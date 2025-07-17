“I know what you did last summer…”

For over two decades, that chilling phrase has haunted moviegoers and defined one of the most iconic slasher movie franchises of the late ’90s. From fishhook-wielding killers to unforgettable jump scares, I Know What You Did Last Summer became a staple of teen, campy horror — and now, it’s back to get its hooks into a whole new generation.

Read on for everything you need to know about I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) — including its release date, ensemble cast, storyline details and what to expect from this new chapter in the modern horror slasher legacy.

Find out what other horror films are upcoming in 2025!

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ 2025 Release Date

A revival of the iconic horror franchise, I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres in theaters on Friday, July 18th, 2025.

What Is the 2025 ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Movie About?

The 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer is a modern reboot of the iconic slasher franchise that began with the 1997 original. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge), this new version retains the core premise in which a group of friends is stalked by a killer after covering up a deadly car accident. However, the characters, relationships and setting details have been reimagined for a new generation of horror fans.

In this iteration, the story begins when a group of friends — including newly engaged couple Danica and Teddy — celebrates their engagement in Southport, the same coastal town haunted by the infamous Fisherman killer. After they get into a tragic accident on Reaper’s Curve — the same deadly stretch of road from the original film — they attempt a cover up. But even a year later, they are still waiting to wake up from this nightmare.

Danica and Teddy have since broken up, and Danica’s new fiancé, Wyatt, is completely unaware of the group’s dark past. That is, until a mysterious message arrives bearing the chilling words: I know what you did last summer. And from there, the hook-wielding killer resumes his hunt.

Is ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (2025) a Sequel?

The 2025 installment of I Know What You Did Last Summer is a sequel to the late 90s classics, I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).

Cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ 2025

If you’re just dying to know if any of the original cast members are returning for the legacy sequel/reboot, we’ve got the answers for you! Below is the full cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025, with original cast members marked with an *:

Madelyn Cline as Danica Richards , one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer. Danica’s engagement to Teddy is the reason the friend group is back in Southport.

, one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer. Danica’s engagement to Teddy is the reason the friend group is back in Southport. Chase Sui Wonders as Ava Brucks, one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer.

one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer. Jonah Hauer-King as Milo Griffin , one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer

, one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer Tyriq Withers as Teddy Spencer, one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer, and fiancé of Danica.

Sarah Pidgeon as Stevie Ward, one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer. Stevie is estranged from the group until the fated drive that bonds the group forever.

one of the five friends being hunted by a mysterious killer. Stevie is estranged from the group until the fated drive that bonds the group forever. Jennifer Love Hewitt* as Julie James, a survivor of the 1997 Southport massacre who becomes a resource to the newly ill-fated group.

as Julie James, a survivor of the 1997 Southport massacre who becomes a resource to the newly ill-fated group. Freddie Prinze Jr.* as Ray Bronson, another survivor of the 1997 Southport massacre and resource for the friend group.

as Ray Bronson, another survivor of the 1997 Southport massacre and resource for the friend group. Billy Campbell as Grant Spencer, a wealthy real estate developer and Teddy’s father who has more than a few reasons (a few million dollars’ worth) to want to keep things quiet.

as Grant Spencer, a wealthy real estate developer and Teddy’s father who has more than a few reasons (a few million dollars’ worth) to want to keep things quiet. Gabbriette Bechtel as Tyler Trevino, a podcaster obsessed with the 1997 Southport massacre.

a podcaster obsessed with the 1997 Southport massacre. Austin Nichols as Pastor Judah , the town’s strange, somewhat creepy, town pastor.

, the town’s strange, somewhat creepy, town pastor. Joshua Orpin as Wyatt, Danica’s new fiancé.

If one of your favorite characters from the original series isn’t listed here, don’t fret! There are at least two addition characters that briefly reprise their roles, but we won’t take away the fun of you finding out in the theater!

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ 2025 Trailer

Get ready for plenty of blood, gore, jump scares and a fair share of nostalgia with the film’s official trailer:

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Review

Reviving a cult classic is a daunting task — one that screen writers Sam Lansky and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson eagerly took on. While the 2025 film delivers plenty of clever easter eggs and visual nods to the 1997 classic for longtime fans, it struggles to bring fresh ideas or emotional depth to the franchise.

That being said, I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025 will have fans of the original slasher movie giddy in their seat, as the director planted plenty of easter eggs and call backs in the new film. There are even some surprise cameos that drew audible reactions from audiences (tip: don’t leave before the credits roll). That said, the film’s adherence to familiar tropes and overreliance on fan service may leave others feeling like it’s stuck in the past.

Opinions from critics range from just okay to scathing. Deadline criticized the film, describing it as “an empty shell of a revival. The Hollywood Reporter offered a somewhat more forgiving perspective, noting that Robinson and Lansky “show evident appreciation for the franchise,” but still stating that the movie “was better left untouched.”

While I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) may not redefine the slasher genre, it offers a scream-filled ride for fans who know what they’re in for.

How Many Films Are in the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Franchise?

The 2025 entry into the franchise marks the third I Know What You Did Last Summer film, with I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) preceding it.

Stream Horror Films on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, you can watch hundreds of classic horror films and new horror entries as soon as they are available. Just don’t blame us when you have to sleep with the light on! Get started today.

Frequently Asked Questions When does the new I Know What You Did Last Summer come out? I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres in theaters on Friday, July 18th, 2025. Is Jennifer Love Hewitt in the new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer?' Yes, Jennifer Love Hewitt reprises her role as Julie James in the 2025 movie. Is Freddie Prinze Jr. in the new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer?' Yes, Freddie Prinze Jr. reprises his role as Ray Bronson in the 2025 movie.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.