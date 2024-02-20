Watch TV Around the World with DIRECTV International Content

In our increasingly globalized and interconnected world, there’s more variety in entertainment available than ever before. Exploring content from other cultures and languages offers an exciting new layer to the genres you’re familiar with.

If broadening your cultural lens is something you’re interested in or you’re searching for the latest and greatest movies and TV shows from your own culture, look no further than DIRECTV. Find out more about all the different international content available on DIRECTV right here.

What Kind of International Programming Does DIRECTV Offer?

There are a few main categories when it comes to DIRECTV international programming:

For customers residing in the United States, Spanish-language programming and international add-ons are available.

For those living in various Latin American countries, there are a number of DIRECTV-affiliated services available for purchase as well. Learn more about these options below.

Spanish-Language Programming

DIRECTV en Español via Satellite or via Internet delivers top live and on-demand content in both English and Spanish for customers to enjoy. Below are the different options available, depending on your needs.

DIRECTV via Satellite en Español

DIRECTV via Satellite customers can choose from four base packages when purchasing Spanish-language programming:

MÁS LATINO™ (starting at $59.99/mo. + tax) 55+ Spanish channels 65+ English channels

ÓPTIMO MÁS™ (starting at $74.99/mo. + tax) 80+ Spanish channels 125+ English channels

MÁS ULTRA™ (starting at $89.99/mo. + tax) 80+ Spanish channels 160+ English channels Regional Sports Networks

LO MÁXIMO™ (starting at $159.99/mo. + tax) 105+ Spanish channels 245+ English channels Regional Sports Networks Premium movie channels



ÓPTIMO MÁS™ via Internet

DIRECTV via Internet offers one base package, ÓPTIMO MÁS™, with 100+ channels in English and Spanish, with highlights including:

Top sports channels like TUDN, TyC Sports, ESPN Deportes, GolTV and more

Spanish entertainment on CineLatino, Univision tlnovelas, UniMás and more

News coverage on networks including CNN, MSNBC, Estrella TV and more

What International TV add-ons are available on DIRECTV?

DIRECTV also has international add-ons available for purchase that provide viewers with content from seven countries around the world. Keep reading for more details.

DIRECTV via Satellite

With 65+ international channels available to DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite, you can get popular international add-ons in addition to top live TV coverage in English.

Below is a list of the different programming to choose from along with their current prices.

Brazilian Programming

BrazilianDirect™ ($29.99/mo. + tax)

SporTV Channel ($19.99/mo. + tax)

TV GLOBO Channel ($19.99/mo. + tax)

Chinese Programming

ChineseDirect™ ($12.99/mo. + tax)

Mandarin Direct™ III ($16.99/mo. + tax)

Filipino Programming

FilipinoDirect™ ($37.99/mo. + tax)

TFCDirect™ ($26.99/mo. + tax)

PinoyDirect® ($25.99/mo. + tax)

Italian Programming

Rai Italia Channel ($10/mo. + tax)

Rai Direct ($17/mo. + tax)

Italian Direct™ ($20/mo. + tax)

Italian Direct™ II ($25/mo. + tax)

Korean Programming

KoreanDirect™ ($30.99/mo. + tax)

KoreanDirect™ Golf ($35.99/mo. + tax)

KoreanDirect™ Lite ($19.99/mo. + tax)

Russian Programming

RTVI ($15/mo. + tax)

Vietnamese Programming

VietDirect™ Plus ($19.99/mo. + tax)

SBTN Channel ($14.99/mo. + tax)

Find out the exact networks included in these programming add-ons here.

DIRECTV via Internet

There are fewer add-ons for customers connecting to DIRECTV via the Internet, but if you’re looking for Brazilian, Korean or Vietnamese content, you’re in luck.

Brazilian Programming

For $30.00/mo. + tax, customers can get the following Brazilian channels:

TV Globo

SporTV

Korean Programming

For $30.99/mo. + tax, you can get the following Korean channels:

SBS

MBC

LifeS

KBS America

EBS

YTN

TAN TV

MBN

SBS Plus

Arirang TV

CTS

Vietnamese Programming

And for only $20.00/mo. + tax, get the following Vietnamese networks:

SBTN

Vietface

VGN TV

VIETV

S Channel

Film24H

Vien Thao TV

HONVIETV

TViet

Spanish-Language Add-Ons for DIRECTV via Internet

If you are looking for some channels en Español, but still want to purchase an English base package, there are two additional add-ons to consider.

DEPORTES

For $5/mo. + tax, add Spanish-language sports to your DIRECTV via the Internet package. Channels include:

UDN

ESPN Deportes

Fox Deportes

GolTV

TyC Sports

And more!

ESPAÑOL

For $15/mo. + tax, you can get Spanish-language entertainment favorites and sports, including:

Univision

Universo

Discovery en Español

Estrella TV

y MÁS

How Do I Get International Add-ons on DIRECTV?

A DIRECTV base package is required to purchase any international add-ons for both Satellite and Internet customers. To add any of the channels or add-on packages to your new or existing DIRECTV account, follow these steps:

DIRECTV via Satellite customers can call 855.966.5707 to speak to an international programming representative about adding international channels.

DIRECTV via the Internet customers can call 855.545.5060 to add international channels.

Customers can also purchase add-ons online through their account.

What Other Countries Is DIRECTV Available in?

Vrio Corp, once known as DIRECTV Latin America LLC, is the company that manages the Latin American branch of DIRECTV. DIRECTV is available through Vrio in the countries listed below. Follow the links to get more information on each of the services.

DIRECTV puts the power to shape your entertainment experience in your hands. With four different base packages and countless add-ons from sports and movies to news and music, you can get just what you want, the way you want it.

Learn more about DIRECTV and sign up today, no satellite required.

“Shop

Frequently Asked Questions What international language add-ons are available to DIRECTV via Satellite customers? International language add-ons for Satellite customers are available for the following languages: Portuguese, Chinese, Filipino, Italian, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese. Does DIRECTV have Spanish-language programming? DIRECTV customers can choose from a number of Spanish-language programming options, depending on how they connect. All Spanish-language packages feature top live and on-demand content in both English and Spanish. What other countries is DIRECTV available to purchase in? People residing in the follow Latin American countries can sign up for DIRECTV: Argentina Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Aruba and Curaçao) Chile Columbia Ecuador Mexico Perú Puerto Rico Brazil Uruguay

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."