Jan 15 7 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center – Wed, Jan 17 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell – Fri, Jan 19 1 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Videotron Centre – Sun, Jan 21 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center – Mon, Jan 22 7 p.m. ET Boston Toronto Tsongas Center – Thu, Jan 25 TBD Toronto New York TBD – Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center – Sat, Jan 27 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place – Sun, Jan 28 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center – Mon, Jan 29 7 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Place Bell – Tue, Jan 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell – Wed, Jan 31 7 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center – Thu, Feb 1 2 p.m. ET Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum – Fri, Feb 2 1 p.m. ET New York Montréal Prudential Center – Sun, Feb 11 7 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum – Mon, Feb 12 7 p.m. ET New York Boston Prudential Center – Tue, Feb 13 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place – Wed, Feb 14 7 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum – Thu, Feb 15 2 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell – Fri, Feb 16 TBD Ottawa Toronto TBD – Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center – Sat, Feb 17 4 p.m. ET New York Boston Prudential Center – Sun, Feb 18 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell – Mon, Feb 19 7 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center – Tue, Feb 20 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place – Thu, Feb 22 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Montréal TD Place – Fri, Feb 23 TBD New York Boston TBD – Fri, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center – Sun, Feb 25 7 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell – Mon, Feb 26 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place – Fri, Mar 1 TBD Montréal Boston TBD – Mon, Mar 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell – Tue, Mar 5 7 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center – Wed, Mar 6 7 p.m. ET Toronto Montréal Coca-Cola Coliseum – Thu, Mar 7 TBD Minnesota Ottawa TBD – Fri, Mar 8 TBD Boston Montréal TBD – Sat, Mar 9 1 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum – Mon, Mar 11 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place – Tue, Mar 12 7 p.m. ET New York Montréal Prudential Center – Fri, Mar 15 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place – Sat, Mar 16 TBD New York Minnesota TBD – Mon, Mar 18 7 p.m. ET Boston Montréal Tsongas Center – Tue, Mar 19 7 p.m. ET Toronto New York Coca-Cola Coliseum – Fri, Mar 22 12 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center – Sat, Mar 23 12 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell – Mon, Mar 25 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place – Tue, Mar 26 TBD Boston Toronto TBD – Tue, Mar 26 8 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center – Fri, Mar 29 TBD Boston Ottawa TBD – Sat, Mar 30 1 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center – Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell – Tue, Apr 2 7 p.m. ET Boston Ottawa Tsongas Center – Fri, Apr 26 TBD Boston Toronto Tsongas Center – Fri, Apr 26 TBD Ottawa Montréal TD Place – Fri, Apr 26 TBD Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center – Sun, Apr 28 TBD Montréal Boston Place Bell – Mon, Apr 29 7 p.m. ET Toronto New York Coca-Cola Coliseum – Tue, Apr 30 TBD Ottawa Minnesota TD Place – Thu, May 2 TBD New York Montréal Prudential Center – Fri, May 3 TBD Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center – Fri, May 3 TBD Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum –

Watch Women’s Sports on DIRECTV

Now that you’re ready for the upcoming PWHL season, the last thing you need to do is make sure you’re able to tune in to watch live! With DIRECTV, you can watch PWHL games, plus other women’s professional and college sports.

Get started today!

Frequently Asked Questions What is the PWHL? The PWHL, or Professional Women's Hockey League, is the North American women's professional ice hockey league that is comprised of six teams, three in Canada and three in the US. What teams are part of the PWHL Original Six? The Original Six PWHL teams are the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.