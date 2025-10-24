DIRECTV and Vme TV at Miami Film Festival GEMS

When October hits in Miami, the city’s rhythm tilts toward cinema. The 12th annual Miami Film Festival GEMS takes place October 29–November 5 with a tightly curated slate (40 films from more than 20 countries) that feels less like a sampler and more like a conversation across borders. GEMS is the festival’s autumn showcase: compact, energetic and built for discovery. It brings the year’s standout titles to a city that speaks film fluently in more than one language. This year, DIRECTV and Vme TV are thrilled to shine a spotlight on GEMS’ Spanish-language films.

What is Miami Film Festival GEMS?

GEMS operates like a highlight reel with depth. Across a single week, audiences encounter new voices and established auteurs, filmmaker Q&As and that intangible festival spark. The program traditionally reflects Miami’s cultural map, with a strong current of Spanish-language cinema running alongside English-language premieres and international co-productions.

This year’s selections include Spanish-language titles such as A Poet (Colombia), Belén (Argentina), Deaf (Spain) and Sirat (Spain), plus Dreams (Mexico), a majority English-spoken film from director Michel Franco. It’s an elegant snapshot of where storytelling is headed: local textures, global reach, and a shared belief that the best films make conversation partners out of strangers.

DIRECTV at GEMS: Present Where the Stories Are

DIRECTV is thrilled to be present at Miami Film Festival GEMS alongside Vme TV to support the festival’s Spanish-language programming. The fit is natural. GEMS reflects Miami’s multilingual culture, and DIRECTV’s Spanish-language offerings meet viewers at that intersection. The collaboration highlights the titles named above, as well as DIRECTV’s MiEspañol Genre Pack, ÓPTIMO MÁS and Hispanic Brand Ambassador Adamari López:

MiEspañol is one of four Genre Packs offered by DIRECTV to give you more of the channels you want, and less of the ones you don’t. With the one-of-a-kind MiEspañol Genre Pack, you can choose your TV experience and get a lineup with the TV you want most – hit movies, shows and more, all in Spanish.



ÓPTIMO MÁS, also boasts 60+ Spanish-language channels with news, sports, and entertainment, world-class soccer with 21 leagues from 16 countries, plus popular English-language content to get the best of both worlds.

DIRECTV is excited to launch a new campaign “COMO NUNCA LO IMAGINASTE”, with Adamari López, DIRECTV’s Hispanic Brand Ambassador. As DIRECTV’s Hispanic Brand Ambassador, Adamari will yet again star in this year’s Hispanic TV spot and serves as the face of DIRECTV En Español packages including MiEspañol Genre Pack and Óptimo Más, which features Spanish-language programming, sports, entertainment and more.



More About Vme TV

Vme TV stands out as a top-tier national Spanish-language television network, offering a vibrant alternative for Latino families in the United States. With a focus on engaging, empowering and educational content, Vme TV mixes entertainment with enrichment. Broadcasting 24/7, Vme TV is dedicated to delighting, educating and inspiring families in Spanish, featuring a fresh blend of original shows, exclusive premieres and classic favorites tailored for Hispanic audiences. Swing by http://www.vmetv.com/ to learn more about what V-me has to offer.

What to Watch For at GEMS

This year’s program includes the DIRECTV-highlighted films: A Poet (Colombia), Belén (Argentina), Deaf (Spain), Sirat (Spain) and Dreams (Mexico). Throughout the festival, also keep an eye out for:

The opening film is No Other Choice by Park Chan-wook, who will be honored with a “Precious Gem Master Award”.

by Park Chan-wook, who will be honored with a “Precious Gem Master Award”. The closing night film is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — a star-studded edition of the “Knives Out” franchise.

— a star-studded edition of the “Knives Out” franchise. Lucy Liu will be honored with a Precious Gem Award and will be present for the premiere of her film Rosemead .

. Additional honorees in attendance will include industry figures such as Gus Van Sant and Ethan Hawke.

The festival programming includes dedicated Q&A screenings featuring filmmakers and cast (including Park Chan-wook for opening night and Lucy Liu for her film).

Join DIRECTV and Vme TV at Miami Film Festival GEMS

As the Miami Film Festival GEMS unfolds, it promises to be an exhilarating week of cinematic celebration. By continuing to support Spanish-language programming, DIRECTV aims to enrich the festival experience, bridging cultural narratives and connecting diverse audiences through the power of film. With exciting films, engaging Q&As and DIRECTV’s Hispanic-focused offerings, there’s no better time to dive into the diverse world of cinema. Join DIRECTV and Vme TV October 29–November 5 in celebrating stories that entertain, spark conversations and foster connections across borders.