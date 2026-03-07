March Madness® begins weeks before you start filling out the brackets for your office pool. Conference championships are when the madness first sets in, where teams play for regional glory en route to a national championship.

In the ACC, some of the most storied schools in Division I basketball take the floor for Atlantic Coast glory and an automatic bid to the tournament.

Fans can catch all of the action on the ACC Network and ESPN networks. Find out when and where to tune in to watch it happen live.

When Is the 2026 ACC Basketball Tournament?

2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia

March 4-8 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament March 10-14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch the ACC Tournament?

ACC fans can watch every game live on the ACC Network or ESPN. On DIRECTV, find ACC Network on channel 612 and ESPN on 206.

2026 ACC Basketball Tournament Schedule

Here is the complete 2026 ACC Basketball Tournament schedule, including game times, matchups and TV channels for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

Below is the complete 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule, including game times and TV channels. Game matchups are as of March 6.

All times ET.

First Round – Tuesday, March 10

Game Time Matchup Television 1 2 p.m. No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh ACCN 2 4:30 p.m. No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse ACCN 3 7 p.m. No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest ACCN

Second Round – Wednesday, March 11

Game Time Matchup Television 4 12 p.m. No. 7 NC State vs. Game 1 Winner ESPN/ESPN 2 5 2:30 p.m. No. 6 Louisville vs. Game 2 Winner ESPN/ESPNU 6 7 p.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal ESPN2/ESPN2 7 9:30 p.m. No. 5 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 12

Game Time Matchup Television 8 12 p.m. No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner Game 4 ESPN/ESPN2 9 2:30 p.m. No. 3 Miami vs. Winner Game 5 ESPN/ESPN2 10 7 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. Winner Game 6 ESPN/ESPN2 11 9:30 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner Game 7 ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals – Friday, March 13

Game Time Matchup Television 12 TBD Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 ESPN/ESPN2 13 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 ESPN/ESPN2

Championship – Saturday, March 14

Game Time Matchup Television 14 TBD Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 ESPN

2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

Below is the complete 2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament schedule, including game times and TV channels.

All times ET.

First Round – Wednesday, March 4

Game Time Matchup Television 1 11:00 a.m. No. 12 Miami (83), No. 13 Stanford (76) ACCN 2 1:30 p.m. No. 10 Cal (75), No. 15 Wake Forest (52) 3 4:00 p.m. No. 11 Georgia Tech (72), No. 14 Florida State (60)

Second Round – Thursday, March 5

Game Time Matchup Television 4 11:00 a.m. No. 9 Clemson (63), No. 8 Virginia (50) ACCN 5 1:30 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame (69), No. 12 Miami (54) 6 5:00 p.m. No. 7 Syracuse (70), No. 10 Cal (59) 7 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Virginia Tech (62), No. 11 Georgia Tech (54)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 6

Game Time Matchup Television 8 11:00 a.m. No. 1 Duke (60), No. 9 Clemson (46) ESPN2 9 1:30 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame (81), No. 4 NC State (63) ACCN 10 5:00 p.m. No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Syracuse ESPN2 11 7:30 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Virginia Tech ACCN

Semifinals – Saturday, March 7

Game Time Matchup Television 12 12:00 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Notre Dame ESPN2 13 2:30 p.m. Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11

Championship – Sunday, March 8

Game Time Matchup Television 14 1:00 p.m. Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 ESPN

2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Standings (as of March 6)

See where the men’s basketball teams stand ahead of the ACC Tournament.

Team ACC ACC PCT Overall Overall PCT Streak No. 1 Duke 16–1 .941 28–2 .933 W7 No. 13 Virginia 14–3 .824 26–4 .867 W1 No. 22 Miami (FL) 13–4 .765 24–6 .800 W3 No. 17 North Carolina 12–5 .706 24–6 .800 W4 Clemson 11–6 .647 21–9 .700 L1 Louisville 10–7 .588 21–9 .700 W1 NC State 10–7 .588 19–11 .633 L3 California 9–8 .529 21–9 .700 W1 Florida State 9–8 .529 16–14 .533 W2 SMU 8–9 .471 19–11 .633 L3 Virginia Tech 8–9 .471 19–11 .633 W1 Stanford 8–9 .471 19–11 .633 W3 Syracuse 6–11 .353 15–15 .500 L4 Wake Forest 6–11 .353 15–15 .500 L1 Notre Dame 4–13 .235 13–17 .433 L1 Pittsburgh 4–13 .235 11–19 .367 L1 Boston College 3–14 .176 10–20 .333 L2 Georgia Tech 2–15 .118 11–19 .367 L11

2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (as of March 2)

Take a look at the final standings of the ACC Women’s Basketball teams ahead of the Tournament.

