‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Watch Guide

Season 9 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind hits screens October 1, and the pods are opening in an entirely new city. The social experiment that has sparked countless conversations, debates and long-term relationships is back, promising more emotion, more drama and maybe even a few surprises that will shake up the show’s formula.

What to Expect From ‘Love is Blind’ Season 9

This time, the pods are heading to Denver, Colorado, bringing a fresh Love Is Blind cast of singles ready to put love before looks. As in previous seasons, sixteen men and sixteen women will enter the pods hoping to find a connection strong enough to lead to marriage. From a former crisis nurse to luxury watch dealers and UX designers, the group promises to bring a mix of life experiences and personalities into the experiment.

The release structure follows the show’s familiar rhythm, with episodes released in batches:

October 1, 2025: Episodes 1–6

Episodes 1–6 October 8, 2025: Episodes 7–9

Episodes 7–9 October 15, 2025: Episodes 10–11

Episodes 10–11 October 22, 2025: Episode 12 (The Season 9 Finale)

While the premise of dating through a wall remains the same, producers have hinted that this season contains a “history-making moment” unlike anything viewers have seen before. Combined with the Denver setting and its Rocky Mountain scenery, the new backdrop could set the stage for fresh dynamics and unexpected twists.

‘Love Is Blind’ Spinoffs

The global success of Love Is Blind has sparked a wave of international editions, each with its own cultural twist.

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Premiered : October 2021

: October 2021 Hosts : Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo

: Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo What makes it unique: Brazil is one of the most racially and physically diverse spinoffs of Love is Blind, leading to plenty of powerful insight and conversations.

Love Is Blind: Japan

Premiered : February 2022

: February 2022 Hosts : Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya

: Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya What makes it unique: Japan is one of the most understated editions, focusing on deep emotional vulnerability rather than explosive drama.

Love Is Blind: Sweden

Premiered : January 2024

: January 2024 Host : Jessica Almenäs

: Jessica Almenäs What makes it unique: With aesthetically pleasing pods, the Swedish spinoff balances heartfelt cultural conversations with light, often awkward and silly moments in the pods.

Love Is Blind: UK

Premiered : August 2024

: August 2024 Hosts : Emma Willis and Matt Willis

: Emma Willis and Matt Willis What makes it unique: The Brits infuse the franchise with plenty of their trademark banter and wit, which makes for a fun addition to the emotional rollercoaster of the pods.

Love Is Blind: Mexico

Premiered : August 2024

: August 2024 Hosts : Gerry Perez Brown and Luz Maria Zetina

: Gerry Perez Brown and Luz Maria Zetina What makes it unique: This iteration is known for its fiery drama, from feuds in the women’s lounge to rooftop arguments and reconciliations.

Love Is Blind: Argentina

Premiered : November 2024

: November 2024 Hosts : Damian Betular and Laurita Fernández

: Damian Betular and Laurita Fernández What makes it unique: One couple in particular broke the mold of the show by not getting engaged in the pods, but later rejoining during the honeymoon and heading to the altar.

Love Is Blind: Habibi

Premiered : October 2024

: October 2024 Hosts : Nadine Nassib Njeim and Ahmed Helmy

: Nadine Nassib Njeim and Ahmed Helmy What makes it unique: This Middle East version of the show places greater emphasis on culture, family and faith; couples don’t share beds immediately after the pods.

Love Is Blind: Germany

Premiered : January 2025

: January 2025 Hosts : Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and Christian Wackert

: Stephanie “Steffi” Brungs and Christian Wackert What makes it unique: Germany features a more reserved cast, with conversations that lean analytical rather than dramatic.

These international versions (with more to come, including France, Italy and Netherlands) underscore the versatility of the pod experiment: no matter where it’s set, people wrestle with vulnerability, compatibility and the leap from emotional to physical connection.

Love Is Blind Couples Still Together

One of the most enduring aspects of Love Is Blind is seeing which couples manage to make it past the altar and into real life. Though many have gone their separate ways, several success stories stand out. (Spoiler alert!)

Lauren and Cameron (Love Is Blind Season 1) remain the franchise’s golden couple.

Amber and Matt (Love Is Blind Season 1) are still together and thriving.

Alexa and Brennon (Love Is Blind Season 3) have stayed married.

Tiffany and Brett (Love Is Blind Season 4) are fan favorites who are still happily wed.

Bliss and Zack (Love Is Blind Season 4) even welcomed a child together.

Chelsea and Kwame (Love Is Blind Season 4) are still building their life together.

Lydia and Milton (Love Is Blind Season 5) remain one of the rare later-season couples who lasted.

Amy and Johnny (Love Is Blind Season 6) carried their connection out of the pods and into marriage.

Taylor and Daniel (Love Is Blind Season 8) tied the knot and are still together today.

Across all versions and seasons of the franchise, more than two dozen couples have stayed married, giving Love Is Blind a success rate that continues to surprise skeptics!

