How to Watch 2025 SEC Basketball Tournament Live

The lead up to Men’s March Madness is finally here, and it starts with the NCAA basketball conference tournaments, where all 31 NCAA D1 men’s basketball conferences compete for a conference championship title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (a.k.a. March Madness).
Unsurprisingly, the 2025 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament is expected to be an extremely competitive one, with some of the best schools in the entire NCAA competing against one another. This post will help you get your head in the game; with all the key information you need to be able to watch the SEC Basketball Tournament live on TV
Which you can do, by the way, all on DIRECTV!
When is the 2025 SEC Basketball Tournament?
The SEC men’s basketball conference tournament will consist of five rounds and takes place March 12-16th. Games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
How to Watch SEC Conference Tournament Games
SEC basketball fans can watch every conference tournament game live on TV, either on the SEC Network or ESPN. On DIRECTV, find SEC Network on channel 611 and ESPN on 206.
What Teams are in the Southeastern Conference?
All 16 teams in the SEC will compete in the upcoming tournament. But with all the recent changes among college conferences, let’s go over which schools are a part of the SEC. To see a specific conference team’s individual schedule, click the links below.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule
Find the full SEC Men’s basketball tournament game schedule right here, which starts on Wednesday, March 12th at 1 p.m. ET.
|Round
|Date
|Game Time
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Watch Info
|First Round
|Wed., Mar. 12
|1:00 PM EDT
|No. 16 Seed
|No. 9 Seed
|SEC Network
|First Round
|Wed., Mar. 12
|3:30 PM EDT
|No. 13 Seed
|No. 12 Seed
|SEC Network
|First Round
|Wed., Mar. 12
|7:00 PM EDT
|No. 15 Seed
|No. 10 Seed
|SEC Network
|First Round
|Wed., Mar. 12
|9:30 PM EDT
|No. 14 Seed
|No. 11 Seed
|SEC Network
|Second Round
|Thu., Mar. 13
|1:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 1
|No. 8 Seed
|SEC Network
|Second Round
|Thu., Mar. 13
|3:30 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 2
|No. 5 Seed
|SEC Network
|Second Round
|Thu., Mar. 13
|7:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 3
|No. 7 Seed
|SEC Network
|Second Round
|Thu., Mar. 13
|9:30 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 4
|No. 6 Seed
|SEC Network
|Quarterfinals
|Fri., Mar. 14
|1:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 5
|No. 1 Seed
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|Fri., Mar. 14
|3:30 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 6
|No. 4 Seed
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|Fri., Mar. 14
|7:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 7
|No. 2 Seed
|SEC Network
|Quarterfinals
|Fri., Mar. 14
|9:30 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 8
|No. 3 Seed
|SEC Network
|Semifinals
|Sat., Mar. 15
|1:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 10
|Winner of Game 9
|ESPN
|Semifinals
|Sat., Mar. 15
|3:30 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 12
|Winner of Game 11
|ESPN
|Conference Championship
|Sun., Mar. 16
|1:00 PM EDT
|Winner of Game 14
|Winner of Game 13
|ESPN
SEC Team Seeding as of March 6th
Wondering where your favorite team will be seeded come the SEC Tournament? While we can’t tell you the future, we can show you what the seeding would look like if the tournament were starting tomorrow. Here are the current rankings as of March 6th, 2025.
|Seed
|Team
|Conference Record
|1
|Auburn
|15–2
|2
|Florida
|13–4
|3
|Alabama
|12–5
|4
|Tennessee
|11–6
|5
|Texas A&M
|10–7
|6
|Missouri
|10–7
|7
|Ole Miss
|10–7
|8
|Kentucky
|9–8
|9
|Mississippi State
|8–9
|10
|Vanderbilt
|8–9
|11
|Arkansas
|7–10
|12
|Georgia
|7–10
|13
|Texas
|6–11
|14
|Oklahoma
|5–12
|15
|LSU
|3–14
|16
|South Carolina
|2–15
Watch NCAA Basketball on DIRECTV
From the start of the regular season to conference tournaments and all the way to the March Madness Championship game, DIRECTV has got your back, with all the channels you need to watch your favorite teams compete for the coveted title.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the SEC Men's Basketball Conference Tournament?
March 12-16th.
What channels are broadcasting the SEC Conference Tournament?
SEC Network and ESPN
How many teams compete in the SEC Basketball Conference Tournament?
All 16 SEC teams