Team Conf W Conf L Conf PCT Overall W Overall L Overall PCT No. 13 Duke 16 2 .889 21 8 .724 No. 12 Louisville 15 3 .833 25 6 .806 No. 16 North Carolina 14 4 .778 25 6 .806 NC State 13 5 .722 20 9 .690 Notre Dame 12 6 .667 20 9 .690 Virginia Tech 12 6 .667 22 8 .733 Syracuse 12 6 .667 22 7 .759 Virginia 11 7 .611 19 10 .655 Clemson 11 7 .611 20 10 .667 California 9 9 .500 18 13 .581 Georgia Tech 8 10 .444 13 17 .433 Miami (FL) 8 10 .444 16 13 .552 Stanford 8 10 .444 19 12 .613 Florida State 5 13 .278 10 20 .333 Wake Forest 4 14 .222 14 16 .467 SMU 2 16 .111 9 21 .300 Pittsburgh 1 17 .056 8 23 .258 Boston College 1 17 .056 5 26 .161

2026 ACC Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2026 ACC Basketball Tournament bracket features all eligible ACC teams competing in a single-elimination format. Teams are seeded based on regular-season conference records, with higher seeds earning byes into later rounds.

The tournament begins with first-round matchups between lower-seeded teams, while the top four seeds advance directly to the quarterfinals. There is no reseeding between rounds, meaning each team’s path is set once the bracket is finalized.

As with every conference tournament, the ACC champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Every game is win-or-go-home, making the ACC Tournament one of the most competitive conference championships in college basketball.

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2026 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket begins Tuesday, March 10 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lower-seeded teams compete in the first round.

Seeds 5–9 enter in the second round.

The top four seeds advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The championship game is set for Saturday, March 14.

No. 1 Duke enters the tournament as the top seed and will begin play in the quarterfinal round.

ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket tips off Wednesday, March 4 at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First-round games feature the lower-seeded teams.

Seeds 5–8 receive a bye into the second round.

The top four seeds advance directly to the quarterfinals.

The championship game will be played Sunday, March 8.

No. 1 Duke enters the women’s tournament as the top seed after finishing first in ACC play.

Top Teams in the 2026 ACC Basketball Tournament

ACC Men’s Basketball: Teams to Watch

Here are the top contenders in the 2026 ACC Tournament.

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (16-1 ACC, 28-2 Overall)

Duke is the clear favorite, and it starts with Cameron Boozer. The true freshman is projected as a top pick in next year’s draft and has been the engine behind one of the nation’s best teams. Duke has been in cruise control for much of February, winning seven straight including games against Virginia, Michigan and Clemson.

The Blue Devils close their regular season on March 7 at home against North Carolina. Duke fell to the Tar Heels by three in early February. Duke is seeking a second consecutive ACC championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers (13-3 ACC, 25-4 Overall)

Virginia had won nine straight before running into No. 1 Duke on the road. Led by 6’9″ freshman Thijs De Ridder and Jacari White, the Cavaliers are in the midst of a huge bounce-back season under first-year head coach Ryan Odom.

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5 ACC, 23-6 Overall)

North Carolina finds itself at No. 17 in the AP poll after winning three straight including huge games against Louisville, Duke and Virginia over the last two months. A road matchup against No. 1 Duke to close out the season will have a huge bearing on their seed in the ACC tournament, but this is a fearless team led by Seth Trimble and Henry Veesaar.

No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (12-4 ACC, 23-6 Overall)

Miami is having a huge turnaround season under first-year head coach Jai Lucas. After winning just six games a year ago, Miami is 8-2 in their last 10 with seniors Tre Donaldson and Malik Renau leading the way. After breaking into the top 25 for the first time in Week 17, the Hurricanes are looking to carry that momentum toward their first conference championship since 2013.

ACC Women’s Basketball: Teams to Watch

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils (16-2 ACC, 21-8 Overall)

The reigning champion Blue Devils won 16 straight before a slight stumble to end the season, dropping two of their last three including their rivalry game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Duke struggled out of the gate and went 3-5 against ranked opponents.

After being knocked out of the rankings for two months, Duke has clawed its way back into the top 15 and will need to prove itself in the ACC tournament ahead of the main event.

No. 12 Louisville Cardinals (15-3 ACC, 25-6 Overall)

Louisville put together their best regular season in five years. The Cardinals went 20-4 to close the season and those four losses were by a combined eight points. This team is as competitive as anyone.

Elif Istanbulluoglu, Laura Ziegler and Mackenly Randolph have powered this team and will help them put up a fight against anyone.

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-4 ACC, 25-6 Overall)

A third straight year of improvement for the Lady Tar Heels. North Carolina ended their season 12-1, with the sole loss being a four-point road defeat to Duke, a loss they avenged at home against Duke to close out the regular season.

Elina Aarnisalo took control of the scoring to close the year with Nyla Harris, Blanca Thomas and Lanie Grant filling out the rest of a formidable starting five.

