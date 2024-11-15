DIRECTV support icon

Hockey - Article

Your Guide to the 2024-25 PWHL Season: How to Watch the Original Six & More

Your Guide to the 2024-25 PWHL Season: How to Watch the Original Six & More

In 2024, women’s sports haven’t just gained popularity, they’ve made waves on a national scale, capturing hearts and headlines like never before. This, of course, didn’t happen overnight: It’s the result of decades of dedication by athletes, organizations and fans who have tirelessly championed the talent and excitement women’s sports bring to the table.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a prime example of this progress. The 2023-2024 inaugural season wasn’t just an achievement—it was a groundbreaking moment for hockey, offering a glimpse of what’s possible when talent, grit and professionalism are given a platform built for growth.

Building off of the successful launch, fans expect the 2024-25 PWHL season to be even more exciting than the inaugural season – and more accessible to watch live from home.

This post will dive into all the information you need to become one of the tens of thousands of new women’s hockey fans, from league information to how to watch PWHL games live, and more.

Contents:

What is the PWHL?

PWHL Logo - Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is a pro ice hockey league owned and operated by the Mark Walter Group. At this point, the league has six team, three in the US and three in Canada.

When was the PWHL founded?

The PWHL was founded in 2023, with the inaugural draft taking place in September of that year. The first official league game took place in January 2024.

Who started the PWHL?

This founding was made possible by a few key people and organizations. Namely, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) worked alongside the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises to build a collective bargaining agreement for a new, unified league between the US and Canada, eventually creating the PWHL.

And we sure are thankful they did!

Who are the PWHL “Original Six”?

Taking inspiration from the NHL, the inaugural six PWHL teams are referred to as the Original Six. And those teams are listed below:

  • Boston Fleet
  • Minnesota Frost
  • Montreal Victoire
  • New York Sirens
  • Ottawa Charge
  • Toronto Scepters

How to Watch PWHL Games in the US

The official broadcast schedule for watching PWHL games on TV in the US has yet to be released but will likely be coming in the next few days, as the league’s preseason begins on November 20, 2024.

More information will be shared as information is released, so stay tuned!

How to Watch PWHL Games in Canada

The PWHL announced their 2024-25 Canadian broadcast partners on November 14, 2024. All 90 PWHL games, plus the PWHL Playoffs, will be available to stream live on the following Canadian channels, starting with opening day matchups on November 30th:

  • The Sports Network (TSN)
  • RDS (French language sports channel)
  • CBC
  • Prime Video

PWHL 2024-2025 Game Schedule

And now, a look at the full 2024-2025 PWHL schedule so you’re ready to watch your new favorite team hit the ice live.

