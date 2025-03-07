How to Watch 2025 SEC Basketball Tournament Live

The lead up to Men’s March Madness is finally here, and it starts with the NCAA basketball conference tournaments, where all 31 NCAA D1 men’s basketball conferences compete for a conference championship title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (a.k.a. March Madness).

Unsurprisingly, the 2025 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament is expected to be an extremely competitive one, with some of the best schools in the entire NCAA competing against one another. This post will help you get your head in the game; with all the key information you need to be able to watch the SEC Basketball Tournament live on TV

Which you can do, by the way, all on DIRECTV!

When is the 2025 SEC Basketball Tournament?

The SEC men’s basketball conference tournament will consist of five rounds and takes place March 12-16th. Games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to Watch SEC Conference Tournament Games

SEC basketball fans can watch every conference tournament game live on TV, either on the SEC Network or ESPN. On DIRECTV, find SEC Network on channel 611 and ESPN on 206.

What Teams are in the Southeastern Conference?

All 16 teams in the SEC will compete in the upcoming tournament. But with all the recent changes among college conferences, let’s go over which schools are a part of the SEC. To see a specific conference team’s individual schedule, click the links below.

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Schedule

Find the full SEC Men’s basketball tournament game schedule right here, which starts on Wednesday, March 12th at 1 p.m. ET.

Round Date Game Time Team 1 Team 2 Watch Info First Round Wed., Mar. 12 1:00 PM EDT No. 16 Seed No. 9 Seed SEC Network First Round Wed., Mar. 12 3:30 PM EDT No. 13 Seed No. 12 Seed SEC Network First Round Wed., Mar. 12 7:00 PM EDT No. 15 Seed No. 10 Seed SEC Network First Round Wed., Mar. 12 9:30 PM EDT No. 14 Seed No. 11 Seed SEC Network Second Round Thu., Mar. 13 1:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 1 No. 8 Seed SEC Network Second Round Thu., Mar. 13 3:30 PM EDT Winner of Game 2 No. 5 Seed SEC Network Second Round Thu., Mar. 13 7:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 3 No. 7 Seed SEC Network Second Round Thu., Mar. 13 9:30 PM EDT Winner of Game 4 No. 6 Seed SEC Network Quarterfinals Fri., Mar. 14 1:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 5 No. 1 Seed ESPN Quarterfinals Fri., Mar. 14 3:30 PM EDT Winner of Game 6 No. 4 Seed ESPN Quarterfinals Fri., Mar. 14 7:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 7 No. 2 Seed SEC Network Quarterfinals Fri., Mar. 14 9:30 PM EDT Winner of Game 8 No. 3 Seed SEC Network Semifinals Sat., Mar. 15 1:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 10 Winner of Game 9 ESPN Semifinals Sat., Mar. 15 3:30 PM EDT Winner of Game 12 Winner of Game 11 ESPN Conference Championship Sun., Mar. 16 1:00 PM EDT Winner of Game 14 Winner of Game 13 ESPN

SEC Team Seeding as of March 6th

Wondering where your favorite team will be seeded come the SEC Tournament? While we can’t tell you the future, we can show you what the seeding would look like if the tournament were starting tomorrow. Here are the current rankings as of March 6th, 2025.

Seed Team Conference Record 1 Auburn 15–2 2 Florida 13–4 3 Alabama 12–5 4 Tennessee 11–6 5 Texas A&M 10–7 6 Missouri 10–7 7 Ole Miss 10–7 8 Kentucky 9–8 9 Mississippi State 8–9 10 Vanderbilt 8–9 11 Arkansas 7–10 12 Georgia 7–10 13 Texas 6–11 14 Oklahoma 5–12 15 LSU 3–14 16 South Carolina 2–15

Watch NCAA Basketball on DIRECTV

From the start of the regular season to conference tournaments and all the way to the March Madness Championship game, DIRECTV has got your back, with all the channels you need to watch your favorite teams compete for the coveted title.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the SEC Men's Basketball Conference Tournament? March 12-16th. What channels are broadcasting the SEC Conference Tournament? SEC Network and ESPN How many teams compete in the SEC Basketball Conference Tournament? All 16 SEC teams