Date Time Home Team Away Team Venue Where to Watch
Sat, Nov 30 2 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat, Nov 30 5 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Place Bell
Sun, Dec 1 6 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center
Tue, Dec 3 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Toronto TD Place
Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center
Wed, Dec 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell
Fri, Dec 6 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Montréal Canadian Tire Centre
Sat, Dec 7 2 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sun, Dec 8 4 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center
Tue, Dec 17 7 p.m. ET Boston Ottawa Tsongas Center
Wed, Dec 18 7 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center
Thu, Dec 19 8:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Dec 21 2 p.m. ET Toronto Montréal Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sun, Dec 22 12 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center
Fri, Dec 27 7 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sat, Dec 28 2 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center
Sun, Dec 29 1 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center
Mon, Dec 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal Boston Place Bell
Tue, Dec 31 7 p.m. ET Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center
Thu, Jan 4 2 p.m. ET Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Jan 5 TBD Boston Montréal TBD
Sun, Jan 7 7 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center
Mon, Jan 8 TBD Toronto Montréal TBD
Mon, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center
Thu, Jan 11 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place
Fri, Jan 12 TBD Minnesota Montréal TBD
Fri, Jan 12 12 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center
Sun, Jan 14 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Toronto TD Place
Mon, Jan 15 7 p.m. ET New York Minnesota Prudential Center
Wed, Jan 17 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell
Fri, Jan 19 1 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Videotron Centre
Sun, Jan 21 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Ottawa Xcel Energy Center
Mon, Jan 22 7 p.m. ET Boston Toronto Tsongas Center
Thu, Jan 25 TBD Toronto New York TBD
Fri, Jan 26 3 p.m. ET Minnesota Boston Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Jan 27 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place
Sun, Jan 28 7 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center
Mon, Jan 29 7 p.m. ET Montréal Ottawa Place Bell
Tue, Jan 30 7 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell
Wed, Jan 31 7 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center
Thu, Feb 1 2 p.m. ET Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum
Fri, Feb 2 1 p.m. ET New York Montréal Prudential Center
Sun, Feb 11 7 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mon, Feb 12 7 p.m. ET New York Boston Prudential Center
Tue, Feb 13 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place
Wed, Feb 14 7 p.m. ET Toronto Boston Coca-Cola Coliseum
Thu, Feb 15 2 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell
Fri, Feb 16 TBD Ottawa Toronto TBD
Fri, Feb 16 1 p.m. ET Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center
Sat, Feb 17 4 p.m. ET New York Boston Prudential Center
Sun, Feb 18 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell
Mon, Feb 19 7 p.m. ET New York Toronto Prudential Center
Tue, Feb 20 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place
Thu, Feb 22 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Montréal TD Place
Fri, Feb 23 TBD New York Boston TBD
Fri, Feb 23 1:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center
Sun, Feb 25 7 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell
Mon, Feb 26 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place
Fri, Mar 1 TBD Montréal Boston TBD
Mon, Mar 4 7 p.m. ET Montréal Minnesota Place Bell
Tue, Mar 5 7 p.m. ET Boston New York Tsongas Center
Wed, Mar 6 7 p.m. ET Toronto Montréal Coca-Cola Coliseum
Thu, Mar 7 TBD Minnesota Ottawa TBD
Fri, Mar 8 TBD Boston Montréal TBD
Sat, Mar 9 1 p.m. ET Toronto Minnesota Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mon, Mar 11 7 p.m. ET Ottawa Minnesota TD Place
Tue, Mar 12 7 p.m. ET New York Montréal Prudential Center
Fri, Mar 15 2 p.m. ET Ottawa Boston TD Place
Sat, Mar 16 TBD New York Minnesota TBD
Mon, Mar 18 7 p.m. ET Boston Montréal Tsongas Center
Tue, Mar 19 7 p.m. ET Toronto New York Coca-Cola Coliseum
Fri, Mar 22 12 p.m. ET New York Ottawa Prudential Center
Sat, Mar 23 12 p.m. ET Montréal Toronto Place Bell
Mon, Mar 25 7 p.m. ET Ottawa New York TD Place
Tue, Mar 26 TBD Boston Toronto TBD
Tue, Mar 26 8 p.m. ET Minnesota Montréal Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Mar 29 TBD Boston Ottawa TBD
Sat, Mar 30 1 p.m. ET Minnesota Toronto Xcel Energy Center
Mon, Apr 1 7 p.m. ET Montréal New York Place Bell
Tue, Apr 2 7 p.m. ET Boston Ottawa Tsongas Center
Fri, Apr 26 TBD Boston Toronto Tsongas Center
Fri, Apr 26 TBD Ottawa Montréal TD Place
Fri, Apr 26 TBD Minnesota New York Xcel Energy Center
Sun, Apr 28 TBD Montréal Boston Place Bell
Mon, Apr 29 7 p.m. ET Toronto New York Coca-Cola Coliseum
Tue, Apr 30 TBD Ottawa Minnesota TD Place
Thu, May 2 TBD New York Montréal Prudential Center
Fri, May 3 TBD Boston Minnesota Tsongas Center
Fri, May 3 TBD Toronto Ottawa Coca-Cola Coliseum

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PWHL?

The PWHL, or Professional Women's Hockey League, is the North American women's professional ice hockey league that is comprised of six teams, three in Canada and three in the US.

What teams are part of the PWHL Original Six?

The Original Six PWHL teams are the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

